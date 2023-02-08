Bills’ Damar Hamlin ‘Guaranteed’ to Play Football Again, Says Doctor

The potential continued playing career of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a major update from an NFLPA doctor.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the recovery process over a month after suffering from cardiac arrest in the field of play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

But while his potential and uncertain return to football remains lower on the priority list as of now, that day is apparently “guaranteed” to come.

"I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again," Dr. Thom Mayer, medical director of the NFL Players Association, said on SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Heart to Heart" Wednesday.

This is a significant development for Hamlin, who had the sports world at a standstill after his health scare.

But in the weeks since his collapse on that Monday night, which resulted in the eventual cancellation of the game altogether, Hamlin has used his newfound and unintentional fame to inspire positive change.

While raising millions for his charity that originally started as a toys fund for kids, Hamlin has also been the voice of CPR awareness and education around the league. The NFL has followed suit, as the league will be providing free CPR education in Phoenix this week during Super Bowl LVII festivities.

All this has culminated in Hamlin winning the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award , which was officially announced Wednesday.

While the journey still remains lengthy, it continues to ring true that Hamlin did indeed “win the game of life.”

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .