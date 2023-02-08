ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

1043theparty.com

IL Freedom Caucus calls for comprehensive approach to Illinois’ energy policy that prioritizes working families

IL Freedom Caucus calls for comprehensive approach to Illinois’ energy policy that prioritizes working families. Springfield, IL – The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a press conference on Wednesday to address the rising cost of energy for Illinois consumers. At the press conference, State Representative Chris Miller (R-Oakland) pointed...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Some look to address 'diaper need' in Illinois with subsidies

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker has introduced legislation that would provide qualified Illinois families with taxpayer-subsidized diapers. Another lawmaker is critical of such subsidies. State Sen. Karina Villa, D-Chicago, introduced Senate Bill 1294 this week. The program would be run through the Department of Human Services and looks to provide families living under the poverty line taxpayer-subsidized products. Mike Shaver of Illinois Children's Home and Aid explained what...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (2/11/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) Starting January 1st, 2024, people under the age of 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That’s one of fifteen different bills that were signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday. One of the other new laws will allow certain individuals with a felony conviction to legally change their name to avoid discrimination, plus another new law will allow local elections officials to check the signature on mail-in ballots with the signature on the mail-in ballot application, not just the signature on the voter record on file. Plus starting this summer, cars, vans, and other similarly classed vehicles can operate as school buses under a Secretary of State permit.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois measure would create oversight of car insurers on rate hikes

(The Center Square) – Legislation is being introduced in the Illinois General Assembly that would require auto insurance companies to undergo the same rate hike oversight that utility companies are subjected to. Supporters of House Bill 2203 say Illinois car insurers raised rates by over $1.1 billion in 2022. According to the Auto Insurance report, average Illinois car insurance rates increased by 18% last year, and have continued upward in 2023. A new study by Bankrate shows a 16.7% increase this year in Illinois, up...
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Impending Medicaid changes could leave hundreds of thousands uninsured

SPRINGFIELD – As many as 700,000 Illinoisans may lose Medicaid coverage in the months following March 31, but the Department of Healthcare and Family Services says it is working to reduce that number and help those affected find health insurance elsewhere. Medicaid is a health insurance program for poor...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Monthly diaper allowance bill proposed by Illinois legislators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democratic legislators in both chambers are proposing a monthly allowance of diapers for families in need. The proposed bills will allow parents to get $70 a month per child in the Senate’s version of the bill and $30 in the House’s version of the bill if they meet eligibility requirements. “No […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

IL Freedom Caucus: Utility Bills Rolling In, Illinois Taxpayers Feeling The Hurt Of Pritzker’s Energy Policies

The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a capitol press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the ever increasing price of electricity in the state of Illinois. It was pointed out that a grocery store in Kincaid shut its doors last weekend due to the rising cost of utilities and products. The business reported a recent electric bill of $10,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Fourth order against gun ban enforcement issued as taxpayer costs defending law grow

(The Center Square) – When the myriad cases against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban will be resolved remains unclear, but what is certain is taxpayers are footing the bill. Illinois’ ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since Jan. 10. Since then, four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, including a new TRO being issued Friday, the second one for Effingham County. Attorney...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Ameren Seeking Another Round Of Rate Increases

It's the season for power companies to request rate increases. Last month WLPO News reported that ComEd is requesting a rate increase through 2027. Now it's Ameren Illinois' turn to ask for more money from its customers. Ameren filed plans this week for both electric and gas rate increases. This...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

IDNR seeks teachers for summer fishing program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department's Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

