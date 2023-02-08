Read full article on original website
Can I legally marry my cousin in West Virginia?
WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – Can first cousins legally marry in West Virginia? While the topic may be taboo to some readers, the answer may surprise you. Marriage between cousins was considered a common practice for those entrenched in the same communities throughout several generations, as once detailed in an Inside Edition report. One of the […]
Payments may be delayed for certain West Virginia foster families
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Social Services has sent out warning to certain foster families that there may be a delay in their upcoming February payments.
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you want to get into the Mountaineer spirit at football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties season, surprise your guests with a West Virginia-themed charcuterie board. Below are some items to make the perfect West Virginia-themed charcuterie board: West Virginia-shaped cutting board To start off, you will need a Mountain State-shaped […]
Why you can bring home, eat roadkill in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Did you know that you can bring home roadkill and even eat it if you want to in West Virginia? West Virginia State Code §20-2-4 details what you can and cannot do with dead animals. Subsection E tells West Virginians how to properly take home roadkill. It says that if you […]
Depression-era recipes with West Virginia and Appalachian roots
You may have seen some national outlets proclaim that Great Depression-era food is making a comeback due to rising food prices. While some recipes are a little out there for the modern palette—like peanut butter-stuffed onions—some classic Appalachian foods fit right into a Depression-era budget.
lootpress.com
R.D. Bailey Dam ranks as one of popular fisheries in state
Deep in the heart of Southern West Virginia, a rustic river valley cups a remnant of pioneer America. Rimmed by hills and high ridges, wholly within the borders of the Mountain State, the Guyandotte gets it start near Rhodell and snakes its way through six counties until it meets the mighty Ohio.
OnlyInYourState
Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia
Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WSAZ
Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the story of a 15-year marriage -- 14 spent in wedded bliss, the last wrecked by violence as the victim hopes to use her misfortune to change state law. “It was the yelling, the screaming and the strangulation,” said advocate Ashley Elkins. “He had...
Rainy Sunday in West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – It was a dry Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes will move in on Super Bowl Sunday. There will be the potential for a good amount of rain to move through. Eastern Kentucky near Pikeville and Williamson could see close to an inch of rain. Logan could see more […]
Metro News
Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case
WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
wchstv.com
Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, while hospitalizations decreased slightly and active virus cases rose about 60. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release that raises the state’s pandemic death total...
ridgeviewnews.com
Chloe Resident One of the 2023 Lifetime License Winners
CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources today announced the winners of the state’s fourth annual Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway. The giveaway was open to residents and non-residents who purchased an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in...
WTOV 9
St. Clairsville seniors receive heartfelt Valentine's Day greetings
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Officials from St. Clairsville, including Mayor Kathryn Thalman spent the Friday before Valentine's Day visiting the senior citizens of the area. Candies and valentines were handed out, and the valentines were written by middle school students from St. Clairsville Schools. Thalman and those with the outreach program stress the importance of reaching out and spreading love to elders who may be lonely this time of year.
Yelp says Laury’s is West Virginia’s most romantic restaurant
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
West Virginia drug supply cut off after 11 charged in drug case
A drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico.
wchstv.com
Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to push for answers following death of Laney Hudson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continue for Laney Hudson, a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in his cruiser in late December. Friends and family have been protesting, mostly in Huntington, since Hudson's death. On Thursday, they decided to make the trip...
Type of Similac formula covered by WV WIC discontinued
The West Virginia DHHR announced that one of the formula options covered by West Virginia WIC is no longer available.
WV, fifth highest increase in the nation for STDs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic increased exponentially, raising concern nationwide. According to a new study, STD case numbers increased significantly from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been a concern for a while, especially in West Virginia. The number of STD […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for February 10
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Next big weather changes for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Before the strong winds can even die down, discussion by many has already turned to the chance of snow which has been showing up on weather models for a few days. The next chance of snow appears to be greatest in southern-most West Virginia and far southeastern Kentucky on Sunday. The weather system […]
