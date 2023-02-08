ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer.

The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022, al.com reported.

Ron McKeithen spent 37 years behind bars for a robbery in Birmingham. Now, he is using his freedom to help others

There’s no word yet on how much customers will receive as part of that refund.

In December, Alabama Power announced its third rate increase of 2022, citing federal mandates, inflation and economic conditions. That means the average residential customer, using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month, is paying about $24 for electricity since January 2022.

Bridgette Morrow
3d ago

that is sure right they will find a way to keep the money..EXAMPLE HAVE THE MONEY OWED PUT TOWARDS THE SAME 2023 AUGUST BILL THAT WAS OVER CHARGED IN 2022 AND THEY STILL KEEP THEY 💰💰💰💰. They should be made to send a check to each customer.

