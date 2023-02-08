ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… a chocolate festival and silent film screening

By Cheantay Jensen
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email cheantay@lbpost.com with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Hopefully, you’ve got your Valentine’s Day plans all squared away by now, but if not, you should most certainly check out this guide on great places to dine, because this week’s list will not be that. Instead, we’ve compiled a couple of Valentine’s adjacent activities, like a beer and pastry tasting and an art market for some last-minute gift-shopping ideas.

This weekend will also see the debut of a new musical, a rare chance to see a silent film with live music accompaniment and the opportunity to indulge in a bit of chocolate.

Get to scrollin’!

LONG BEACH BEER LAB VALENTINE’S BEER AND DESSERT TASTING (Thursday – Tuesday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Ihf2_0kh2eIKD00

Courtesy flyer to the Long Beach Beer Lab’s Valentines themed beer and dessert pairing happening Feb. 9-14.

Long Beach Beer Lab’s in-house bakery (Long Beach Bread Lab) is releasing a beer and dessert pastry pairing special starting Thursday, Feb. 9, that will run through Valentine’s Day.

The $25 tasting will feature four beers and four pastries, such as a mini pavlova with blueberry curd paired with a barrel-aged wild ale with blueberries. Those who are only interested in the beers can purchase the flight for $10; pastries without the beer will cost $15.

Click here for more information and to see the full tasting menu.

Long Beach Beer Lab is at 518 W. Willow St.

MUSICAL THEATRE WEST’S “9-5, THE MUSICAL” (Friday – Sunday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVqYY_0kh2eIKD00

(Left to right) Actors Madison Claire Parks, Daebreon Poiema and Ashley Moniz star in MTW’s “9 to 5, The Musical,” debuting Feb. 10 at the Carpenter Center. Photo by Lily Fassnacht, LOVE, LILY PHOTOGRAPHY.

Based on the 1980 film “9 to 5” with Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, “9 to 5, The Musical” by Musical Theatre West is a song-and-dance tribute to the hit movie about three women who conspire to take control of a company run by a sexist, egotistical and controlling boss.

Performances for the show at the Carpenter Center begin Friday, Feb. 10, and run Friday – Sunday until Feb. 26. Tickets range from $20-$125.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located on the Cal State Long Beach’s campus at 6200 E. Atherton St.

“STEAMBOAT BILL JR.” SILENT MOVIE SCREENING (Friday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iu5k5_0kh2eIKD00

Courtesy flyer to the screening of the 1928 silent film “Steamboat Bill Jr.” The film will be played with live musical accompaniment by concert organist Robert York at First Congregational Church on Feb. 10.

First Congregational Church is opening up its historic sanctuary on Friday, Feb. 10, for a movie screening of the 1928 silent film “Steamboat Bill Jr.,” which starred director and actor Buster Keaton.

For the event, First Congregational has invited concert organist Robert York to perform an improvised live music accompaniment during the film—giving you the experience movie-goers had for years before sound pictures (“talkies”) hit the big screen.

The screening is free to attend and starts at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Click here for more information.

First Congregational Church is at 241 Cedar Ave.

BELMONT SHORE CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hx7U5_0kh2eIKD00

Courtesy flyer to the Belmont Shore Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Belmont Shore’s annual festival celebrating cocoa confections returns Saturday, Feb. 11, for the first time since the pandemic hit .

Over 25 businesses along Second Street in Belmont Shore will be participating, offering a wide variety of chocolate desserts to celebrate the festival’s 17th year, along with other festivities such as a homemade dessert contest, chocolate tasting and the Hof’s Hut pie-eating contest.

Entry to the festival is free, but to enjoy the desserts, guests will need to purchase tasting tickets. A $15 purchase will include 12 tickets and can be bought at Chase Bank, Shore Business Center, The Beach on 2nd, Blue Windows and Salon Soma as early as 11 a.m.

The Belmont Shore Chocolate festival will run from noon to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

CAL HEIGHT’S SECOND SATURDAYS (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBkVt_0kh2eIKD00

Courtesy flyer to the Second Saturday’s event in Cal Heights on Saturday, Feb. 11.

California Heights (also known as Cal Heights) businesses are coming together for an afternoon of shopping, entertainment and family-friendly activities during the “Cal Heights Second Saturdays” event on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event is similar to events like First Fridays in Bixby Knolls and Fourth Fridays on Retro Row, which aim to activate community participation and rapport in the area. Guests on Saturday can enjoy live music, pet adoption opportunities, food and drink specials and creative activities, such as patio games, for families with children.

Cal Heights Second Saturdays will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find more information on the Cal Height’s Business District’s Instagram page here .

Find the event at Roxanne’s bar at 1115 E. Wardlow Road.

ORIGAMI DAY AT EARL BURNS MILLER JAPANESE GARDEN (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrW4B_0kh2eIKD00

File photo o the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden at Cal State Long Beach.

The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden on the Cal State Long Beach campus is hosting “Origami Day” on Saturday, Feb. 11, inviting locals to learn how to make the Japanese paper ornaments often shaped as cranes or other animals.

The free event will provide the delicate paper used to create origami and will also feature other creative events for guests to enjoy. Reservations are required to attend. Click here to RSVP.

Free parking will be available nearby in Lot G4. The event runs from 1-3 p.m.

The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden at the Cal State Long Beach campus is on Earl Warren Drive.

LOVE BITES: VALENTINE’S DAY ART MARKET (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNlbh_0kh2eIKD00

Courtesy flyer to the Love Bites: Valentine’s Pop-up Art Market on Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Good Bar.

Despite this event’s sharp title, this Valentine-themed pop-up and art market will be a solid spot to pick up something nice for a loved one (or yourself) for the upcoming holiday on the 14th.

A variety of local artists will be selling handmade goods such as candles, ceramic sculptures, embroidery and specialty cards. The pop-up will also have tarot card readings and live music.

Find the pop-up at The Good Bar between 2-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Click here for more information.

The Good Bar is at 3316 E. Seventh St.

SPONSORED BY THE AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC

COME CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY BY MAKING POTTERY WITH YOUR LOVED ONE (Tuesday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRtHo_0kh2eIKD00

Photo courtesy Aquarium of the Pacific.

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind date night with dinner and a movie, surrounded by over 12,000 animals. Bask in the sunset, overlooking the harbor during cocktail hour before finding your seats in the Ocean Theater for a special showing of a cinematic treasure, La La Land. Your evening will continue at your private table with a chef-crafted duo entrée offering.

Timeline:
5:00-5:45pm: Cocktails/Early Dinner check-in
5:45-7:30pm: Screening of La La Land in the Ocean Theater
7:45pm: Dinner Service begins
If you wish to opt out of the La La Land screening, please arrive at the Aquarium at 7:30pm.

Menu:
Salad | Valentine Capresse Salad bed of watercress greens with mozzarella cheese & tomato dressed with a citrus basil vinaigrette
Duo Entrée | Cabernet braised short rib with demi-glace and crispy onion accompanied by stuffed salmon Florentine with piquillo pepper sauce over parmesan risotto and seasonal market vegetables
Dessert | Mini cupcakes and chocolate covered strawberries

Vegetarian option | Citrus grill vegetable stack of eggplant, red pepper, portobello mushroom, red onion, zucchini and yellow squash & piquillo pepper sauce over parmesan risotto (please order in advance, not available on a walk-up basis).

Water service included. Cash bar available.
VIP experience: Enjoy your meal up close to one of the Aquarium’s stunning exhibits.
Tickets to this event include admission for the entire day to the Aquarium of the Pacific. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way

SPONSORED BY CLAY ON FIRST

COME CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY BY MAKING POTTERY WITH YOUR LOVED ONE (Saturday – Tuesday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4pog_0kh2eIKD00

During our Valentine’s day sessions, couples will straddle up and recreate the infamous pottery love scene from the classic 1990 film, Ghost with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore!

Sessions are two hours long where couples will learn their way around a pottery wheel and around each other’s arms. Each session will include beer, wine, and snacks from a local eatery.

Once potters have grasped the basics we’ll give them some private time while we dim the lights and turn up the “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers. Once the class is over couples can pick from their creations to be finished with a glaze of their choice and fired with their names engraved on the bottom for eternity. Classes are held Saturday 2/11, Sunday 2/12 and Tuesday 2/14.

Clay on First is at 406 E. First St.

The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… a chocolate festival and silent film screening appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

