Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Championship Fight Night Episode
Wednesday’s live Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite drew 899,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 0.22% from the last week’s episode, which drew 901,000 viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Reportedly Offers Contract to EJ Nduka
AEW has reportedly offered a contract to EJ Nduka. As noted, this week’s AEW Dark episode saw Nduka make his debut for the company, in a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. The match was taped on January 28 in Orlando, Florida. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For February 10th Edition Of WWE SmackDown On FOX
WWE SmackDown was held last night from the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and was the company’s highest-grossing event in that market of all time. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, which can be found below. -Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman promo,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Alex Riley Reveals He Beat Out The Miz and Chris Jericho For Acting Role On The Series “GLOW”
Former WWE star Alex Riley recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he beat out top industry names like Chris Jericho and The Miz for a role on the now decease Netflix series, GLOW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Three AEW Stars Were Unable To Appear On This Week’s Dynamite
Not only has WWE been dealing with visa issues, but AEW has as well. AEW’s Kenny Omega has been away from television because of this, while several NXT stars from the UK have been absent although they’ve started to return. On Tuesday’s NXT episode, Ilja Dragunov returned by...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Alundra Blayze Details How WWE Raw XXX Appearance Came Together, Talks Lack Of Female Legends On The Show
WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze was the latest guest on the Just ALYX program, where the decorated women’s champion discussed her appearance on the Raw 30th Anniversary program and the criticism that came from there not being enough female legends on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Who WWE Sees as the Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on RAW
A leaked internal list has revealed the top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW women’s division, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Reveals Big Industry Names He’d Like To Defend The NWA World Title Against
Tyrus is NWA world champion for the first time in his career, and he’s got a laundry list of names he’d like to defend the gold against. The champ spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he chose top stars like Dustin Rhodes, Paul Wight, Drew McIntyre, Tommy Dreamer, Nick Aldis, and several others as potential challengers for the Ten Pounds of Charlotte. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE RAW Male Babyfaces and Heels Revealed from Internal List
The top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW men’s division have been revealed from a list that leaked this week, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no listing available for tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five male...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on JBL’s WWE Status Following RAW Segment
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly done with the RAW brand for now. A new report from PWInsider notes that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE TV moving forward. WWE brought The Wrestling God back in October to serve as the new manager to Baron Corbin, who they began billing as The Modern Day Wrestling God. However, this week’s RAW saw Corbin lose to Dexter Lumis and after the match, JBL looked to be very disappointed with his client.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey Returns to WWE SmackDown, Upcoming Matches
Ronda Rousey has returned to WWE SmackDown. As was rumored earlier in the day, tonight’s SmackDown saw Rousey return to the storylines. She had been away since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair in late December. SmackDown featured an in-ring segment where Natalya came out to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The Usos to Defend?, New #1 Contender to Be Crowned, More
The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Tonight’s show will feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also scheduled to be in action, defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Two Special Stores and Signings for Elimination Chamber Weekend
WWE has announced two special stores for Elimination Chamber Weekend in Montreal, which will offer exclusive Chamber-related merchandise for locals, plus standard WWE merchandise, replica title belts, and more. WWE La Super Boutique will run on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17 from 10am-9pm, and on Saturday, February 18...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Card For Tonight’s NWA Nuff Said PPV Event
The NWA will be presenting their Nuff Said pay-per-view tonight as the event will air on FITE TV at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:. NWA World Champion Tyrus defends against Matt Cardona (w/ Bully Ray on commentary) NWA National Champion Cyon defends...
wrestlingheadlines.com
FITE Will Remain AEW Streaming Partner In Australia, New Zealand and The Pacific Islands
FITE’s AEW Plus remains the best way to enjoy All Elite Wrestling shows in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands – and FITE is still the exclusive digital platform for live PPV events in the region. AEW: Dynamite, AEW: Rampage, are available to AEW Plus subscribers live...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another Match Set for the Impact No Surrender Pre-show, Updated Card
Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham is now official Impact Wrestling’s Countdown To No Surrender pre-show. We noted before how Thursday’s Impact saw Bailey accept Gresham’s challenge for a match at No Surrender. Now Impact has officially announced the match, but for the Countdown To No Surrender pre-show. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw was previously announced for the pre-show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Says The Great Muta Gave Him The Idea To Switch Up His Finisher In AEW
Chris Jericho says that The Great Muta gave him the idea to switch his finisher to the Judas Effect. The Ocho spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he explained that getting the move over was the most important part of the transition.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Announces Title Match for Friday’s AEW Rampage Following Post-Dynamite Segment, Updated Card
A title match has been announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. AEW has announced that Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-American Title against Lee Moriarty on Rampage. This will be the first-ever match between the two. As seen below, AEW released post-Dynamite video of Cassidy and Danhausen...
wrestlingheadlines.com
KENTA to Make Impact Wrestling Debut, More New Matches Set for No Surrender
KENTA is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut later this month. Impact has announced six-man action for No Surrender with The Bullet Club’s KENTA, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Time Machine, made up of Kushida with Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News from Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes’ WWE RAW Segment, Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, More
The hot topic coming out of this week’s WWE RAW was the in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, where the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman was not originally booked to appear...
Comments / 0