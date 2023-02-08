Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Emergency repairs underway to reopen I-75 after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge near Toledo
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN - Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
I-475 NB north of US-24 reopens after crash Friday afternoon
MAUMEE, Ohio — Update: The crash has been cleared and I-475 northbound lanes have reopened. One lane of traffic has reopened on I-475 northbound just north of US-24 interchange after a crash Friday afternoon stalled traffic around 2:30 p.m. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in...
13abc.com
I-75 N closed at Lime City Road after semi crashes into overpass, driver arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of I-75 Northbound was closed Friday morning after the load a semi was carrying collided with the bottom of the overpass at Lime City Road in Rossford. The overpass on Lime City Road is also closed while crews work to remove a portion of the bridge deck and beams damaged in the crash. Officials said the driver was arrested.
sciotopost.com
Truck Driver Arrested After Crashing into Bridge on I-75 in Toledo
TOLEDO – That will leave a mark! This morning a truck driver towing an oversized load smashed into a bridge on I-75 in Toledo. ODOT reported the crash and closed I-75 at SR 795 near Perrysburg/Rossford. Traffic is being detoured to 795 to I-280. According to the Woods County...
13abc.com
Person killed in Hidden Cedars Apartment fire
A chilly start to a bright and sunny weekend. Dan Smith has the details. A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze.
Street in Fostoria closed due to downed tree
FOSTORIA, Ohio — North Union Street in Fostoria is closed Thursday night between Culbertson and West Jackson streets due to a downed tree in the road, police said. No injuries were reported. It is currently unclear how soon the tree will be removed and the road will be reopened.
Semi crashes into overpass Friday morning, causes lane closures on I-75 NB
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A semi crash early Friday caused a major traffic back up along I-75 in Wood County. This happened just before 2 a.m. near the Buck Road exit. The semi truck carrying an oversized load was too tall and struck the bottom of the overpass at Lime City Road.
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
Central Avenue near Wildwood Metropark to close for 150 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video first aired Feb. 6 and is regarding a proposed project in Oregon. A section of Central Avenue in west Toledo will close at the end of the month for approximately 150 days. The Ohio Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge...
cleveland19.com
Sandusky still waiting for Norfolk Southern to complete train derailment repairs
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - East Palestine is not the only Ohio town to have a train derailment on Norfolk Southern tracks in recent months. A train carrying paraffin wax derailed in Sandusky in October. It happened near the Columbus Avenue underpass near downtown. The City of Sandusky said they are...
Lima News
Suspect at large in Kalida bank robbery
KALIDA —Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Union Bank Company in Kalida on Saturday morning. According to a release from Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker, a lone man approached a teller at the Union Bank branch located at 110 E. North St., Kalida, around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
fox2detroit.com
Kroger self-checkout thief wanted after scanning 1 case of energy drinks, leaving with 20
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who stole 19 cases of energy drinks from a Monroe County Kroger. An image from a security camera at the Dundee grocery store shows the suspect with a cart full of Red Bull on Feb. 1. Police said the suspect scanned one case of the drinks but walked out with 20 cases.
hometownstations.com
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
13abc.com
Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week. The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is...
13abc.com
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who live off South Avenue by Bethel Lutheran Church say they are fed up with drivers doing burnouts or donuts in the church’s parking lot. A church administrator says the drivers are tearing up the parking lot. “It’s private property, and you’re doing a...
toledoparent.com
New Family Friendly Businesses in Toledo: Spring 2023 Edition
Calling all Kombucha lovers! After years of looking, Boochy Mama’s has announced their new location in Downtown Toledo, just a few blocks from their old location. The new location will be in the former Okun Produce warehouse, located on N. Huron St. between Monroe and Washington. More information will be released in the coming weeks. 567-318-2240. Boochymama.com.
13abc.com
Barricade situation in Toledo comes to peaceful end
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A situation with a barricaded suspect came to a peaceful end in Toledo Wednesday afternoon. Officers tried to serve a warrant for domestic violence on Eleanor near Bennett Wednesday when it turned into a barricaded suspect situation. Police on the scene tell 13abc the suspect went into the basement of a home and someone else in the home thought the suspect was going to hurt himself. He eventually came out without incident.
13abc.com
LCSO seeking public help in identifying robbery suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect involved in a robbery last week. The robbery took place on Jan. 29 at 6:50 a.m. at the Speedway located at 6757 Airport Highway in Springfield Township. LCSO says the...
