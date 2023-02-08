ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AEW Reportedly Offers Contract to EJ Nduka

AEW has reportedly offered a contract to EJ Nduka. As noted, this week’s AEW Dark episode saw Nduka make his debut for the company, in a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. The match was taped on January 28 in Orlando, Florida. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling...
Producers Revealed For February 10th Edition Of WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE SmackDown was held last night from the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and was the company’s highest-grossing event in that market of all time. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, which can be found below. -Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman promo,...
Three AEW Stars Were Unable To Appear On This Week’s Dynamite

Not only has WWE been dealing with visa issues, but AEW has as well. AEW’s Kenny Omega has been away from television because of this, while several NXT stars from the UK have been absent although they’ve started to return. On Tuesday’s NXT episode, Ilja Dragunov returned by...
Who WWE Sees as the Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on RAW

A leaked internal list has revealed the top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW women’s division, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for...
Tyrus Reveals Big Industry Names He’d Like To Defend The NWA World Title Against

Tyrus is NWA world champion for the first time in his career, and he’s got a laundry list of names he’d like to defend the gold against. The champ spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he chose top stars like Dustin Rhodes, Paul Wight, Drew McIntyre, Tommy Dreamer, Nick Aldis, and several others as potential challengers for the Ten Pounds of Charlotte. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Top WWE RAW Male Babyfaces and Heels Revealed from Internal List

The top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW men’s division have been revealed from a list that leaked this week, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no listing available for tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five male...
Backstage Update on JBL’s WWE Status Following RAW Segment

WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly done with the RAW brand for now. A new report from PWInsider notes that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE TV moving forward. WWE brought The Wrestling God back in October to serve as the new manager to Baron Corbin, who they began billing as The Modern Day Wrestling God. However, this week’s RAW saw Corbin lose to Dexter Lumis and after the match, JBL looked to be very disappointed with his client.
Ronda Rousey Returns to WWE SmackDown, Upcoming Matches

Ronda Rousey has returned to WWE SmackDown. As was rumored earlier in the day, tonight’s SmackDown saw Rousey return to the storylines. She had been away since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair in late December. SmackDown featured an in-ring segment where Natalya came out to...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The Usos to Defend?, New #1 Contender to Be Crowned, More

The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Tonight’s show will feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also scheduled to be in action, defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.
WWE Announces Two Special Stores and Signings for Elimination Chamber Weekend

WWE has announced two special stores for Elimination Chamber Weekend in Montreal, which will offer exclusive Chamber-related merchandise for locals, plus standard WWE merchandise, replica title belts, and more. WWE La Super Boutique will run on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17 from 10am-9pm, and on Saturday, February 18...
Card For Tonight’s NWA Nuff Said PPV Event

The NWA will be presenting their Nuff Said pay-per-view tonight as the event will air on FITE TV at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:. NWA World Champion Tyrus defends against Matt Cardona (w/ Bully Ray on commentary) NWA National Champion Cyon defends...
Another Match Set for the Impact No Surrender Pre-show, Updated Card

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham is now official Impact Wrestling’s Countdown To No Surrender pre-show. We noted before how Thursday’s Impact saw Bailey accept Gresham’s challenge for a match at No Surrender. Now Impact has officially announced the match, but for the Countdown To No Surrender pre-show. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw was previously announced for the pre-show.
KENTA to Make Impact Wrestling Debut, More New Matches Set for No Surrender

KENTA is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut later this month. Impact has announced six-man action for No Surrender with The Bullet Club’s KENTA, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Time Machine, made up of Kushida with Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.
