ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

U.S. House GOP preps for debates on ‘parents rights,’ school vouchers and transgender athletes

By Ariana Figueroa
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejRtQ_0kh2g7d300

People gathered outside the Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin on March 13, 2022, to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to investigate families of transgender children. (Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune)

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans laid the groundwork for some top legislative priorities during a Wednesday hearing that examined public funding for charter schools and voucher programs, as well as increasing parents’ oversight of school curriculum.

The Republican chair of the Education and the Workforce Committee, North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx, provided a forum for a discussion of legislation that would prioritize tax incentives for private or alternative schooling over public schools, allow parental access to public school curriculum and bar many transgender athletes from competing in school sports.

Public education has become a major cause for the GOP , mainly in Republican-controlled state legislatures and at local school board meetings at which conservatives target books, often with themes or characters centering on LGBTQ individuals or people of color. The results have been the banning of thousands of books as well as a culture war over school curriculum that centers on diversity, gender identity and inclusion.

Now with Republicans in control of the U.S. House, the battle has made its way to the federal stage, though progress may be difficult for the GOP given a Democratic-controlled Senate and a Democratic president. Education policy also has traditionally largely remained in the hands of states and local school bodies.

Foxx said that she intends to champion a bill that GOP Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana , a member of the committee, introduced in the prior Congress, known as the Parents Bill of Rights Act . Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri also introduced a Senate version of the bill, which boosts the so-called parents’ rights movement pushed by conservatives.

Many of these attacks have been launched under the guise of transparency and expanding parents’ rights.

– U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Virginia

Letlow’s bill, which garnered 116 Republican co-sponsors, has several broad provisions, such as a requirement that schools provide parents with a list of books in the schools’ libraries and give parents the right to meet with their child’s teacher at least twice a year.

The measure specifies that parents are allowed to review curriculum and instructional materials.

“It is time for the education complex to understand that children belong to their parents, not the state,” Foxx said in her opening statement.

‘Educational gag orders’

Democrats pushed back, arguing that Republicans were not addressing the real issues in education such as low teacher pay and school shootings.

They criticized Republicans for instead focusing on advancing and passing “educational gag orders” — a term used by ranking member Bobby Scott of Virginia — such as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill , book bans and restrictions on how educators can teach topics related to race and gender.

“Many of these attacks have been launched under the guise of transparency and expanding parents’ rights,” Scott said in his opening statement. “While parental engagement is critical for a student’s success, the bills introduced have been crafted to give a vocal minority the power to impose personal beliefs over all students .”

Scott, the top Democrat on the committee, said that in his state, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up an emergency hotline for people to call about the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 public schools.

“That dedicated phone line was shut down since there were no complaints about CRT being taught in elementary or secondary schools,” Scott said. “That’s maybe because it’s only taught in a few law schools.”

Schools targeted

The spotlight on public education has increased since 2020, when schools were shut down by the pandemic and parents and educators fought over mask mandates when schools reopened.

Targeting education is a strategy that worked for Youngkin in 2021 , when he campaigned on his opposition to critical race theory, though it did not prove as successful for Republican candidates across the country in 2022.

Youngkin also aired strong objections to schools’ use of the late novelist Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Beloved,” a story about a former slave who runs away and is haunted by the ghosts of her past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBek1_0kh2g7d300

U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, D-Louisiana. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

One of the Republican witnesses at Wednesday’s hearing, Virginia Gentles of the Independent Women’s Forum , said she supported several Republican-led education bills such as Letlow’s and also the Education Choice for Children’s Act , which the late Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana introduced in the previous Congress. The bill would create a tax credit for individuals or corporations donating to scholarship-granting organizations that provide private school vouchers to students.

“Students must be allowed to escape the residentially assigned public schools that are not effectively educating them,” Gentles said.

In a House Oversight hearing last year , Gentles argued that parents should be allowed to not send their children to public school, and should be provided with vouchers to send their children to private institutions that have a curriculum with which they agree.

Gentles is the director of the Education Freedom Center at IWF, a right-wing public policy group that is financially backed by the Koch brothers, who are billionaires that fund conservative movements.

School vouchers in general allow taxpayer money to be used by parents to help pay tuition for private education. Charter schools are publicly funded but privately run and divert money away from public schools.

Attorney general, legislators call for restricting minors’ access to library materials

‘Real crisis’

Democratic Rep. Suzanne Marie Bonamici of Oregon said the solution to addressing problems in America’s education system is not “to funnel taxpayer dollars to unaccountable private schools and for-profit charter schools,” because it undermines the effectiveness of public schools and education.

“A real crisis in American education is that many of my colleagues, in Congress and in state legislatures, are applying a divisive strategy rooted in discrimination toward and exclusion of LGBTQ students and students with disabilities, trying to censor and silence content that does not fit their political ideology and agenda, defunding public schools and failing to address gun violence,” Bonamici said.

She asked the witness tapped by Democrats, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, about how his state’s public schools were working with parents to involve them in their children’s education while also supporting the wellbeing of LGBTQ+ students.

Polis said that a critical part of a school system’s success is how much it includes parents.

“I’ve seen school leaders do (an) inventory of skills of parents and find ways that parents can supplement and provide additional learning opportunities for kids at the classroom level, making sure that parents are partners and know what their students assign for homework,” he said.

Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida pushed for support of her legislation, which would establish a minimum salary for teachers of $60,000 , arguing that “low teacher pay is one of the many factors contributing to teacher shortages across the nation.”

And Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia said that the five-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is next week, and said the committee needed to address the epidemic of school shootings.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Transgender athletes

Gentles also brought up her support of a bill introduced in the last Congress by Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida titled The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Ac t. According to a summary, it would “ make it a violation of federal law for a recipient of federal funds who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or act ivities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or act ivity that is designated for women or girls .”

It says that for purposes of the bill, “ sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana asked Polis if he thought boys and girls should be competing with each other.

Polis said that his 8-year-old daughter plays baseball on a coed team that is about 90% boys and 10% girls, and he said that “she’s every bit as competitive as them.” He added that if he was not running the state of Colorado, he would be the baseball coach of her Little League team.

“Pretty soon your 8-year-old will be 15 to 16, and I wonder how you’ll feel at that point,” Banks said.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post U.S. House GOP preps for debates on ‘parents rights,’ school vouchers and transgender athletes appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Senate Democrats unveil legislation to ban high-capacity gun magazines

WASHINGTON — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, along with 27 of his U.S. Senate colleagues, introduced legislation Tuesday to ban high-capacity gun magazines, which can be used on the type of semi-automatic firearm that is typically used in most mass shootings.  “High-capacity magazines were designed for one purpose and one purpose only — high-capacity […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats unveil legislation to ban high-capacity gun magazines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden in State of the Union address draws boos and shouts from a combative GOP

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden began his State of the Union address Tuesday — his first to a divided Congress — with an appeal to bipartisan priorities, but later criticized parts of the GOP agenda and got a sense of Republicans’ appetite for conflict during one combative stretch. Biden opened the 72-minute speech with an […] The post Biden in State of the Union address draws boos and shouts from a combative GOP appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

White House taps Indiana, New Mexico governors for federal-state council on national security

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday the appointment of Govs. Eric J. Holcomb, an Indiana Republican, and Michelle Lujan Grisham, a New Mexico Democrat, to a special bipartisan board that strengthens the federal and state partnership on matters pertaining to national security. The Council of Governors consists of 10 members selected by the president […] The post White House taps Indiana, New Mexico governors for federal-state council on national security appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
Daily News Now

Popular Governor Likely To Announce Presidential Run

The 2024 presidential nomination cycle is already underway after former President Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president again in a speech in November, and this month we are expecting things to heat up in the race for the Republican nomination.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Attorney general, legislators call for restricting minors’ access to library materials

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has called for legislation to restrict what children and teens can check out from public libraries. He released a report Tuesday on what he considers sexually explicit materials available to minors at libraries.  Landry is also a candidate for governor who has been endorsed by the Republican Party of Louisiana.  […] The post Attorney general, legislators call for restricting minors’ access to library materials appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Attorneys general from 23 GOP-led states back suit seeking to block abortion pill

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general representing nearly two dozen Republican states are backing a lawsuit that would remove the abortion pill from throughout the United States after more than two decades, eliminating the option even in states where abortion access remains legal.   The state of Missouri filed its own brief in the case Friday while Mississippi […] The post Attorneys general from 23 GOP-led states back suit seeking to block abortion pill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Longtime tensions return at U.S. House hearing on federal wetlands rule

A U.S. House panel renewed the decades-long fight Wednesday over how standing waters on farmland and other private property should be defined and regulated by federal authorities, with Republicans calling for a pause until the U.S. Supreme Court can provide more clarity. The definition of so-called Waters of the United States, or WOTUS — wetlands […] The post Longtime tensions return at U.S. House hearing on federal wetlands rule appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WISCONSIN STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden in State of the Union speech to call for bipartisan action on fentanyl crisis

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday night is expected in his State of the Union address to call on Congress to work with the administration to address in a bipartisan manner the fentanyl crisis, administration officials said on a call with reporters. Biden will call for expanded access to opioid-related addiction treatment and announce […] The post Biden in State of the Union speech to call for bipartisan action on fentanyl crisis appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WASHINGTON STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Will Louisiana miss its chance for a recreational marijuana market?

For the third year in a row, the Louisiana Legislature will have the chance to vote on a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana and incorporate its cultivation and sale into the state’s economy. House Bill 17, sponsored by Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, is one in a package of bills that would build a new […] The post Will Louisiana miss its chance for a recreational marijuana market? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy