ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Suspect arrested for Criminally Threatening Dog and Owner

February 9, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – Pet ownership—which spread in record-breaking numbers across all demographics during the long night of Covid Pandemic lockdowns as people sought some level of furry-friend comfort and affection—appears to have risks beyond the occasional cat scratch or dog hair on a favorite cashmere sweater.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking

February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Collision Involving Oxnard Police Patrol Vehicle

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 3:07 PM, an on-duty Oxnard Police Department patrol officer, driving a marked black and white patrol pickup truck, was involved in a traffic collision with a motorcycle near the intersection of Fifth Street and Buena Vista Avenue, in Oxnard. In an effort to avoid the collision, the patrol pickup truck swerved and also collided with a private passenger bus that was stopped in traffic, near the intersection.
OXNARD, CA
crimevoice.com

$100K Bail for Robbery of Pizza

February 5, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. There is no arguing with the fact that having take-out pizza delivered to one’s home might be considered by many to be something of a “pandemic necessity,” but with the minimum price for a home delivery pizza now approaching $20, it might well be outside the financial reach of many hungry folks.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

Prohibited Person with Prior Firearms Convictions Arrested for Possessing a Zip Gun

SUSPECTS: Miklo Serrato, 22-year-old Oxnard resident. On February 9, at approximately 6:37 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 blk. of Ventura Rd. The driver was identified as Miklo Serrato, a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. The officers had prior knowledge that Serrato had a prior firearm conviction. During the officers’ contact with Serrato, they learned he was in possession of a loaded firearm. Serrato was removed from the vehicle and officers recovered a loaded zip gun and a replica firearm. Zip guns are makeshift firearms often constructed from household supplies. Zip guns are often used by criminals because they are cheap, and untraceable. Serrato was arrested for possessing the zip gun. Officers conducted a records search on Serrato and confirmed that he has felony convictions for firearms possession as well as a felony assault.
OXNARD, CA
crimevoice.com

Mid-Flood Thieves Tracked Down & Arrested

February 4, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – As if the impact of the area’s recent torrential rains, mudslides, and flooded neighborhoods wasn’t enough for the motoring public to deal with, there are apparently those individuals among us who don’t hesitate to seize the opportunities presented by the hardships of others to indulge in their criminal instincts.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres

Igor Ortiz, a 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Alberto Torres, announced Wednesday by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch. The post Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
oxnardpd.org

Post Release Offender with Three Prior Gun Convictions Arrested for Firearm Possession, Second Passenger Also Arrested for Firearm Possession

SUSPECTS: Juan Rivera, 22-year-old Oxnard resident. On February 8, at approximately 8:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 blk. of Hemlock St. The right front passenger, identified as suspect Juan Rivera, immediately fled from the vehicle while holding his waistband. Rivera was apprehended and officers recovered a loaded revolver where Rivera was taken into custody. Officers searched Rivera incident to his arrest and found Rivera to be in possession of methamphetamine.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Gangsters Busted with Loaded Guns

February 3, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Unit continues to work overtime as they investigate illegal firearm activities throughout its jurisdiction. Comprised of eight detectives faced with the challenge of dealing with a proliferation of “ghost guns,” they continue to rack up arrests at an impressive rate.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy