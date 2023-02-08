ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WBOY 12 News

Can I legally marry my cousin in West Virginia?

WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – Can first cousins legally marry in West Virginia? While the topic may be taboo to some readers, the answer may surprise you. Marriage between cousins was considered a common practice for those entrenched in the same communities throughout several generations, as once detailed in an Inside Edition report. One of the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you want to get into the Mountaineer spirit at football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties season, surprise your guests with a West Virginia-themed charcuterie board. Below are some items to make the perfect West Virginia-themed charcuterie board: West Virginia-shaped cutting board To start off, you will need a Mountain State-shaped […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

R.D. Bailey Dam ranks as one of popular fisheries in state

Deep in the heart of Southern West Virginia, a rustic river valley cups a remnant of pioneer America. Rimmed by hills and high ridges, wholly within the borders of the Mountain State, the Guyandotte gets it start near Rhodell and snakes its way through six counties until it meets the mighty Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the story of a 15-year marriage -- 14 spent in wedded bliss, the last wrecked by violence as the victim hopes to use her misfortune to change state law. “It was the yelling, the screaming and the strangulation,” said advocate Ashley Elkins. “He had...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Rainy Sunday in West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – It was a dry Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes will move in on Super Bowl Sunday. There will be the potential for a good amount of rain to move through. Eastern Kentucky near Pikeville and Williamson could see close to an inch of rain. Logan could see more […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV
wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, while hospitalizations decreased slightly and active virus cases rose about 60. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release that raises the state’s pandemic death total...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

Chloe Resident One of the 2023 Lifetime License Winners

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources today announced the winners of the state’s fourth annual Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway. The giveaway was open to residents and non-residents who purchased an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

St. Clairsville seniors receive heartfelt Valentine's Day greetings

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Officials from St. Clairsville, including Mayor Kathryn Thalman spent the Friday before Valentine's Day visiting the senior citizens of the area. Candies and valentines were handed out, and the valentines were written by middle school students from St. Clairsville Schools. Thalman and those with the outreach program stress the importance of reaching out and spreading love to elders who may be lonely this time of year.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WVNS

WV, fifth highest increase in the nation for STDs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic increased exponentially, raising concern nationwide. According to a new study, STD case numbers increased significantly from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been a concern for a while, especially in West Virginia. The number of STD […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

