ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Comments / 1

Related
KFYR-TV

Charges dismissed for Williston police shooting suspect as investigations continue

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A district court judge has dismissed charges against a Williston man who police say fired a gun at them in December. The state made a motion to dismiss three charges against Eric Obregon, who was accused of firing at police during a traffic stop. Williams County State’s Attorney Jaakan Williams said other agencies are looking into the matter and they want to wait for those investigations to conclude.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Man seriously injured in saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander

ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - A man suffered serious injuries from an explosion and fire on a saltwater disposal site north of Alexander. The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the scene around 10:26 p.m. Friday near Highway 85 and 35th St NW. The fire was contained by regional fire departments and extinguished by about 1:15 a.m. Saturday.
ALEXANDER, ND
KX News

Williston Fire Department responds to storage tank explosion

ALEXANDER, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department (WFD) responded to a series of explosions at an oil field in McKenzie County on Friday. According to the WFD, at approximately 10:31 p.m. on February 10, officers with the department were dispatched to an oil field location north of the town of Alexander regarding the explosion […]
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Mondak Animal Rescue begins $6 million expansion

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Mondak Animal Rescue Shelter in Williston is expanding their facility. Board President Lisa Patton announced the shelter received a $6 million dollar donation from Lois Scheele during a fundraising event last week. The expansion will provide additional kennels for rescues and boarding, a Parvovirus wing to protect young puppies, and a maternity ward. Patton said the expansion is necessary to keep up with the growing number of animals that need assistance in the community.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Progress being made to bring Taco Bell to Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston says it’s still trying to work out a deal to bring Taco Bell to Williston Square. Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko said the city was able to make a land purchase agreement with Border Foods, a corporation that operates more than 200 restaurants across the midwest. The building will be located by Slim Chickens and Genesis. Wenko added that this has been a community request for years.
WILLISTON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy