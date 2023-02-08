ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Pitbull Defense Maine hosts women’s self-defense class in Orland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pitbull Defense Maine hosted a women’s self-defense class at the Orland Community Center Saturday. Women of all ages and experience levels were invited to learn life-saving skills that they can employ whenever necessary. The class focused on basic self-defense tactics, including blocking, striking, kneeing, punching, and situational awareness to identify and avoid threatening or harmful situations.
ORLAND, ME
wabi.tv

13 Maine warming centers funded through April

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pair of Bangor warming centers are among the 13 that received a combined $1 million in state funding Friday. The money allocated from MaineHousing came from the $21 million in emergency funds approved by the Legislature in January. The funding will keep these centers open...
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
truecountry935.com

What Was the Unusual Odor in Augusta?

The Augusta Fire Department, on Facebook this morning, Feb. 10, posted that it had received several inquiries about a foul odor coming from north of the city.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire

SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

One year since Bluenose Inn fire

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marked the one year anniversary of the fire at the Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor. Fire departments from all over Hancock, Penobscot Counties and beyond were called to the Bluenose on Eden Street that evening to fight the blaze. The fire destroyed an annex...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Highly contagious Avian Flu strain found in Kennebec County

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has confirmed the presence of avian flu in wild waterfowl in Winthrop. The Department says six ducks found dead at Mill Stream tested positive for the strain circulating in Maine. It is considered a highly contagious strain that...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Maine State Chamber names new president

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new president of the Maine State Chamber is from Bangor. Julia Munsey currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the University of Maine Alumni Association, Girl Scouts of Maine, and the Cross Insurance Center Advisory Board. She has also previously served on...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
AUGUSTA, ME
102.9 WBLM

Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023

Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. It’s an issue that impacts everyone, not just teens, but their parents, teachers, and communities as well. One in three US teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from a partner before they become adults. Studies have...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

3rd Annual Belfast Ice Festival Dates & Events Announced

The Belfast Ice Festival Signature Events Return to downtown Belfast the weekend of February 24,,25 and 26. This event was bigger than the previous year last year, and this year expects to grow again. Visitors to downtown Belfast will find ice sculptures and so much more. Live ice carving demonstrations...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

All day chocolate festival in Central Maine

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
FAIRFIELD, ME

