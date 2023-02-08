ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
Oregon Attorney General Announces Criminal Investigation of OLCC Rare Liquor Graft

The stakes of a breaking scandal at the state liquor commission ratcheted up this afternoon as Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that the Oregon Department of Justice had opened a criminal investigation into “ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and possibly others.” (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to Richard Meeker, the co-owner of WW’s parent company.)
Oregon’s Democrat Government Is Drunk On Power, And Stolen Booze

The arrogance of government employees here in the Northwest never fails to astound me…and now, we learn they’re Poaching the Pappy down at the state liquor warehouse. Oregon had a corrupt politician named Kitzhaber, forced to resign after we learned he let his girlfriend run a business out of the Governor’s office and take pay for play.
Could Hunting, Fishing Become Constitutional Rights In Oregon?

The Oregon Legislature is considering whether to put a measure on the ballot asking voters if hunting and fishing should be a constitutional right. Currently, signatures are being gathered for an initiative that would ban fishing and hunting. Amy Patrick, with the Oregon Hunters Association, said they want voters to decide whether fishing and hunting should be a right.
Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets

Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
Changes To Rv Park Stay Rules Are Proposed By An Oregon Law

Some RV park operators have lobbied for looser restrictions that treat them like landlords, arguing that it should be simpler to evict tenants. According to current Oregon law, renters of RV lots for more than 45 days are considered tenants. This implies that the landlord-tenant laws govern your relationship with the lot owner.
NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook

In a landmark opinion in the 2000s, Judge Gladys Kessler said the following of the tobacco industry’s strategy for denying the health harms linked to smoking: “In short, (the companies) have marketed and sold their lethal product with zeal, with deception, with a single-minded focus on their financial success and without regard for the human […] The post NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays

SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
Food Bill In Oregon To Expand SNAP Benefits For Immigrants

A food bill was introduced in the Oregon legislature that would provide food assistance who do not qualify for the SNAP benefits due to immigration status. A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature called Senate Bill 610, Food for All Oregonians, is supported by a coalition of more than 75 organizations across the state and sponsored by 17 legislators. This food bill would provide food assistance to some 62,000 Oregonians immigrants who are ineligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Leah Feldon’s stint filing in as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was made permanent Friday. The state’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to move her from interim director to the head of the agency over one other final candidate: emergency manager and former Oregon congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The five governor-appointed members […] The post Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Bill would give rebates to buy E-bikes

We owners of old bicycles — or old owners of bikes — may have mixed feelings about Oregon House Bill 2571. But let’s keep an open mind. Two Portland-area Democrats, Reps. Dacia Grayber and Mark Gamba, introduced the bill to encourage the purchase of electric bicycles. The...
Oregonians come together to sign a petition allowing voter participation in general elections

SALEM, Ore. -- On February 9, 2023, the Elections office received an initiative petition proposed for the November 5, 2024, General Elections. Three petitioners in the state of Oregon filed the document under Oregon's Election Reforms Act. It allows all registered voters to vote and all qualified candidates to compete in publicly funded primaries, regardless of party affiliation or non-affiliation.
