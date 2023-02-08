ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
House Democrats move to expel ‘fraud’ Rep. Santos from Congress

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Democrats took the first step to try to expel embattled New York Representative George Santos from Congress following allegations that Santos lied about his education, career, campaign funds and much more. “George Santos is a fraud, a liar,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said. “He lied about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse

Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
FLORIDA STATE
M. L. French

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Shapiro, Pa. lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A long-awaited ruling on how Pennsylvania funds its public schools could have a seismic impact on state finances in the coming years as policymakers face a multibillion-dollar funding disparity. A Commonwealth Court judge ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania’s school...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

Federal authorities arrive at home of former Vice President Mike Pence

Federal authorities arrived at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence Friday morning. Federal authorities arrive at home of former Vice …. Federal authorities arrived at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence Friday morning. Jet Pet: Tori. Plans in the works to extradite Erie man from Texas...
TEXAS STATE
yourerie

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger

Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
MOSCOW, ID
yourerie

Senator Fetterman discharged from hospital, no signs of stroke or seizure

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been released from the George Washington University Hospital after being admitted on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded. According to Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello, Fetterman was discharged on Friday evening after multiple tests ruled out both a stroke and seizure. “John...

