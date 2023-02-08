Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana lawmakers honor Munster organization involved in beagle rescue
The Indiana House recently paused its usual legislative business to honor Munster's Humane Indiana for aiding in the rescue and rehoming of 29 beagles from an animal-testing breeding facility in Virginia. House Resolution 2, adopted unanimously this month, praises Humane Indiana and Humane Fort Wayne for adopting out 79 beagles,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
KPVI Newschannel 6
At least 7 Louisiana parishes failed to update summons to let felons serve on juries
NEW ORLEANS - At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago. Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maryland Farm Bureau talks legislative priorities
ANNAPOLIS — Representatives from the Maryland Farm Bureau shared funding requests and legislative priorities with Eastern Shore lawmakers Friday. Maryland Farm Bureau President Wayne Stafford, a Cecil County farmer, spoke on securing continuing funding for the state’s free agricultural scrap tire recycling program, calling it “very, very important” to the farming community, even from an environmental standpoint. Recycling tractor tires, for example, can cost farmers several hundred dollars, he said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansas Republicans select 2020 election conspiracy theorist to serve as party chairman
TOPEKA — Former Johnson County commissioner and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Brown narrowly defeated Saturday a former Republican national committeewoman to earn a two-year term as the state GOP’s chairman. The contest over who would serve in the party’s top administrative job offered a fresh illustration of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Hawaii has one of lowest sales tax rates in U.S.
(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the lowest combined state and local tax rates in the nation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The state is among the five with the lowest combined state and local tax rates, according to a report by the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
California man caught with 16 pounds of meth on I-80, Seward County sheriff says
A California man was arrested in Seward County on Feb. 3 after deputies found more than 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine stowed in the doors of his minivan, the Seward County sheriff alleged. A Seward County deputy stopped Valentin Mendoza Jr. on Interstate 80 near Goehner for multiple traffic violations...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Several East Texas counties eligible for SNAP replacement benefits for food lost due to winter storm
AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced earlier this week it has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to recent severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1. “Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ashford tops podium for MU track and field at Music City Challenge
Missouri track and field captured multiple podium finishes Saturday at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Senior Jayson Ashford won the men’s 400-meter dash at the Music City Challenge with a time of 47.1 seconds. Junior Alicia Burnett secured...
Comments / 0