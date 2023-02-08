ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

Oklahoma St. 64, Iowa St. 56

OKLAHOMA ST. (16-9) Boone 3-5 2-2 8, Asberry 2-4 5-5 10, Newton 2-5 1-2 6, Thompson 5-12 0-0 12, Wright 6-10 4-4 19, Cisse 2-4 0-5 4, Harris 1-2 2-2 5, Q.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 14-20 64.
St. Thomas earns 73-43 win over UMKC

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Parker Bjorklund's 20 points helped St. Thomas defeat UMKC 73-43 on Saturday night. Bjorklund had five rebounds for the Tommies (17-11, 8-7 Summit League). Andrew Rohde scored 12 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Ahjany Lee recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.
Johnson scores 22 to help North Alabama beat Lipscomb 80-70

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — KJ Johnson scored 22 points to guide North Alabama to an 80-70 victory over Lipscomb on Saturday night. Johnson was 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 19 points. Daniel Ortiz sank three 3-pointers and scored 17, adding five rebounds and three steals.
Saving our applause until the curtain falls

Credit Gov. Jim Justice for being optimistic and, quite frankly, for getting tax cut talks this far. But we'll hold our applause until the curtain call as the continuing legislative saga plays out in Charleston, where flush-with-money politicians are trying to decide how best to spend your hard-earned money.
CHARLESTON, WV

