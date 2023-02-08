ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idris Elba Attends Ghanaian Festival, Dons Traditional Kente Drip

By Natasha Decker
 3 days ago

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Idris Elba looked mighty fine in his kente cloth drip while attending the first Akwasidae Festival of the year in Ghana Feb. 5.

The British actor, 50, donned a kente draping that slightly revealed some of his toned chest. The cloth on his torso boasted the colorful boldness of the traditional African fabric style and its Ghanaian roots. Idris rocked the look with gold accessories, including a chunky bangle, watch and rings.

His wife Sabrina Elbra wrote, “My African King” underneath a snapshot posted on her Instagram Stories of the Luther star in his African garb.

Idris’ latest fashion moment went down at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana, within the Ashanti region. Akwasidae, or “Sacred Sunday,” pays homage to royal Ashanti ancestors and is celebrated every six weeks, Ghana Web reports .

A film crew reportedly joined the actor to document his experience for “an upcoming film,” according to the Daily Mail . The project’s purpose highlights “the need for building film studios in Ghana and attracting filmmakers to West Africa.”

Idris recently shared his plans to expand filmmaking in Africa while spending time with Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The actor is directing a project he hopes to shoot at least a portion of in Ghana, with pre-production starting in August and shooting aimed for December 2023.

“We’ve studied the models of obviously South Africa’s incredible incentive package. And around Europe — obviously, Greece, Morocco. These are all places where they realize the value of the filmmaking dollar and have brought that policy into play ,” Idris told Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House, the presidential palace in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

“It would be very beneficial for us to show and to make an announcement to the world that Ghana is open for business,” added Idris, who is of Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean descent.

Idris’ latest project, Luther: The Fallen Sun , drops in select theaters Feb. 24 and on Netflix March 10.

