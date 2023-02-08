Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
House Democrats move to expel ‘fraud’ Rep. Santos from Congress
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Democrats took the first step to try to expel embattled New York Representative George Santos from Congress following allegations that Santos lied about his education, career, campaign funds and much more. “George Santos is a fraud, a liar,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said. “He lied about...
yourerie
Erie School Board set to vote on the future of former elementary school
Erie School Board set to vote on the future of former elementary school. Erie School Board set to vote on the future of former …. Erie School Board set to vote on the future of former elementary school. Battery Pack Catches Fire On Plane. A United Airlines plane returned to...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
MSNBC
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse
Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Shapiro, Pa. lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A long-awaited ruling on how Pennsylvania funds its public schools could have a seismic impact on state finances in the coming years as policymakers face a multibillion-dollar funding disparity. A Commonwealth Court judge ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania’s school...
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
yourerie
Senator Fetterman hospitalized in Washington D.C.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized on Wednesday after his office says he felt lightheaded while at a Senate Democratic retreat. Senator Fetterman hospitalized in Washington D.C. Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized on Wednesday after his office says he felt lightheaded while at a Senate Democratic retreat.
yourerie
Federal authorities arrive at home of former Vice President Mike Pence
Federal authorities arrived at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence Friday morning. Federal authorities arrive at home of former Vice …. Federal authorities arrived at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence Friday morning. Jet Pet: Tori. Plans in the works to extradite Erie man from Texas...
yourerie
Senator Fetterman hospitalized, tests rule out new stroke
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized on Wednesday after his office says he felt lightheaded while at a Senate Democratic retreat. Fetterman, who was hospitalized after suffering a stroke last May, was taken to The George Washington University Hospital for tests which have now...
Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger
Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
yourerie
Senator Fetterman discharged from hospital, no signs of stroke or seizure
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been released from the George Washington University Hospital after being admitted on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded. According to Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello, Fetterman was discharged on Friday evening after multiple tests ruled out both a stroke and seizure. “John...
Susannah Faulkner plans to 'dive into the process' of serving on Erie City Council
Susannah Faulkner stood confidently at the lectern in the Bagnoni Council Chambers at Erie City Hall on Thursday night and made her pitch. With six members of Erie City Council listening, Faulkner declared herself the best choice to fill the vacancy on the seven-member panel created by the sudden resignation of Council President Liz...
Pennsylvania bill would award grants to schools to discontinue Native American mascots
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill being proposed in the Pennsylvania State House would award grants to schools that voluntarily discontinue the use of a Native American mascot. In a memo to House members, State Rep. Christopher Rabb (D-Philadelphia) says under the proposed bill schools would be able to use grant funds to offset costs […]
Pa. state system for school funding deemed ‘unconstitutional’
A historic ruling by a Pennsylvania judge Tuesday, declaring the state’s system for school funding as “unconstitutional.”
Comments / 0