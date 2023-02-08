ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills’ Damar Hamlin ‘Guaranteed’ to Play Football Again, Says Doctor

By Zach Dimmitt
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoZsJ_0kh2Hhwf00

The potential continued playing career of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a major update from an NFLPA doctor.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the recovery process over a month after suffering from cardiac arrest in the field of play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

But while his potential and uncertain return to football remains lower on the priority list as of now, that day is apparently “guaranteed” to come.

"I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again," Dr. Thom Mayer, medical director of the NFL Players Association, said on SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Heart to Heart" Wednesday.

This is a significant development for Hamlin, who had the sports world at a standstill after his health scare.

But in the weeks since his collapse on that Monday night, which resulted in the eventual cancellation of the game altogether, Hamlin has used his newfound and unintentional fame to inspire positive change.

While raising millions for his charity that originally started as a toys fund for kids, Hamlin has also been the voice of CPR awareness and education around the league. The NFL has followed suit, as the league will be providing free CPR education in Phoenix this week during Super Bowl LVII festivities.

All this has culminated in Hamlin winning the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award , which was officially announced Wednesday.

While the journey still remains lengthy, it continues to ring true that Hamlin did indeed “win the game of life.”

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Damar Hamlin Hugs the First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors: 'The Journey Will Continue'

The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January, said he still has a "long journey ahead" The year's best football players are usually the main focus of the annual NFL Honors. But this year, the first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were the stars of the show. During the Thursday night broadcast, the medical personnel who acted swiftly to revive Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game in January, were honored for their...
People

Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a close relationship with his younger brother Jackson Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can count on his brother Jackson Mahomes' passionate support at the 2023 Super Bowl. The 22-year-old has made a name for himself on social media in part by documenting his attendance at Patrick's game, cheering his brother on and dancing on the sidelines. Jackson has racked up more than one million followers on TikTok and 247,000 on Instagram to date. Despite his older brother's fame, Jackson says...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Investigation finds Russell Wilson’s charity is embarrassingly inefficient

In the latest attack on the Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson is under fire for not using his foundation’s funds on charitable activities. Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson does not, in fact have wolverine’s blood in him. It’s more likely he has Scrooge’s blood based on recent reports that reveal his charity, the “Why Not You Foundation”, has spent just 24.3 cents of every dollar on charitable activities in 2020 and 2021.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Rob Gronkowski puts ball in Patriots court on New England Retirement

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has revealed he would consider retiring as a Patriot if New England offered. Rob Gronkowski has no plans to return to the NFL field; however, the retired tight end admitted that he would be open to signing a one-day contract to retire with the New England Patriots.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl

For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: Bills gathering medical advice on safety's future playing professional football

Thursday marked another stunning turn in the miraculous recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field against the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 2. After speaking publicly for the first time on Jan. 28, Hamlin now has the belief of the NFL Players Association's medical director that he will eventually play NFL football again, something that seemed unfathomable about five weeks ago.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's chasing during his career

On the eve of the 2023 NFL honors ceremony, where Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could earn his second career league MVP award, he was asked a unique question. Maybe it’s not so unique seeing all the incredible things he’s accomplished in such a short amount of time. Some might say he’s chasing greatness, with one of the most impressive statistical starts to an NFL career in history, even having sat out behind Alex Smith during his rookie season. Some might say he’s chasing the achievements of other great players like Kurt Warner or Tom Brady.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Damar Hamlin put prayer in football back in the spotlight

PHOENIX (AP) — When medical personnel rushed onto the field to save Damar Hamlin’s life after the Buffalo Bills’ defensive back collapsed during a game last month in Cincinnati, many people witnessing the horrifying scene did the only thing they could to help. They prayed. Players and...
People

Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis Says He Briefly Considered Retirement Before Winning 2006 Super Bowl

Bettis talked to PEOPLE about his memories of helping the Pittsburgh Steelers win Super Bowl XL in 2006 Jerome Bettis says winning the 2006 Super Bowl was one of the most outstanding achievements of his life. And it almost didn't happen. While speaking to PEOPLE, Bettis recalled when, in his 12th season in the NFL, he told his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates that he was retiring. "I got up in front of the team, and I was basically retired," 50-year-old Bettis recalled. "I told the coach that I was retiring. I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Kittle declares 49ers' QB job is Purdy's to lose next season

It appears increasingly likely that not only will Brock Purdy compete for the 49ers' starting quarterback job in 2023, but he might be the front-runner. After skyrocketing to NFL stardom as an unlikely 49ers hero, Purdy captured the hearts of many around the league, especially his own teammates. He suffered a torn UCL in the 49ers' NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, though, and will have elbow surgery that likely will sideline him for the next six months leading up to training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy