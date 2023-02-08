Read full article on original website
1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Saturday after an argument escalated into a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the shooting at around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue, north of the intersection of Southeastern and Emerson avenues. IMPD...
2 men killed in 2 homicides on opposite sides of Indianapolis Saturday
The latest happened on Worcester Avenue on the city's east side. Earlier in the day a man was killed in a shooting on the northwest side of the city.
2 injured in northeast Indianapolis stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a stabbing Saturday on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the 7200 block of Eastwick Lane, near the intersection of East 71st Street and Shadeland Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m. They arrived to find two people who had been...
IMPD: 1 person fatally shot on near northwest side
When officers arrived, they found one unresponsive person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD investigating deadly shooting on near north west side
IMPD is investigating a shooting that left a person dead on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The...
Heating up like its spring in Indiana!
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of...
2 men facing murder charges in March 22 shooting on northwest side of Indianapolis
Update: Austin Green was convicted of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting death of D’Londre Calmes in March 2020. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Green's conviction in a news release Feb. 10, 2023. Sincere Dupree pleaded guilty to two counts of Attempted Murder In October 2022.
Indianapolis man arrested on east side for robbery in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man in Franklin earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the Paris Estates neighborhood for a report of a robbery with injury. There they located an 84-year-old man who said he was assaulted and robbed in his driveway.
Big warm up heading for Indiana next week
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4 News at 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Twitter: @HoosierLyss - Instagram: @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Big warm up heading for Indiana next week. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4...
IMPD arrests man for stabbing brother to death on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother to death over the weekend. Enrique Hernandez, 24, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 30-year-old Juan Parada, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Friday. IMPD officers were called to a possible...
Crash involving Indiana trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning. The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted at around 10:25 a.m. confirming the crash and that it involved injuries.
What’s in a Name, Indy? Haughville, Part 5: Street Names in Haughville
Several of the local streets in Haughville have names that memorialize individuals or families that once lived in the community. Some of these families operated large business operations in this neighborhood west of downtown Indianapolis. A few of the local streets have gone through name changes through the years. Arnolda,...
K-9 sniffs out 154 lbs. of cocaine in sleeper cab after trucker pulled over on I-70 in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A trucker from California is under arrest after police found more than a hundred pounds of cocaine after he was pulled over Friday afternoon on I-70 in Indianapolis. A trooper pulled over the trucker for failing to signal a lane change at around 2:30 p.m. according to...
Indiana kidnapping suspect released in North Carolina
Sheila York was arrested in Asheville after she was charged in Delaware County last month. She was supposed to return to Muncie.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected.
Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.
Man dies in fatal Johnson County motorcycle accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in Johnson County Saturday night. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department responded to reports of an accident at Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street. GPD said the driver of a motorcycle crashed...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by mother of Dreasjon Reed settled
A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of a man fatally shot while being chased by a police officer in Indianapolis has been settled for $390,000. The settlement was reached Jan. 31, WRTV-TV reported Friday. “This agreement should not be construed as an admission of any liability or wrongdoing,”...
