Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Carbon Monoxide Explained: How to Keep Your Home Safe From CO
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Carbon monoxide, or CO, is a deadly gas that's produced when fossil fuels are burned. It's colorless, odorless and silent, making it virtually impossible to detect on its own until it's too late. But CO poisoning is totally preventable with proper use of carbon monoxide detectors.
HGTV
How to Clean a Dryer Vent Yourself
About a third of house fires are caused by clogged dryer vents. Protect yourself and your family by regularly clearing out dryer vents. Plus, clean vents will help your dryer run more efficiently. Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from...
housebeautiful.com
The Inside Scoop on How to Get Rid of Mold
When you hear the word "mold," especially if you’re moving into a new home or getting ready to start a renovation, a five-alarm bell goes off in your head. This is because it's just plain gross, but also because it can be hazardous. Indeed, if mold goes unchecked, it can wreak havoc and be an expensive home repair. We reached out to the cult-favorite company, Sweeten, which matches home renovation projects with vetted general contractors to give us expert advice on how to get rid of mold as well as tips on when it’s time to call in the pros.
Should You Add Baking Soda To Your Laundry Load?
If you're tired of finishing a load of laundry only to feel like some items are still grimy or lackluster, there's a trick out there for you.
homestyling.guru
How to Kill Bed Bugs in Clothes | Laundry & Care Instructions
Tiny, reddish, brown insects that feed on human and animal blood, aka bed bugs, are becoming more and more of a nuisance in homes. While bed bugs in mattresses and sofas are common, these pests can also thrive in your clothing and spread into other rooms of your house or apartment.
CNET
Cut Your Heating Bill by Using a Space Heater at Night: We Do the Math
If you're looking for a way to trim serious money from your monthly heat bill but keep those toes warm, using an energy-efficient space heater may have crossed your mind. Space heaters won't stand in as a full replacement for central heat, but using one strategically can cut down your energy bill, especially during the colder months.
thededicatedhouse.com
The Best Methods for Cleaning Tile Floors
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are your tile floors starting to look a little sad and in need of cleaning but you aren’t sure how to make them beautiful without damaging the grout? Tile floors in your bathroom, kitchen, and wherever else are going to require specific cleaning methods, and I want to share with you the best way to clean them so that they really shine.
Gas stove pollution: will air purifiers or even plants make your home safer?
Air quality experts weigh in on different methods to keep air pollution out of the home and refute commonly held beliefs
homedit.com
How to Clean a Duster
Cleaning a duster involves removing the duster head and washing it. But the specific steps depend on which type of duster you own. Over time, your duster becomes full of dust and dander. If you don’t clean it out, dirt will spread around your house, canceling out your cleaning job.
How To Clean Your Lampshades
Lampshades get just as dusty as furniture, but many of us skip cleaning them because we're not sure how to. Here are the best methods for different shades.
Can I Spray Alcohol on My Bed To Disinfect?
Disinfecting has been on everyone’s mind since the pandemic began. Sales of disinfecting wipes and other hygiene products have soared in recent years, with no signs of slowing any time soon. It’s one thing to wipe down your countertops with store-bought or homemade disinfecting wipes, but what about porous...
northernarchitecture.us
How To Clean Vinyl Siding With No Chemicals
It’s gross, nasty and embarrassing. You look the other way whenever it comes into view. The brown and green gunk kinda makes you wanna hurl. It shows up uninvited and slowly takes over the outside of your home and garage. I’m talking about the mold and mildew that is...
homesenator.com
Why is it Important to Clean the HVAC System in Your Home Regularly?
It’s not uncommon for people to go several years without cleaning the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system in their homes. You might be guilty of forgetting about your HVAC system, even if you’re an avid cleaner. The cleanliness of your air ducts makes a significant difference in...
msn.com
What’s the Best Ingredient for Killing Mold?
When you hear the word "mold," especially if you’re moving into a new home or getting ready to start a renovation, a five-alarm bell goes off in your head. This is because it's just plain gross, but also because it can be hazardous. Indeed, if mold goes unchecked, it can wreak havoc and be an expensive home repair. We reached out to the cult-favorite company, Sweeten, which matches home renovation projects with vetted general contractors to give us expert advice on how to get rid of mold as well as tips on when it’s time to call in the pros.
One Green Planet
Toxic Materials You Shouldn’t Use for Building Raised Beds For Your Garden (With Better Alternatives)
Raised beds are a great way to grow gardens, particularly in climates with plenty of rain. (In dry climates, where water is at a premium, it can actually be better to use sunken beds, which will capture water when it does come.) By design, raised beds help to ensure that...
How To Properly Clean A Rain Shower Head
Rainfall shower heads are increasingly popular in modern bathrooms, as they provide a luxurious, spa-like experience. Here is how to properly clean them.
homedit.com
How to Clean a Brick Fireplace and Remove Soot
Cleaning a brick fireplace requires elbow grease, but if you follow these steps, it’s a DIY job you can tackle yourself. Even if you stay on top of sweeping ashes and keeping your hearth clean, it’s inevitable – your brick fireplace will develop soot. Depending on the severity, there are many methods to eliminate the blackening around your fireplace.
Color-Safe Bleach Vs. Regular Bleach: What's The Difference?
We all know bleach is the most effective way to whiten clothes, but what's the deal with color-safe bleach? Here's how they differ and when you should use them.
infomeddnews.com
How To Get Rid of Pet Urine Odor
Let’s face it. We all love our dogs and whatever bad things they do, we cannot get angry. Puppies are big offenders in breaking house rules!. But one thing is for sure, when your puppy or dog pees on your floor, it leaves a pet urine odor so strong and if you do not clean it up, that scent will reminds Fido to pee there all over again. When guests walk into your home, they smell it too.
Comments / 0