Improper unemployment payments cost Illinois taxpayers $28B
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Improperly-paid unemployment benefits have left Illinois taxpayers on the hook to the tune of $28 billion. Of the $888 billion paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% was improper, according to the Inspector General in a testament in Washington on Wednesday. In total, that comes to $191 billion in wasted […]
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
1043theparty.com
IL Freedom Caucus calls for comprehensive approach to Illinois’ energy policy that prioritizes working families
IL Freedom Caucus calls for comprehensive approach to Illinois’ energy policy that prioritizes working families. Springfield, IL – The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a press conference on Wednesday to address the rising cost of energy for Illinois consumers. At the press conference, State Representative Chris Miller (R-Oakland) pointed...
Some look to address 'diaper need' in Illinois with subsidies
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker has introduced legislation that would provide qualified Illinois families with taxpayer-subsidized diapers. Another lawmaker is critical of such subsidies. State Sen. Karina Villa, D-Chicago, introduced Senate Bill 1294 this week. The program would be run through the Department of Human Services and looks to provide families living under the poverty line taxpayer-subsidized products. Mike Shaver of Illinois Children's Home and Aid explained what...
Illinois law would regulate rate hikes for car insurance companies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is considering legislation that would put in place an oversight board to subject auto insurance companies to the same scrutiny as utility companies when it comes to rate hikes. Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) introduced House Bill 2203, the Motor Vehicle Insurance Fairness Act. Fifteen consumer, community, and […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
Illinois proposes new act to support families in need: The Family Leave Insurance Act
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has submitted a bill to its legislature to create the Family Leave Insurance Act. This act aims to support eligible employees who need to take time off from work to care for a new child, an adopted or foster child or a family member with a serious health condition.
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (2/11/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Starting January 1st, 2024, people under the age of 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That’s one of fifteen different bills that were signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday. One of the other new laws will allow certain individuals with a felony conviction to legally change their name to avoid discrimination, plus another new law will allow local elections officials to check the signature on mail-in ballots with the signature on the mail-in ballot application, not just the signature on the voter record on file. Plus starting this summer, cars, vans, and other similarly classed vehicles can operate as school buses under a Secretary of State permit.
Illinois measure would create oversight of car insurers on rate hikes
(The Center Square) – Legislation is being introduced in the Illinois General Assembly that would require auto insurance companies to undergo the same rate hike oversight that utility companies are subjected to. Supporters of House Bill 2203 say Illinois car insurers raised rates by over $1.1 billion in 2022. According to the Auto Insurance report, average Illinois car insurance rates increased by 18% last year, and have continued upward in 2023. A new study by Bankrate shows a 16.7% increase this year in Illinois, up...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Impending Medicaid changes could leave hundreds of thousands uninsured
SPRINGFIELD – As many as 700,000 Illinoisans may lose Medicaid coverage in the months following March 31, but the Department of Healthcare and Family Services says it is working to reduce that number and help those affected find health insurance elsewhere. Medicaid is a health insurance program for poor...
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
Illinois ‘Solar for All’ program helps low income family
A couple in LeRoy has 85 reasons to smile this year. They're getting that many solar panels installed on their home for free.
Monthly diaper allowance bill proposed by Illinois legislators
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democratic legislators in both chambers are proposing a monthly allowance of diapers for families in need. The proposed bills will allow parents to get $70 a month per child in the Senate’s version of the bill and $30 in the House’s version of the bill if they meet eligibility requirements. “No […]
Latest Data Shows 15 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level
According to the latest data from Illinois health officials and the CDC, 15 of the state's 102 counties are currently at an elevated community level of COVID-19, an increase from five counties last week. Of the 15 counties at an elevated level, one is currently at a "high" COVID-19 community...
Effingham Radio
IL Freedom Caucus: Utility Bills Rolling In, Illinois Taxpayers Feeling The Hurt Of Pritzker’s Energy Policies
The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a capitol press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the ever increasing price of electricity in the state of Illinois. It was pointed out that a grocery store in Kincaid shut its doors last weekend due to the rising cost of utilities and products. The business reported a recent electric bill of $10,000.
Fourth order against gun ban enforcement issued as taxpayer costs defending law grow
(The Center Square) – When the myriad cases against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban will be resolved remains unclear, but what is certain is taxpayers are footing the bill. Illinois’ ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since Jan. 10. Since then, four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, including a new TRO being issued Friday, the second one for Effingham County. Attorney...
Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
starvedrock.media
Ameren Seeking Another Round Of Rate Increases
It's the season for power companies to request rate increases. Last month WLPO News reported that ComEd is requesting a rate increase through 2027. Now it's Ameren Illinois' turn to ask for more money from its customers. Ameren filed plans this week for both electric and gas rate increases. This...
WAND TV
IDNR seeks teachers for summer fishing program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department's Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others...
‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
