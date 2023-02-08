Read full article on original website
Who WWE Sees as the Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on RAW
A leaked internal list has revealed the top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW women’s division, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for...
Another WWE NXT Superstar Announces Injury and Surgery
WWE NXT’s Amari Miller is currently on the shelf with a knee injury. Miller took to Twitter on Friday to announce that she will be undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL next week. She called it a minor setback for a major comeback, and promised to keep fans update on her recovery.
Three AEW Stars Were Unable To Appear On This Week’s Dynamite
Not only has WWE been dealing with visa issues, but AEW has as well. AEW’s Kenny Omega has been away from television because of this, while several NXT stars from the UK have been absent although they’ve started to return. On Tuesday’s NXT episode, Ilja Dragunov returned by...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The Usos to Defend?, New #1 Contender to Be Crowned, More
The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Tonight’s show will feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also scheduled to be in action, defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.
WWE NXT House Show Results From Citrus Springs, FL 2/11/23
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Citrus Springs, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. There was a match with two enhancement talents that was interrupted by Grayson Waller only to be...
Alundra Blayze Details How WWE Raw XXX Appearance Came Together, Talks Lack Of Female Legends On The Show
WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze was the latest guest on the Just ALYX program, where the decorated women’s champion discussed her appearance on the Raw 30th Anniversary program and the criticism that came from there not being enough female legends on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Card For Tonight’s NWA Nuff Said PPV Event
The NWA will be presenting their Nuff Said pay-per-view tonight as the event will air on FITE TV at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:. NWA World Champion Tyrus defends against Matt Cardona (w/ Bully Ray on commentary) NWA National Champion Cyon defends...
Top WWE RAW Male Babyfaces and Heels Revealed from Internal List
The top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW men’s division have been revealed from a list that leaked this week, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no listing available for tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five male...
More Than 50 Superstars Revealed for WWE 2K23, Updated Roster
2K has announced several additional playable Superstars for the WWE 2K23 video game this week. There are now at least 50 stars confirmed for the WWE 2K23 roster, from WWE NXT, RAW, SmackDown, and beyond. You can see the current roster list below. WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released...
Kurt Angle on His UFC Offers, How Dana White Was, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
Ronda Rousey Returns to WWE SmackDown, Upcoming Matches
Ronda Rousey has returned to WWE SmackDown. As was rumored earlier in the day, tonight’s SmackDown saw Rousey return to the storylines. She had been away since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair in late December. SmackDown featured an in-ring segment where Natalya came out to...
Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
Tyrus Reveals Big Industry Names He’d Like To Defend The NWA World Title Against
Tyrus is NWA world champion for the first time in his career, and he’s got a laundry list of names he’d like to defend the gold against. The champ spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he chose top stars like Dustin Rhodes, Paul Wight, Drew McIntyre, Tommy Dreamer, Nick Aldis, and several others as potential challengers for the Ten Pounds of Charlotte. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Adam Pearce Books New WWE SmackDown Match for Tonight, Updated Card
WWE has announced Hit Row vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for tonight’s SmackDown. As seen in the video below, Hit Row approached Adam Pearce and complained about how Sheamus and McIntyre were replaced by Braun Strowman in the recent tournament to crown new #1 contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Sheamus and McIntyre were replaced due to an attack by The Viking Raiders, and the team of Strowman and Ricochet went on to win the tournament.
Possible Spoiler on a Top Star Returning to WWE SmackDown Tonight
It looks like Ronda Rousey may be returning to WWE SmackDown tonight in Uncasville, CT. A new report from PWInsider notes that Rousey has been spotted in Connecticut, indicating that she may be in town for SmackDown. Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that there have been creative pitches made for Rousey’s return.
WWE SmackDown Sees Increase In Overnight Viewership and Key Demographic Ratings
According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.390 million viewers overnight, a slight increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.263 million. They scored a rating of 0.6 in the 18-49 key demographic, which was tied for first and also up from last week’s rating.
KENTA to Make Impact Wrestling Debut, More New Matches Set for No Surrender
KENTA is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut later this month. Impact has announced six-man action for No Surrender with The Bullet Club’s KENTA, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Time Machine, made up of Kushida with Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.
Kamille Retains NWA Women’s Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA women’s Champion Kamille put his title on the line against Angelina Love at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida that aired on FITE TV. The match featured Kamille hitting coast-to-cast with a trash can at one point....
New #1 Contender to GUNTHER Revealed, WWE Intercontinental Title Match Set
Madcap Moss is the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Moss winning a #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way over Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar. Moss got the pin on Mysterio. Moss then celebrated with girlfriend Emma while GUNTHER and Imperium watched from a luxury box in the arena.
Backstage Update on The Bunny’s Condition Following AEW Dynamite Match
The Bunny may have suffered a concussion or orbital bone injury on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw The Bunny come up short against AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in a Title Eliminator match. There was immediate concern for The Bunny’s condition as it appeared she hit her head on the apron, and then they quickly went to the finish. The Bunny was checked on after the match, and then escorted right to the back.
