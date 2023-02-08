CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians may see some tax relief coming their way after all. Just a week after Sen. Eric Tarr, chair of the West Virginia Senate Finance, said the committee was in no rush to release a tax plan, Senate Republicans not only unveiled a proposal but also rapidly passed it, 33-0, and forwarded it to the House.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO