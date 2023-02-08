ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Ardmore Avenue begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Ardmore Avenue starting Monday. The restrictions are to allow communication line installation. The section of Ardmore between Knoll Road and Three Oaks Drive will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done by Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Old Mill Road closed due to downed tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Old Mill Road between Lexington Avenue and Westover Road is closed due to a downed tree. Fort Wayne Parks is removing the tree, and is expecting to have the road cleared by Friday afternoon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Closure on 700 W in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
WANE-TV

Lanes to close near busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department is letting drivers know about upcoming lane restrictions Wednesday near a busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne. St. Joe Center Road will be closed between Maplecrest Road and Salge Drive, according to a release from the department. Frontier...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Superior roundabout closures continue; project ahead of schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Extended closures around a downtown Fort Wayne roundabout will help the project wrap up sooner in the long run. According to Fort Wayne City Utilities, crews have been able to work ahead of schedule on part of the construction that was originally planned to take place throughout the summer, near the northwest corner of Superior Circle.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner IDs man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified. The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne. Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD investigating shooting, robbery in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a robbery and a shooting that both happened Thursday morning. At approximately 9:25 a.m., authorities responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street on reports of a robbery. While officers were responding to the scene, they...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Body of missing Fort Wayne woman found in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police canceled a silver alert after the discovery of a body of a missing Fort Wayne woman in the yard of a vacant Bluffton home Tuesday. Property management workers initially found the body of Celeste Cuthbert, who had been missing for more than...
BLUFFTON, IN
wfft.com

Semi-State Wrestling: Jay County, Snider, Bellmont finish in top five

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County, Snider, and Bellmont finished in the top five on the team leaderboard in the semi-state (New Haven) wrestling tournament. Jay County finished in third with 62 team points. Snider finished in fourth with 56.5 team points. Bellmont finished in fifth with 52.5. The...
JAY COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties

Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy