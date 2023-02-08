The other night I was driving home after working late. It was 10 p.m. and I was too hangry to get on the highway and head home just to stand in front of the open fridge, hoping my eyes staring into its illuminated abyss would somehow summon a cooked meal. I quickly entered "nearest fast food" in my phone's GPS and my imposing hunger pains soon turned to hopeful anticipation as numerous options popped up within a five minute radius. As I crept up to a stop light the familiar shiny, yellow arches shone bright like a beacon up ahead. I turned into the parking lot on my left and followed the slew of cars waiting in the drive-thru line which wrapped around the building, and took my place behind the last car. For about fifteen minutes—but what felt like an hour—we were at a standstill and indoor dining was closed for the night. Soon it was my turn to place my order and as I crept to the first window to pay, I realized that the same person who was taking orders was also working both windows; to receive payment and distribute food.

19 DAYS AGO