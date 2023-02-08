Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troopers arrest man accused of driving drunk with pregnant wife, kids in car
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk this morning with his family in the car. Troopers say 31-year-old Alex James Kincaid of Akron, Ohio had a blood-alcohol concentration of .21, nearly three times the Indiana legal limit of .08. Kincaid is...
S.W.A.T. assisting with serving an arrest warrant at West Coliseum hotel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - S.W.A.T. has been called in to assist FWPD in serving an arrest warrant to a person in a room at a West Coliseum hotel. Police are trying to get the person from the room at the Suburban Extended Stay hotel. One person was let out...
Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
Man found dead at One Stop Store identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
FWPD investigating armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning. The robbery took place in the 1400 block of Greene Street. This is an ongoing story, check back with us for updates.
Deputies: Student who threatened Homestead High School attended non-SACS school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Sheriff's investigators say they've arrested a student at another school who is accused of making a threatening social media post outside of Homestead High School Thursday. Deputies say Homestead students had finished discussing race relations -- sparked by a photo of a student...
Columbia City High student brings gun to school
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Whitley County Consolidated Schools officials say a student brought a gun to Columbia City High School "recently." In a letter to parents Friday, Superintendent Dr. Laura McDermott said the gun was not loaded, and multiple students handled the gun at school. She said the first...
Celina man arrested for possession of methamphetamine
CELINA, Ohio (WFFT) - A Celina man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. Michael K. Gillis, 36, was taken to the Mercer County Adult Detention Center Wednesday afternoon after a warranted search of his home revealed numerous drugs and paraphernalia. Preliminary tests...
Closure on 700 W in Jay County
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
NACS investigating photo of student with gun circulating social media
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Northwest Allen County Schools officials are investigating a photo of a student with a gun. Friday, NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker sent a letter and voicemail to parents, staff and Carroll high school students about "threatening photo circulating among students on social media." In it, he...
Lane restrictions on Ardmore Avenue begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Ardmore Avenue starting Monday. The restrictions are to allow communication line installation. The section of Ardmore between Knoll Road and Three Oaks Drive will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done by Thursday.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported one deaths and 198 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 124,169 cases and 1,245 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Commissioners ready for BZA hearing on new Allen County Jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The final plans for the new Allen County Jail have been submitted, just in time for the Board of Zoning Appeals hearing. Last month, the commissioners requested a continuance of the hearing. They said they wanted the opportunity to respond to public comments and incorporate what they said they wanted.
Northrop High School students raise concerns over racial unrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A group of students voiced concerns over "racial unrest in the community" at Northrop High School Friday. School principal Adam Swinford released a statement saying the school made sure the gathering was peaceful. He also said the school gave the students a safe space to...
GK Cafe & Provisions opens in Downtown Fort Wayne, provides accessible groceries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A new cafe is open in Downtown Fort Wayne where customers can walk out with coffee, pastries and tomatoes. Grace Kelly May knows the bakery and restaurant businesses, but she never expected to venture into groceries until now. "There's definitely a need for it downtown...
Downed tree at Ardmore and Nuttman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A tree has been knocked down at Ardmore and Nuttman Avenues. Drivers should use caution in the area.
Homestead High School students protest blackface social media post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Students at Homestead High School took part in a peaceful protest Thursday morning in response to an offensive social media post that is circulating. The Instagram post can be seen here. The school went on lockout as a precaution. Protesters who wanted to continue the...
Semi-State Wrestling: Jay County, Snider, Bellmont finish in top five
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County, Snider, and Bellmont finished in the top five on the team leaderboard in the semi-state (New Haven) wrestling tournament. Jay County finished in third with 62 team points. Snider finished in fourth with 56.5 team points. Bellmont finished in fifth with 52.5. The...
