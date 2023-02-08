Read full article on original website
Lane restrictions on Ardmore Avenue begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Ardmore Avenue starting Monday. The restrictions are to allow communication line installation. The section of Ardmore between Knoll Road and Three Oaks Drive will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done by Thursday.
Old Mill Road closed due to downed tree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Old Mill Road between Lexington Avenue and Westover Road is closed due to a downed tree. Fort Wayne Parks is removing the tree, and is expecting to have the road cleared by Friday afternoon.
Closure on 700 W in Jay County
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
Lanes to close near busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department is letting drivers know about upcoming lane restrictions Wednesday near a busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne. St. Joe Center Road will be closed between Maplecrest Road and Salge Drive, according to a release from the department. Frontier...
Downed power lines in north Franke Park area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Power lines are down at Beckwith Drive and Louisedale Drive. Exercise caution in the area.
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
Superior roundabout closures continue; project ahead of schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Extended closures around a downtown Fort Wayne roundabout will help the project wrap up sooner in the long run. According to Fort Wayne City Utilities, crews have been able to work ahead of schedule on part of the construction that was originally planned to take place throughout the summer, near the northwest corner of Superior Circle.
Coroner IDs man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified. The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne. Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on...
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
Body found in Bluffton confirmed to be a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - A body found in the yard of a vacant house on Bluffton's west end Tuesday afternoon has been confirmed to be that of a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January. Police say the body of Celeste Cuthbert was found hidden from view between a shed...
FWPD investigating shooting, robbery in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a robbery and a shooting that both happened Thursday morning. At approximately 9:25 a.m., authorities responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street on reports of a robbery. While officers were responding to the scene, they...
New Haven police search for suspect after 2 ‘valuable’ packages stolen
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the New Haven Police Department (NHPD) asked the public for information regarding a suspect who stole “valuable” packages from the porch of a local residence. According to the NHPD, two “valuable packages” were stolen from a residence in the Tanglewood...
Café, grocery store hybrid to soon open in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over seven years after opening up her own bakery, Grace Kelly May, owner of GK Baked Goods, will soon be opening a café and grocery store two years in the making in downtown Fort Wayne. The store, GK Cafe & Provisions, is located...
Police: Body of missing Fort Wayne woman found in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police canceled a silver alert after the discovery of a body of a missing Fort Wayne woman in the yard of a vacant Bluffton home Tuesday. Property management workers initially found the body of Celeste Cuthbert, who had been missing for more than...
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported one deaths and 198 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 124,169 cases and 1,245 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
GK Cafe & Provisions opens in Downtown Fort Wayne, provides accessible groceries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A new cafe is open in Downtown Fort Wayne where customers can walk out with coffee, pastries and tomatoes. Grace Kelly May knows the bakery and restaurant businesses, but she never expected to venture into groceries until now. "There's definitely a need for it downtown...
Semi-State Wrestling: Jay County, Snider, Bellmont finish in top five
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County, Snider, and Bellmont finished in the top five on the team leaderboard in the semi-state (New Haven) wrestling tournament. Jay County finished in third with 62 team points. Snider finished in fourth with 56.5 team points. Bellmont finished in fifth with 52.5. The...
NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties
Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
Troopers arrest man accused of driving drunk with pregnant wife, kids in car
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk this morning with his family in the car. Troopers say 31-year-old Alex James Kincaid of Akron, Ohio had a blood-alcohol concentration of .21, nearly three times the Indiana legal limit of .08. Kincaid is...
