Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect arrested 42 years after 2 young women murdered in Ventura County
A suspect has been arrested in the deaths of two young women in Ventura County, a major break in a 42-year-old cold case.
Stolen Scratchers machine found dumped in Ventura County; most tickets inside taken
Deputies traced the machine back to a local café where it was stolen earlier in the day.
kvta.com
Simi Pursuit Crash; Ventura Suspect Hides In Freeway Median; Criminals Still Being Criminals
Simi Valley police say they arrested a man for drunk driving after he crashed at the end of a pursuit Friday night. Officers were working a DUI saturation detail around 10 PM when one of them spotted a vehicle traveling at 86 miles an hour in the area of Tapo Canyon and Becky.
Authorities search for woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Saturday. The woman was identified as Natalie Simpson, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen on the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue in Norwalk, authorities said. Simpson is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet […]
‘Hiding in plain sight’: California officials say suspect in cold case murders lived in area for decades
California officials say that the man who killed two women in 1981 has been “hiding in plain sight” for decades. Law enforcement from Ventura County and Oxnard announced the arrest of Tony Garcia on Thursday in the cold case deaths of Rachel Zendejas and Lisa Gondek, who were killed almost one year apart.
crimevoice.com
Suspect arrested for Criminally Threatening Dog and Owner
February 9, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – Pet ownership—which spread in record-breaking numbers across all demographics during the long night of Covid Pandemic lockdowns as people sought some level of furry-friend comfort and affection—appears to have risks beyond the occasional cat scratch or dog hair on a favorite cashmere sweater.
abc45.com
Driving but not drinking: 4 teenagers accused of stealing $250,000 worth of alcohol
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TND) — Some young people under the age of 21 have been known to go to great lengths to drink alcohol, but nothing like these four teenagers who aren't even old enough to vote. They're accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol...
crimevoice.com
Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking
February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
vidanewspaper.com
Collision Involving Oxnard Police Patrol Vehicle
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 3:07 PM, an on-duty Oxnard Police Department patrol officer, driving a marked black and white patrol pickup truck, was involved in a traffic collision with a motorcycle near the intersection of Fifth Street and Buena Vista Avenue, in Oxnard. In an effort to avoid the collision, the patrol pickup truck swerved and also collided with a private passenger bus that was stopped in traffic, near the intersection.
crimevoice.com
$100K Bail for Robbery of Pizza
February 5, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. There is no arguing with the fact that having take-out pizza delivered to one’s home might be considered by many to be something of a “pandemic necessity,” but with the minimum price for a home delivery pizza now approaching $20, it might well be outside the financial reach of many hungry folks.
Suspect Allegedly Assaults Officer, Engages in Standoff on Rooftop
Ventura, Ventura County, CA: A Ventura Police officer was investigating a non-injury hit-and-run crash when the suspect vehicle and the officer had some type of contact prompting a pursuit around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. During the pursuit, the officer stated the want for the suspect was for assault on...
oxnardpd.org
Prohibited Person with Prior Firearms Convictions Arrested for Possessing a Zip Gun
SUSPECTS: Miklo Serrato, 22-year-old Oxnard resident. On February 9, at approximately 6:37 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 blk. of Ventura Rd. The driver was identified as Miklo Serrato, a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. The officers had prior knowledge that Serrato had a prior firearm conviction. During the officers’ contact with Serrato, they learned he was in possession of a loaded firearm. Serrato was removed from the vehicle and officers recovered a loaded zip gun and a replica firearm. Zip guns are makeshift firearms often constructed from household supplies. Zip guns are often used by criminals because they are cheap, and untraceable. Serrato was arrested for possessing the zip gun. Officers conducted a records search on Serrato and confirmed that he has felony convictions for firearms possession as well as a felony assault.
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving family off cliff pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Prosecutors say evidence will show that the Pasadena man intentionally drove his family off a cliff "with the intent to kill them."
crimevoice.com
Mid-Flood Thieves Tracked Down & Arrested
February 4, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – As if the impact of the area’s recent torrential rains, mudslides, and flooded neighborhoods wasn’t enough for the motoring public to deal with, there are apparently those individuals among us who don’t hesitate to seize the opportunities presented by the hardships of others to indulge in their criminal instincts.
Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres
Igor Ortiz, a 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Alberto Torres, announced Wednesday by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch. The post Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
oxnardpd.org
Post Release Offender with Three Prior Gun Convictions Arrested for Firearm Possession, Second Passenger Also Arrested for Firearm Possession
SUSPECTS: Juan Rivera, 22-year-old Oxnard resident. On February 8, at approximately 8:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 blk. of Hemlock St. The right front passenger, identified as suspect Juan Rivera, immediately fled from the vehicle while holding his waistband. Rivera was apprehended and officers recovered a loaded revolver where Rivera was taken into custody. Officers searched Rivera incident to his arrest and found Rivera to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
2 men accused of using elaborate fraud scheme to carjack victims in South Gate
Two men have been arrested in what authorities called an elaborate scheme to steal vehicles in the South Gate area by fraud and force. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday they know of 15 people who were victimized by Arnulfo Florentino Lira and Jose Luis Parga, of Bell Gardens, but there could be […]
crimevoice.com
Gangsters Busted with Loaded Guns
February 3, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Unit continues to work overtime as they investigate illegal firearm activities throughout its jurisdiction. Comprised of eight detectives faced with the challenge of dealing with a proliferation of “ghost guns,” they continue to rack up arrests at an impressive rate.
Comments / 0