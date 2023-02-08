Read full article on original website
Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church
A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
Lafayette jury finds man guilty of first-degree robbery
A 12-person jury of Lafayette Parish unanimously convicted 19-year-old Travontae White of first-degree robbery. White was 17 when he committed the robbery of a pregnant woman.
Eunice Police arrest four students following fight; more arrests expected
According Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef, four students were arrested Friday following a fight at Eunice High. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fight and officers planned to remain on campus for the remainder of the day. Police say they are looking at surveillance video and are...
APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
Man found shot dead in car on Greenwell Springs Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was found shot dead inside a car on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, authorities say. The vehicle with the man's body inside was found shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection with Frenchtown Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Greenwell Springs Road...
APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of stealing items from a Dollar General in Marksville alongside two employees of the store. APSO has reported that John R. Mayeaux, 76, Plaucheville, who was an APSO deputy serving as a court bailiff, has been...
Police chief stifles info on Guillory’s security team
Responding to press scrutiny about the mayor-president’s use of law enforcement for his personal security, currently under investigation, Lafayette’s new police chief has moved to gag further reporting about the security detail. Issuing a “formal decree” in a letter sent to The Current last week, Chief Judith Estorge...
Four Eunice High School students arrested after fight at the school
Four Eunice High School students were arrested after a fight on Friday.
2 arrested after deputies find baby sleeping next to fentanyl, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
The parents of a four-month-old baby were taken into custody after deputies found the child sleeping next to fentanyl during a raid of the family's home Thursday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the department's narcotics unit conducted a drug bust at the Bard Drive apartment of 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who had been the subject of a months-long investigation after law enforcement suspected him of selling the synthetic opioid.
Detective says evidence not found to back defendant’s self defense claim in Lafayette murder trial
On the third day of trial testimony in the 2019 shooting death of Kendrick Flugence Jr., prosecutors played interview clips depicting suspect Taveon Leary claiming he shot Flugence after being threatened by armed men, though the homicide’s lead investigator said no evidence was found to support the claim. On...
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
New traffic cameras, license plate readers coming to Pointe Coupee, sheriff says
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office plans to install 15 license plate readers across the parish in an effort to prevent vehicle thefts. Sheriff Renee Thibodeaux said the tools will help stop and solve crimes such as car, lawn mower and four-wheeler theft. “We have a very safe community, and...
State Police: Impairment Suspected after Kaplan, Louisiana Woman Dies in St. Martin Parish Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police Troopers were called out to the scene of a crash on Louisiana Highway 328 that ultimately led to the death of a Kaplan woman. Louisiana State Police Spokesman for Troop I Trooper Thomas Gossen says that impairment is suspected in...
Opelousas man given two life sentences for 2016 slayings
An Opelousas man has been sentenced to two life sentences in the 2016 slayings of two men. Jamarcus McLendon was convicted last week by a St. Landry Parish jury after a trial. The jury found McLendon guilty as charged in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Louisiana woman dead after vehicle crashes into ditch
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
Two 14-year-olds arrested in carjacking of 70-year-old woman near Spanish Town, BRPD says
Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested in the carjacking a 70-year-old woman at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon as she stood in the doorway of her 2012 Hyundai Sonata, Baton Rouge Police said. The incident happened about 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North 12th Street, police said. The suspects...
Rayne city council to vote on amending alcohol ordinance
An ordinance regarding alcohol sales in Rayne could possibly be amended by the city's council at its next meeting.
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
