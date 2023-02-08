ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Indiana lawmakers honor Munster organization involved in beagle rescue

The Indiana House recently paused its usual legislative business to honor Munster's Humane Indiana for aiding in the rescue and rehoming of 29 beagles from an animal-testing breeding facility in Virginia. House Resolution 2, adopted unanimously this month, praises Humane Indiana and Humane Fort Wayne for adopting out 79 beagles,...
MUNSTER, IN
Maryland Farm Bureau talks legislative priorities

ANNAPOLIS — Representatives from the Maryland Farm Bureau shared funding requests and legislative priorities with Eastern Shore lawmakers Friday. Maryland Farm Bureau President Wayne Stafford, a Cecil County farmer, spoke on securing continuing funding for the state’s free agricultural scrap tire recycling program, calling it “very, very important” to the farming community, even from an environmental standpoint. Recycling tractor tires, for example, can cost farmers several hundred dollars, he said.
MARYLAND STATE
Report: Hawaii has one of lowest sales tax rates in U.S.

(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the lowest combined state and local tax rates in the nation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The state is among the five with the lowest combined state and local tax rates, according to a report by the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit.
HAWAII STATE
Several East Texas counties eligible for SNAP replacement benefits for food lost due to winter storm

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced earlier this week it has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to recent severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1. “Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”
TEXAS STATE
Ashford tops podium for MU track and field at Music City Challenge

Missouri track and field captured multiple podium finishes Saturday at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Senior Jayson Ashford won the men’s 400-meter dash at the Music City Challenge with a time of 47.1 seconds. Junior Alicia Burnett secured...
NASHVILLE, TN

