michiganchronicle.com
Michigan House Approves Democratic Tax Package Amid Capitol Conflict
The Michigan House narrowly adopted a comprehensive piece of legislation that would lower taxes for some seniors and low-income employees and establish a long-term financing source for the state’s economic incentives on Thursday, February 9, The Detroit News reported. The package, which passed 56-53, may include $180 rebate checks...
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
bridgedetroit.com
Michigan inflation relief checks may be in jeopardy, even as tax cut passes
LANSING — After five hours of wheeling and dealing and a dramatic finale, the Michigan House on Thursday approved a wide-ranging plan to lower taxes for lower-income workers and retirees and funnel more money into business incentives. The Democratic legislation also includes a $180 onetime check for Michigan tax...
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
fox2detroit.com
$180 'inflation relief' checks: House approves Whitmer's tax cut package despite opposition
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's tax cut package, which includes $180 "inflation relief" checks for taxpayers, was approved by the House on Thursday, despite struggles to get the votes. The governor was not able to get all Democrats on board, and by 10 a.m. it was clear...
WILX-TV
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
Michigan AG warns of cybersecurity risks after data breach of gaming sites
Michigan residents are urged to be aware of potential scams and cybersecurity risks related to internet gaming sites after a recent cyber-attack hit popular sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Attorney General Dana Nessel used the upcoming Super Bowl to remind users to stay alert with...
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
McKnight's
Owner fined $69K for toying with managers’ pay, repeatedly switching job status
The owner of three Michigan nursing homes owes more than $69,000 in back wages after regularly switching the employment status of 45 managers from hourly to salaried to evade overtime pay, according to a federal investigation. The US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovered the wages for employees...
Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
Critics express disagreement with 'discriminatory' school budget cut proposal
(The Center Square) – Michigan's online charter public schools have a 20% decrease in spending in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 2023-24 budget proposal. The second-term Democrat’s fiscal plan unveiled Wednesday includes a 5% increase for traditional public school online teaching. Whitmer's reasoning ties in to a lack of brick-and-mortar buildings and related infrastructure. Public charter school...
wgvunews.org
Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican screams
The bill would phase out pension taxes, raise a tax break for low and moderate-income workers, and send out tax rebate checks. It passed without floor debate despite Republican concerns the checks could cost the state a projected income tax cut. Representative Andrew Fink:. “What are they afraid of? What...
In 2022, a Whitmer veto signified party posturing. In 2023, it’ll mean ‘failure.’
Michigan governors vetoed more than 10% of bills in a year just three times since 1953: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022, Whitmer in 2021 and Whitmer in 2020. Whitmer vetoed 12.3% of all bills to hit her desk in 2022. The only year with a higher veto percentage in the last 70 years was in 2021, when Whitmer vetoed 17.6% of bills.
YAHOO!
Marion County Grand Jury approves indictments for 43 people
Feb. 11—FAIRMONT — The Marion County Grand Jury handed down indictments against 43 people this week, including two who face charges of first-degree murder. An indictment is drafted after a grand jury has been presented evidence by a prosecuting attorney. If the grand jurors believe the evidence is sufficient to prove the individual committed the crime, they present an indictment. However, an indictment does not prove guilt or innocence.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Why Michigan Should Become A Toll Road State
Over the past few years, the conversation around the roads in Michigan has shifted from focusing solely on the conditions of the roads and instead has been focused on how to pay for our roads. We currently rely on residents of the state to pay their taxes and use that revenue to maintain our roads, as of recently, this isn't getting the job done.
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
