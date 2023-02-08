Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Oklahoma St. 64, Iowa St. 56
OKLAHOMA ST. (16-9) Boone 3-5 2-2 8, Asberry 2-4 5-5 10, Newton 2-5 1-2 6, Thompson 5-12 0-0 12, Wright 6-10 4-4 19, Cisse 2-4 0-5 4, Harris 1-2 2-2 5, Q.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 14-20 64.
WVNews
St. Thomas earns 73-43 win over UMKC
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Parker Bjorklund's 20 points helped St. Thomas defeat UMKC 73-43 on Saturday night. Bjorklund had five rebounds for the Tommies (17-11, 8-7 Summit League). Andrew Rohde scored 12 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Ahjany Lee recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.
WVNews
Johnson scores 22 to help North Alabama beat Lipscomb 80-70
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — KJ Johnson scored 22 points to guide North Alabama to an 80-70 victory over Lipscomb on Saturday night. Johnson was 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 19 points. Daniel Ortiz sank three 3-pointers and scored 17, adding five rebounds and three steals.
WVNews
GO-WV presents Rusty Hutson, Sr. Heritage Award to Wace Oil and Gas's Ike Morris (copy)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia awarded the 2023 Rusty Hutson Sr. Heritage Award to Waco Oil & Gas Owner Ike Morris during its winter 2023 meeting, highlighting Morris’s service and commitment to the gas industry. First given out to its...
WVNews
West Virginia Coal Association presidents talks pending legislation, congressional field hearing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Coal Association will keep tabs on several bills relevant to the industry during the remaining weeks of this year’s legislative session, according to President Chris Hamilton. House Bill 3133 is expected to incentivize greater coal production in the state, and...
WVNews
Energy costs estimated to drop, but West Virginia energy producers expect positive future
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As many people are surely aware, energy prices have been up recently. Beyond gas, coal also has been seeing particularly high prices due to a variety of factors.
WVNews
West Virginia Department of Education already planning summer feeding programs, seeking partners
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is already planning for their involvement in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Summer Food Service. “Right after the holidays, we hit the ground running planning for the summer, which means we want to retain or...
WVNews
As West Virginia taxpayers wait, lawmakers debate and negotiate possible tax cut plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians may see some tax relief coming their way after all. Just a week after Sen. Eric Tarr, chair of the West Virginia Senate Finance, said the committee was in no rush to release a tax plan, Senate Republicans not only unveiled a proposal but also rapidly passed it, 33-0, and forwarded it to the House.
WVNews
Saving our applause until the curtain falls
Credit Gov. Jim Justice for being optimistic and, quite frankly, for getting tax cut talks this far. But we’ll hold our applause until the curtain call as the continuing legislative saga plays out in Charleston, where flush-with-money politicians are trying to decide how best to spend your hard-earned money.
Comments / 0