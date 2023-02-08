Read full article on original website
Spring like weather pattern in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A very warm pattern is setting up for Indiana this week! Get ready for days in the 50’s and 60’s ahead!. Light rain showers are a possibility by Tuesday of next week. However, the better chance for heavier rainfall will be Wednesday night into Thursday. This will come with a brief, but strong surge of warmer air in the low to middle 60s. Right after that, however, temperatures fall right back into a cooler pattern by Friday of next week.
Mild and dry weekend ahead for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A seasonal weekend is ahead as the sunshine makes a comeback!. Plenty of sunshine as we get the weekend going! Saturday high temperatures will head into the lower 40s at the start of this weekend. Then a much bigger warm-up is ahead for the middle of next week as we go more than 10 degrees above normal high temperatures!
Heating up like its spring in Indiana!
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of...
Strong winds and falling temperatures
Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking strong winds today and falling temperatures. We turn much colder to close the week. Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking strong winds today and falling temperatures. We turn much colder to close the week. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …. Indianapolis reaches settlement with...
High wind warning calls for gusts near 60 mph in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Indianapolis area and much of central Indiana. The warning begins at 7 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 7 p.m. It includes Marion, Hendricks, Hancock, Boone, Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke and Putnam counties.
Big warm up heading for Indiana next week
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4 News at 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Twitter: @HoosierLyss - Instagram: @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Big warm up heading for Indiana next week. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4...
Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake
Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
Alyssa recaps a windy Thursday and Chris forecasts a chilly Friday
After a short cool down to end the week, a warm up starts Saturday. Alyssa recaps a windy Thursday and Chris forecasts …. After a short cool down to end the week, a warm up starts Saturday. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family...
Crews working Friday to restore power around Indianapolis after high winds hit
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers around central Indiana are still without power Thursday night, hours after high winds hit the area, knocking down trees and power lines. Robert Agnew was at his home just off East 71st Street Thursday afternoon when suddenly, everything went dark. "I was in my house...
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
High winds causing thousands of power outages in Indiana
As of 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, more than 10,000 AES Indiana customers are without power in central Indiana.
We May Never Really Know Why These Indiana Trees Are Covered with Shoes
Just this past weekend, we went for a drive through south central Kentucky--Simpson and Warren Counties, to be exact. One of the reasons was to see a giant fork in the road, one of many quirky roadside attractions this country has to offer. Have you ever seen the world's largest...
Hamilton County sees largest increases in pended home sales & inventory in Central Indiana
Central Indiana’s residential real estate market saw available housing inventory continue to increase to start the new year. According to F.C. Tucker Company, part of the Howard Hanna family of companies, in January 2023, central Indiana housing inventory increased 90.5 percent, compared to January 2022. Pended home sales decreased 14.2 percent, and year-to-date home sale prices increased 8.7 percent.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Crash involving Indiana trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning. The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted at around 10:25 a.m. confirming the crash and that it involved injuries.
NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties
Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
See Which Indiana Restaurant Has Been Named One of the Most Romantic in America
Nothing says "I love you" like a delicious meal - whether you stay home and enjoy the food you prepared yourself, or if you go to a fancy schmancy restaurant and spend half of your paycheck. Food equals love, and sometimes it's worth it to splurge a little extra for that special someone.
Governor Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day
Governor Eric Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, February 11 “Indiana 211 Day” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211. In 2022, Indiana 211, a free resource available to all Hoosiers, helped connect more than 150,000 callers with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and other resources, said an announcement from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. This month marks the 20th anniversary of the first call taken by Indiana 211. Many Hoosiers called 211 during the pandemic to schedule or reschedule a vaccine or find a testing site.
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim is being transported to an […]
Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.
