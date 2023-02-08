Read full article on original website
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest
It’s almost a lock at this point that Georgia Tech and Notre Dame will play tight, nerve-shredding games for all of eternity. In nine previous meetings at McCamish Pavilion, the average margin of victory in the series has been a laughably small 3.3 points. So if the Yellow Jackets...
Jackets Drop Heartbreaker at Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Bidding for its first Atlantic Coast Conference road victory of the season, Georgia Tech watched a five-point lead evaporate in the final two minutes and dropped a last-second 71-70 decision to Wake Forest Saturday at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tech (9-16, 2-13 ACC) held...
Tech Concludes Day One at Vanderbilt & Clemson
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams finished the first day of competition at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge and Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invite on Friday, Feb. 10. TIGER PAW INVITE. In the men’s mile, Myles Collins was the first Yellow Jacket to cross the...
ACC/Big 12 Showdown Replaces Amer Ari Intercollegiate
Tech Schedule and Results Match Summary (Golfstat) Waimea, Hawai’i – Because of high winds strong enough to move golf balls on greens, the Amer Ari Intercollegiate golf tournament was cancelled Thursday. Round 1, which had begun on Wednesday, was cancelled after five holes were played and rescheduled as part of a 36-hole today Thursday, but after three holes the winds had not abated and the entire event was cancelled.
Buzz Classic Saturday Times Shifted
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (1-1) has rescheduled its Saturday slate for the 2023 Buzz Classic in anticipation of potential weather concerns, shifting each previous game time up one hour. The Yellow Jackets will compete against Saint Francis at 1 p.m. and take on North Texas at 6 p.m. at Mewborn Field. Tournament competition will begin at 8 a.m. pending weather concerns.
Tech Set to Host Two Nationally Ranked Opponents
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (6-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to host three different opponents at home this weekend. On Friday, Tech will face No. 8 South Carolina (6-0, 0-0 SEC) at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the Jackets will host a doubleheader against in-state rival No. 13 Georgia (3-3, 0-0 SEC) at 12 p.m. and the Citadel (3-9, 0-0 SoCon) at 4 p.m.
Jackets Place Seven on D1Baseball’s Player Rankings
THE FLATS – Just eight days from Opening Day, Georgia Tech baseball featured seven players on 2023 D1Baseball’s preseason player rankings, it was finalized today. Ranked by position, the Yellow Jackets’ selections were Drew Compton (No. 16), Kristian Campbell (No. 31), Jackson Finley (No. 52), Stephen Reid (No. 85), Terry Busse (No. 99), Jake DeLeo (No. 107), and Logan McGuire (No. 140).
Georgia Tech Mourns the Loss of Jim Culpepper
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics mourns the loss of Jim Culpepper, the first head coach in Georgia Tech women’s basketball history, who passed away on Wednesday. He was 82. Born in Vardaman, Miss., Culpepper was a pioneer in Georgia Tech women’s athletics. Most notably, he served as...
Tech Opens 2023 Season with Buzz Classic
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (RV) returns to the field to begin the 2023 season with the 24th Buzz Classic, welcoming North Texas (RV), Saint Francis, UConn and UIC to Mewborn Field Friday through Sunday. The tournament is currently set to consist of 13 games, featuring six including the Yellow Jackets and seven neutral contests.
