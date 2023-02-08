ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

Judge removes defense attorney in Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal case

ATLANTA - Six former educators who were convicted during the Atlanta Public School cheating scandal must now find new attorneys. The public defender who had represented them since 2017 successfully removed himself from the high-profile case Thursday. Public defender Stephen Scarborough asked retired Judge Jerry Baxter to be removed from...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin pastor, wife file lawsuit over false imprisonment charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pastor Curtis Bankston and his wife Sophia Bankston are filing a federal lawsuit against the City of Griffin, according to a statement released by the family’s attorney. The couple was accused of allegedly falsely imprisoning members of a church in 2022. According to...
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit

ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge

A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
COVINGTON, GA
police1.com

PD in Ga.'s second-biggest county hits 26% police officer vacancy rate

DULUTH, Ga. — After two years of high attrition, the Gwinnett County Police Department in December was short more than 200 sworn officers. Then, as the county commission had planned nearly a year earlier, 30 more positions were added to the ranks, in the optimistic hope that one day the department’s staffing could catch up to unabated growth in Georgia’s second-biggest county.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
ATLANTA, GA
YAHOO!

Investigator details case of woman beaten to death with dumbbell

Feb. 10—After law enforcement detained Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, for beating a woman to death with a dumbbell, investigators interviewed him with the help of an interpreter. Hall County Sheriff's Office Investigator Richard Sinyard provided Reyes-Jimenez with a copy of his Miranda rights to read along, according to testimony Friday, Feb. 10 in Magistrate Court.

