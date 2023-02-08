ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man found dead at One Stop Store identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

FWPD investigating armed robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning. The robbery took place in the 1400 block of Greene Street. This is an ongoing story, check back with us for updates.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Columbia City High student brings gun to school

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Whitley County Consolidated Schools officials say a student brought a gun to Columbia City High School "recently." In a letter to parents Friday, Superintendent Dr. Laura McDermott said the gun was not loaded, and multiple students handled the gun at school. She said the first...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Celina man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

CELINA, Ohio (WFFT) - A Celina man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. Michael K. Gillis, 36, was taken to the Mercer County Adult Detention Center Wednesday afternoon after a warranted search of his home revealed numerous drugs and paraphernalia. Preliminary tests...
CELINA, OH
wfft.com

Closure on 700 W in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
wfft.com

NACS investigating photo of student with gun circulating social media

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Northwest Allen County Schools officials are investigating a photo of a student with a gun. Friday, NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker sent a letter and voicemail to parents, staff and Carroll high school students about "threatening photo circulating among students on social media." In it, he...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Ardmore Avenue begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Ardmore Avenue starting Monday. The restrictions are to allow communication line installation. The section of Ardmore between Knoll Road and Three Oaks Drive will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done by Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Commissioners ready for BZA hearing on new Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The final plans for the new Allen County Jail have been submitted, just in time for the Board of Zoning Appeals hearing. Last month, the commissioners requested a continuance of the hearing. They said they wanted the opportunity to respond to public comments and incorporate what they said they wanted.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Northrop High School students raise concerns over racial unrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A group of students voiced concerns over "racial unrest in the community" at Northrop High School Friday. School principal Adam Swinford released a statement saying the school made sure the gathering was peaceful. He also said the school gave the students a safe space to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Homestead High School students protest blackface social media post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Students at Homestead High School took part in a peaceful protest Thursday morning in response to an offensive social media post that is circulating. The Instagram post can be seen here. The school went on lockout as a precaution. Protesters who wanted to continue the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Semi-State Wrestling: Jay County, Snider, Bellmont finish in top five

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County, Snider, and Bellmont finished in the top five on the team leaderboard in the semi-state (New Haven) wrestling tournament. Jay County finished in third with 62 team points. Snider finished in fourth with 56.5 team points. Bellmont finished in fifth with 52.5. The...
JAY COUNTY, IN

