4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, South Carolina is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
abccolumbia.com
Fireflies announce 2023 giveaways & full promotional calendar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Fireflies announced their 2023 giveaway schedule and released their full promotional calendar. A total of 12 different giveaways ( limited to one per person) will occur every Friday night as part of Freebie Fridays, starting opening weekend, April 6. Each giveaway, excluding the...
South Carolina Woman Thought Husband's Winning Lottery Ticket Was Fake
"When she saw it, she thought it was a fake," said the lucky winner.
abccolumbia.com
Coca-Cola partnering with Rosalia on limited-edition flavor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Coca-Cola is partnering up with Grammy-award winning singer Rosalia on the limited-edition flavor, which will be called “Move.”. The can will feature a QR code that will allow customers to access a playlist and a personality quiz that helps create a 3D avatar. Rosalia will...
New places to live and eat coming to Columbia and surrounding areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents in Columbia and surrounding areas are seeing more developments as we get further into the new year. This week the city of Columbia confirmed an apartment building with 200+ apartments going in on Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue. The building will not impact No Name Deli or the El Cheapo gas station there.
abccolumbia.com
Americans to spend $26 billion for Valentine’s Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Americans plan to spend nearly $26 billion on the holiday. That’s according to a survey from the National Retail Federation. On average, most people said they will spend about $192. That’s up from $175 last year....
abccolumbia.com
Mortgage rates rising in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Mortgage rates are on the rise again in the United States. The average 30 year mortgage rate jumped to 6.12% for the week which is only up 3/100 of a percent from the previous week. That rise marks a reversal of the downward trend mortgage rates...
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
coladaily.com
Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington
Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Children’s Theatre presents: Akeelah & the Bee!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Children’s Theatre is presenting Akeelah & the Bee! at Richland Library Sandhills on Feb. 18-19. The production is about an 11 year-old girl named Akeelah Anderson and her life growing up in a tough Chicago neighborhood after losing her father. Through the encouragement...
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
abccolumbia.com
American Airlines restarts nonstop service from CAE to Miami International Airport
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— American Airlines is restarting its nonstop service from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) to Miami International Airport (MIA) with booking available starting tomorrow, Feb. 11. The service will run June 3—August 12 and will allow passengers to connect flights to popular tropical locations like Jamaica, Barbados,...
abccolumbia.com
Number of Seniors in the Midlands needing food assistance is on the rise
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Midlands is still seeing a lot of challenges from the pandemic, with the number of seniors needing food assistance increasing. Senior Resources says there continues to be a long waitlist of seniors seeking support from Meals on Wheels. According to the group, 7.4 million seniors nationwide...
Lexington 2 announces 'highest level' accreditation restored at Brookland-Cayce HS
CAYCE, S.C. — A Lexington County school has had its accreditation returned to the "highest level" after being placed under watch by the state department of education less than a year earlier, school officials say. Lexington School District Two announced late Friday that Brookland-Cayce High School had been returned...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
abccolumbia.com
Sold-Out Colonial Life Arena Set for Sunday Showdown
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 1/1 South Carolina hosts #3/2 LSU Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN in a top-three battle in a sold-out Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks and Tigers are the last two undefeated college women’s basketball teams of the season. FAN INFORMATION. Due to the sell...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
WLTX.com
New apartment complex, restaurants in the Midlands
A new apartment complex is headed to downtown Columbia, along with two new restaurants within 15 minutes. Here's a look at what's new.
