Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Charges dismissed for Williston police shooting suspect as investigations continue
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A district court judge has dismissed charges against a Williston man who police say fired a gun at them in December. The state made a motion to dismiss three charges against Eric Obregon, who was accused of firing at police during a traffic stop. Williams County State’s Attorney Jaakan Williams said other agencies are looking into the matter and they want to wait for those investigations to conclude.
KFYR-TV
Man seriously injured in saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander
ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - A man suffered serious injuries from an explosion and fire on a saltwater disposal site north of Alexander. The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the scene around 10:26 p.m. Friday near Highway 85 and 35th St NW. The fire was contained by regional fire departments and extinguished by about 1:15 a.m. Saturday.
Williston Fire Department responds to storage tank explosion
ALEXANDER, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department (WFD) responded to a series of explosions at an oil field in McKenzie County on Friday. According to the WFD, at approximately 10:31 p.m. on February 10, officers with the department were dispatched to an oil field location north of the town of Alexander regarding the explosion […]
Husband and wife aim to support parents in Williston
She says it's important to fill these community needs for women because it will impact someone's family as a whole.
KFYR-TV
Mondak Animal Rescue begins $6 million expansion
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Mondak Animal Rescue Shelter in Williston is expanding their facility. Board President Lisa Patton announced the shelter received a $6 million dollar donation from Lois Scheele during a fundraising event last week. The expansion will provide additional kennels for rescues and boarding, a Parvovirus wing to protect young puppies, and a maternity ward. Patton said the expansion is necessary to keep up with the growing number of animals that need assistance in the community.
KFYR-TV
Progress being made to bring Taco Bell to Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston says it’s still trying to work out a deal to bring Taco Bell to Williston Square. Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko said the city was able to make a land purchase agreement with Border Foods, a corporation that operates more than 200 restaurants across the midwest. The building will be located by Slim Chickens and Genesis. Wenko added that this has been a community request for years.
Basin Electric to build new natural gas power generator near Williston
Basic Electric is planning to start this project in the spring and will break it down into two building phases.
Sidney braces for ripple effect of sugar factory closure
It's a big hit to Montana's small towns. 300 people will lose their jobs as Sidney Sugars closes its doors in mid-April, shuttering the factory after nearly 100 years in operation.
Comments / 1