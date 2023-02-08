Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Pitbull Defense Maine hosts women’s self-defense class in Orland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pitbull Defense Maine hosted a women’s self-defense class at the Orland Community Center Saturday. Women of all ages and experience levels were invited to learn life-saving skills that they can employ whenever necessary. The class focused on basic self-defense tactics, including blocking, striking, kneeing, punching, and situational awareness to identify and avoid threatening or harmful situations.
wabi.tv
Hannaford helps Bucksport Senior Citizen Center with meals after burst pipe
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Bucksport community isn’t going to let a burst pipe get in the way of providing meals for seniors. After water flooded the kitchen at the Senior Citizen Center Sunday, staff reached out to Hannaford to see if there was a way to provide pre-cooked meals for their patrons.
wabi.tv
13 Maine warming centers funded through April
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pair of Bangor warming centers are among the 13 that received a combined $1 million in state funding Friday. The money allocated from MaineHousing came from the $21 million in emergency funds approved by the Legislature in January. The funding will keep these centers open...
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Small schools struggle, thrive, and fight to stay open
Enrollment numbers are apt to change as Maine recovers from the pandemic. The state's population has increased by about 20,000 in the past two years, undoubtedly increasing enrollment in some schools. Photo by Lynda Clancy/Penobscot Bay Pilot. Not far from the intersection of Routes 9 and 192 in Wesley, you’ll...
truecountry935.com
What Was the Unusual Odor in Augusta?
The Augusta Fire Department, on Facebook this morning, Feb. 10, posted that it had received several inquiries about a foul odor coming from north of the city.
foxbangor.com
Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire
SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
wabi.tv
One year since Bluenose Inn fire
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marked the one year anniversary of the fire at the Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor. Fire departments from all over Hancock, Penobscot Counties and beyond were called to the Bluenose on Eden Street that evening to fight the blaze. The fire destroyed an annex...
wabi.tv
Unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream, spokesperson says
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials with Gifford’s are still working to figure out how to move forward after a fire heavily damaged the company’s ice cream plant in Skowhegan last week. A company spokesperson says right now, it’s still unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice...
wabi.tv
Highly contagious Avian Flu strain found in Kennebec County
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has confirmed the presence of avian flu in wild waterfowl in Winthrop. The Department says six ducks found dead at Mill Stream tested positive for the strain circulating in Maine. It is considered a highly contagious strain that...
wabi.tv
Maine State Chamber names new president
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new president of the Maine State Chamber is from Bangor. Julia Munsey currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the University of Maine Alumni Association, Girl Scouts of Maine, and the Cross Insurance Center Advisory Board. She has also previously served on...
mainepublic.org
Lawmakers look to improve Maine's child protective services after report on toddler fentanyl death
Three-year-old Hailey Goding of Old Town died in June 2021 after being exposed to fentanyl, the highly powerful opioid that's increasingly found mixed with other illicit drugs. It wasn't the first time she had ingested drugs, and Maine's Office of Child and Family Services had previous involvement with the family.
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023
Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
Here’s Why We Think Central Maine Smells Absolutely Horrendous This Morning
Augusta Fire has responded to a few calls this morning related to an odor, this odor is coming from north of the city. Do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as we will continue to investigate. The investigation into the source is ongoing but is not related to anything in our city. Thank you.
wabi.tv
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. It’s an issue that impacts everyone, not just teens, but their parents, teachers, and communities as well. One in three US teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from a partner before they become adults. Studies have...
3rd Annual Belfast Ice Festival Dates & Events Announced
The Belfast Ice Festival Signature Events Return to downtown Belfast the weekend of February 24,,25 and 26. This event was bigger than the previous year last year, and this year expects to grow again. Visitors to downtown Belfast will find ice sculptures and so much more. Live ice carving demonstrations...
wabi.tv
Penobscot Theatre Company’s ‘Trapped! The Musical’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Theatre Company is preforming “Trapped! The Musical” by Andy Eninger & Larrance Fingerhut. For more information, click here.
WPFO
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
wabi.tv
All day chocolate festival in Central Maine
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
