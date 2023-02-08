ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Autumn Lockwood Is The 1st Black Female Coach To Lockdown Super Bowl Sunday

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6KKL_0kh2ZYRw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqmBB_0kh2ZYRw00

Source: Courtesy of / youtube screenshot

Autumn Lockwood is set to make history this Sunday as the first Black woman to coach a Super Bowl game.

Lockwood is a sports performance coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and will be present as the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Lockwood joined the Eagles last August following an extensive career in the sports world. The University of Houston employed the history maker as a sports performance coordinator for almost a year and a half, from 2021 to 2022. Lockwood has also worked at East Tennessee State and as an intern for the Atlanta Falcons and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV).

A former soccer player, the University of Arizona alumna’s athletic expertise helps sportsmen do their best on the field.

“Seeing their transformations, being a part of their stories, having an impact on them… Having athletes develop into their own greatness and being a part of that — you can’t ask for anything better than that,” Lockwood said on RebZone Sports Show in 2017.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna ‘Can’t Wait’ To Hit The Stage For The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show: ‘She Is Ready!'”

The love of football runs deep in Lockwood according to her father, former UNLV cornerbacks coach David Lockwood.

The father-daughter duo worked together for the UNLV football program when Lockwood was interning.

“From day one she [came] home from the hospital, after about a week or so, she was at the football games,” David recalled in the same interview.

Autumn Lockwood’s presence at this year’s Super Bowl makes her the fourth woman to ever coach at the annual championship game.

Kickoff at Super Bowl LVII goes down Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m. MST, 6:30 p.m. ET. Keep up to date with Lockwood and her work with the Eagles via Instagram.

RELATED CONTENT: “Janice Pettyjohn Becomes The First Full-Time Female Employee For Howard University’s Football Department”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glamour

Jalen Hurts and Bryonna Burrows: A Primer on the NFL It Couple

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, has the game of his life on Super Bowl Sunday. But no matter the outcome, there's one fan he can't lose: his girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows. Like many an NFL couple, the pair got together in college, and are pretty private about their relationship. Even so, here's everything we managed to find about the pair:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Kyrie Irving Gifts Mavericks Debut Jersey To Floyd Mayweather

Kyrie Irving's first-ever Mavericks jersey won't have a place in a museum or a Hall of Fame -- no, it'll be somewhere in one of Floyd Mayweather's mansions ... 'cause the new Dallas star gifted the boxing legend with it following his debut on Wednesday night. Floyd was one of...
DALLAS, TX
Glamour

Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall

This Super Bowl Sunday, I’m interested in only two things: Rihanna and the relationship status of Travis Kelce. I’ve gathered that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been publicly looking for love for most of his professional career, from starring in a Bachelor-esque reality show called Chasing Kelce to his five-year on-again, off-again relationship with broadcast sports journalist and model Kayla Nicole.
KANSAS CITY, MO
rolling out

Salute to Jalen Hurts’ and Patrick Mahomes’ fathers

As we draw closer and closer to Super Bowl LVII and the focus continues to center around star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, let’s take a moment to give props to the men who raised them. “The narrative of absent Black fathers is constantly pushed in the media,”...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals likely value of Jalen Hurts contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to pay a lot of money to keep quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fold, and a new report suggested just how much that might be. Dan Graziano of ESPN expects the Eagles to pursue an extension with Hurts early in the offseason, with the price likely higher than... The post Report reveals likely value of Jalen Hurts contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s net worth in 2023

Kevin Durant is joining a new superteam after the Brooklyn Nets traded him to the Phoenix Suns. Durant is a two-time NBA champion and has won two Finals MVPs, and he will now be looking for a third of each. Durant is also a 13-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner and an MVP. […] The post Kevin Durant’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Cuts Off His Glorious Mullet

New haircut. Who dis? Quinn Ewers, the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, is known nationally for three reasons. He earned top honors as best quarterback in his national recruiting class. He nearly pulled off an upset of Alabama in only his second career start. And, probably most important to...
AUSTIN, TX
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy