Tech Schedule and Results Match Summary (Golfstat) Waimea, Hawai’i – Because of high winds strong enough to move golf balls on greens, the Amer Ari Intercollegiate golf tournament was cancelled Thursday. Round 1, which had begun on Wednesday, was cancelled after five holes were played and rescheduled as part of a 36-hole today Thursday, but after three holes the winds had not abated and the entire event was cancelled.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO