Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
MN legislative updates
— — — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature. They’re backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. One bill would expand background check requirements for firearm sales and other transfers. Another would allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people in crisis under what are commonly known as red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders.
Minnesota House OKs food program bills
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota House approved two bills to fund food programs for students and food shelf programs. House File 5, authored by Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL- Minneapolis, passed on a vote of 70-58. The bill would create a state program for schools to provide up to two free meals per day to all students. The bill aims to appropriate to the Minnesota Department of Education $174.8 million...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves
High angle shot of some different raw vegetables, such as cauliflower of different colors, broccolini, fava beans, french beans, kale, onion or carrots, on a white rustic wooden table. The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves. The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to...
Gun safety bills gain in Minnesota amid Democratic control
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature, backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years.The two main bills would expand background check requirements for firearm sales and other transfers, and allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people in crisis under what are commonly known as red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders. They're moving ahead as the national debate over preventing gun violence becomes increasingly polarized.The former Minnesota Senate GOP majority prevented much discussion...
kvrr.com
Voters chime in on Biden administration so far
MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Vice President Harris’ visit to St. Cloud focuses on Minnesota’s push for clean energy in the coming decades. By 2030, the movement requires 80% of the state’s electricity to come from carbon-free sources. That goal will be increased to 100% by 2040. Some...
lakesarearadio.net
Paul Marquart confirmed by Senate as Minnesota Revenue Commissioner
ST. PAUL, MN (KDLM) – Former DFL State Representative Paul Marquart of Dilworth was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to become Minnesota’s Revenue Commissioner. “He is a friend of the taxpayer and he also listens to differences of opinion and looks for constructive ways to bridge those differences,” said Rochester Republican Carla Nelson, former chair of the Tax Committee. Nelson worked with Marquart as her House counterpart.
willmarradio.com
Gun control measures advance in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill requiring background checks for private sales of firearms is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus V-P Rob Doar says it's an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners that criminals will continue to walk around. He says according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, only eight percent of criminally acquired firearms come from private sales. D-F-L Representative Brion Curran of Vadnais Heights noted the overall number of gun deaths in the U-S, is 45 thousand plus people per year. Eight percent of 45 thousand people is three thousand-600 people. The House Judiciary and Civil Law Committee also passed the so-called 'red flag' law and sent it to Ways and Means.
valleynewslive.com
DFL House members looking to expand MinnesotaCare
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota lawmakers are looking to reduce the cost of health care for Minnesotans. Wednesday, DFL house members announced a bill to expand the “MinnesotaCare Public Option” health insurance plan. It’s the state’s insurance program for lower-income residents, and this new bill would allow more people to access it.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota considers comprehensive elections bill, backed by Somali community leaders
(ABC 6 News) – Somali people from communities across Southeast Minnesota have dealt with barriers when it comes to voting. Community members say that although they are tax-paying, United States citizens, they feel let down by the current system. “For them to have their dignity or their rights taken...
mprnews.org
Lawsuit over Walz pandemic powers will continue
A holdover lawsuit from Minnesota’s pandemic peacetime emergency will go on after the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a key question about the governor’s authority remains unsettled. The lawsuit brought by a group of citizens and aided by a conservative law firm challenged Gov. Tim Walz over...
Jesse Ventura testifies in favor of recreational marijuana in Minnesota
Former governor Jesse Ventura appeared at the state capitol in St. Paul to testify in favor of recreational marijuana in Minnesota; talks of obtaining illegal cannabis for his wife’s seizures
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers
Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
kfgo.com
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
fox9.com
Former Governor Jesse Ventura’s Minnesota senate testimony in support of legalizing cannabis [FULL]
Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon to support legalizing cannabis for adults. He told a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures and argued that the legal age to consume cannabis should be the same as the age required to enlist in the military: 18.
Minnesota to require 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040
Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota passed an ambitious climate law late Thursday night requiring the state's power utilities to use 100 percent clean electricity by 2040. The clean electricity legislation was approved on a party-line vote by the state's Senate. House Democrats passed an identical version of the bill last week, which means it now goes to the state's Democratic governor, Tim Walz, who intends to sign it.
knsiradio.com
Congresswoman Angie Craig Attacked in DC Apartment Building Elevator
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering after being attacked in the elevator at her Washington, DC, apartment building Thursday morning. According to her Chief of Staff, Craig suffered bruising and fought back. The attacker fled the scene. Craig says she is grateful to the...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota women getting abortion meds from other states
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side...
Minnesota House passes "universal" school meals providing free breakfast, lunch to students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday by a vote of 70-58 guaranteeing free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students, regardless of income requirements set by a federal program. It's a move advocates say will reduce child hunger and ensure no kid falls through the cracks."We're going to give them the tools they need to succeed in school and that means food," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis.The federal government pays for free or reduced-priced meals but there are income limits for who qualifies. Under this bill, the state would pick up the tab for the difference of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
Comments / 0