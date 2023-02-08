Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
Editorial: OLCC leadership’s self-serving ethics need swift remedies
Under investigation by his own human resources department, Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission executive director Steve Marks didn’t notify the seven-member board that oversees him of the allegations that he and other agency managers misused their power to secure for themselves rare bottles of whiskey destined for the public.
Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum announces criminal investigation into OLCC
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Friday that the Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into OLCC over ethical violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff members.
Oregon liquor scandal is now the focus of a criminal investigation, state says
The Oregon Department of Justice on Friday announced it would open a criminal investigation into the diversion of Kentucky bourbon by Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission officials for their own use. The announcement comes two days after The Oregonian/OregonLive revealed that six liquor agency managers, including Executive Director Steve Marks,...
WWEEK
Oregon Attorney General Announces Criminal Investigation of OLCC Rare Liquor Graft
The stakes of a breaking scandal at the state liquor commission ratcheted up this afternoon as Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that the Oregon Department of Justice had opened a criminal investigation into “ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and possibly others.” (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to Richard Meeker, the co-owner of WW’s parent company.)
KXL
Oregon’s Democrat Government Is Drunk On Power, And Stolen Booze
The arrogance of government employees here in the Northwest never fails to astound me…and now, we learn they’re Poaching the Pappy down at the state liquor warehouse. Oregon had a corrupt politician named Kitzhaber, forced to resign after we learned he let his girlfriend run a business out of the Governor’s office and take pay for play.
‘Wholly unacceptable’: Kotek calls for resignations following OLCC ethics investigation
Oregon's Gov. Tina Kotek is calling for an independent investigation by the state's attorney general into allegations of abuse of power at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
pnwag.net
Could Hunting, Fishing Become Constitutional Rights In Oregon?
The Oregon Legislature is considering whether to put a measure on the ballot asking voters if hunting and fishing should be a constitutional right. Currently, signatures are being gathered for an initiative that would ban fishing and hunting. Amy Patrick, with the Oregon Hunters Association, said they want voters to decide whether fishing and hunting should be a right.
opb.org
Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets
Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
rmef.org
RMEF Supports Oregon Constitutional Amendment Declaring Right to Fish and Hunt
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation added momentum to an effort to declare a constitutional right for Oregon citizens to hunt and fish. If successful, House Joint Resolution 5 will place an amendment to the Oregon Constitution on the 2024 ballot. In part, the resolution reads as follows: Residents of this...
focushillsboro.com
Changes To Rv Park Stay Rules Are Proposed By An Oregon Law
Some RV park operators have lobbied for looser restrictions that treat them like landlords, arguing that it should be simpler to evict tenants. According to current Oregon law, renters of RV lots for more than 45 days are considered tenants. This implies that the landlord-tenant laws govern your relationship with the lot owner.
NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook
In a landmark opinion in the 2000s, Judge Gladys Kessler said the following of the tobacco industry’s strategy for denying the health harms linked to smoking: “In short, (the companies) have marketed and sold their lethal product with zeal, with deception, with a single-minded focus on their financial success and without regard for the human […] The post NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KVAL
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
orangeandbluepress.com
Food Bill In Oregon To Expand SNAP Benefits For Immigrants
A food bill was introduced in the Oregon legislature that would provide food assistance who do not qualify for the SNAP benefits due to immigration status. A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature called Senate Bill 610, Food for All Oregonians, is supported by a coalition of more than 75 organizations across the state and sponsored by 17 legislators. This food bill would provide food assistance to some 62,000 Oregonians immigrants who are ineligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Leah Feldon’s stint filing in as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was made permanent Friday. The state’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to move her from interim director to the head of the agency over one other final candidate: emergency manager and former Oregon congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The five governor-appointed members […] The post Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Top OLCC officials kept popular booze -- including Pappy Van Winkle -- for themselves, diverting it from public
Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission employees, including top-level managers and the agency’s longtime executive director, have for years set aside for their own use some of the most sought-after bourbons, diverting them from the public and running afoul of state ethics laws. The blockbuster findings, detailed in an investigation...
hh-today.com
Bill would give rebates to buy E-bikes
We owners of old bicycles — or old owners of bikes — may have mixed feelings about Oregon House Bill 2571. But let’s keep an open mind. Two Portland-area Democrats, Reps. Dacia Grayber and Mark Gamba, introduced the bill to encourage the purchase of electric bicycles. The...
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday asked the board of commissioners of the state's marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.”
KDRV
Oregonians come together to sign a petition allowing voter participation in general elections
SALEM, Ore. -- On February 9, 2023, the Elections office received an initiative petition proposed for the November 5, 2024, General Elections. Three petitioners in the state of Oregon filed the document under Oregon's Election Reforms Act. It allows all registered voters to vote and all qualified candidates to compete in publicly funded primaries, regardless of party affiliation or non-affiliation.
Hospital mask mandates may change soon, Oregon Health Authority says
In Oregon, health care settings like doctors’ offices and hospitals are the only places still under a mask mandate, but those mandates may change soon.
Comments / 1