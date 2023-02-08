Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Judge removes defense attorney in Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal case
ATLANTA - Six former educators who were convicted during the Atlanta Public School cheating scandal must now find new attorneys. The public defender who had represented them since 2017 successfully removed himself from the high-profile case Thursday. Public defender Stephen Scarborough asked retired Judge Jerry Baxter to be removed from...
Man guilty after he 'slaughtered and gutted' stepson over dirty dishes, Cobb County DA says
A 74-year-old man was found guilty on Friday of murder after "continuously" stabbing his stepson over dirty dishes in a 2015 case, according to the District Attorney's Office in Cobb County. The incident happened on August 24, 2015, when then 67-year-old Arron Edward Strong returned home from a weekend away...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastor, wife file lawsuit over false imprisonment charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pastor Curtis Bankston and his wife Sophia Bankston are filing a federal lawsuit against the City of Griffin, according to a statement released by the family’s attorney. The couple was accused of allegedly falsely imprisoning members of a church in 2022. According to...
Gwinnett County DA office accepting applications for mentorship program
The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office recently announced that it’s accepting applications for its mentorship pr...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
$250,000 in funding approved for Fulton County Reparations Task Force
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $250,000 in funding for the county’s Reparations Task Force, the first of its kind in the county.
WXIA 11 Alive
Family stunned after learning wife accused of stabbing husband to death won't be tried
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Brett Zachary's family said they are heartbroken and shocked after finding out that the woman who admitted to killing him will not be tried in his death. Investigators said Zachary was stabbed to death by his wife, Roxanne, in 2020. Court documents show that she...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
'I almost lost my house' | Woman speaks on how she fell victim to romance scam, FBI offers tips
ATLANTA — As Valentine’s day approaches, romance scammers are looking to cash in on potential victims looking for connection. And while these scams are nothing new, the FBI says since the pandemic hit, these scams have really tramped up online. In 2021, victims lost almost $1 billion to scammers, leaving them not only broken hearted, but broke.
Republic Lounge announces closing following deadly shooting of co-owner
ATLANTA — A week after the deadly shooting of the co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge, their business has announced its closure online. Twelve hours ago, the Instagram page for the lounge posted a photo stating "Republic Closed" with the description "RIP @RepublicATL 2019/2023." Last Saturday, their co-owner Michael...
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
A report received during a disciplinary investigation led Marist School to ask for police officers to be at the school Friday.
The Citizen Online
Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge
A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
police1.com
PD in Ga.'s second-biggest county hits 26% police officer vacancy rate
DULUTH, Ga. — After two years of high attrition, the Gwinnett County Police Department in December was short more than 200 sworn officers. Then, as the county commission had planned nearly a year earlier, 30 more positions were added to the ranks, in the optimistic hope that one day the department’s staffing could catch up to unabated growth in Georgia’s second-biggest county.
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
Feds: East Point drug trafficker, domestic abuser gets 30 years in prison
A Clayton County man who federal officials described as a repeat domestic abuser has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of drug trafficking.
YAHOO!
Investigator details case of woman beaten to death with dumbbell
Feb. 10—After law enforcement detained Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, for beating a woman to death with a dumbbell, investigators interviewed him with the help of an interpreter. Hall County Sheriff's Office Investigator Richard Sinyard provided Reyes-Jimenez with a copy of his Miranda rights to read along, according to testimony Friday, Feb. 10 in Magistrate Court.
Former employee: Republic Lounge homicide suspect worked for the man he's accused of shooting, killing
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help finding a man who they say is connected to the killing of a nightclub co-owner last weekend. Jonathan Soto, 39, is accused of killing Michael Gidewon. We're learning more about the victim and suspect were much closer than police reported. Atlanta Police...
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
