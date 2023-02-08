Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level

Read full article on original website
Critics of medical conscience bill say it encourages discrimination in Nebraska medicine
Penelope Harding’s doctor helped her get through years of mental agony and two suicide attempts. But when Harding realized she was a transgender woman, that same doctor denied her care to make the transition. What’s more, Harding told a panel of Nebraska lawmakers Friday, that doctor never followed through...
kmaland.com
More NE Long-Term Care Facilities Risk Closure Without Funding
(KMAland) -- Nebraska's long-term care facilities face staffing shortages and other factors that could lead to more closures if state funding isn't increased. An estimated 400,000 people nationwide have left this facet of the health-care industry since the pandemic began. In Nebraska, the long-term care crisis has already led to...
Eight female doctors trying to keep abortion legal in Nebraska. Will it work?
A group of eight female doctors has become a major player in Nebraska’s fight over abortion, pushing themselves toward the center of perhaps the most contentious issue facing Nebraska.
doniphanherald.com
NU looking to reverse trend of Nebraska losing college graduates to other states
Nebraska is losing residents with a four-year college degree at increasing rates over the past decade, according to U.S. Census figures. The Cornhusker state has lost 45,000 residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher since 2010, Josie Gatti Schafer, director of the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, told the NU Board of Regents on Friday.
Spotlight to shine in Nebraska on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
Nebraska is among a dozen states and the District of Columbia with laws under which homeowners can lose the full value of their home for nonpayment of a much smaller property tax debt.
WOWT
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals are getting crowded again, but not because people are getting sicker. It’s actually because patients are getting better — but have nowhere they can go to receive necessary continued care. “Delays in patient discharges to post-acute care have become a growing challenge...
proclaimerscv.com
Nebraska – Propose $1000 Child Tax Credit aims to “help parents close the gap on child tax credit”
Lincoln Neb – Close to 900,000 Nebraskans would benefit from the proposed state child tax credit. Nebraskan legislator is proposing a similar state-level benefit to assist parents when the federal pandemic-boosted child tax credit decreases from $3,600 to $2,000 per kid. The majority of parents in Nebraska would receive...
Opponents to bill that would ban gender-affirming care rally at Nebraska capitol
While gender-affirming care is quickly becoming common medical practice it still remains controversial politically and is the target of a new bill making its way through the unicameral.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast’s Nelson selected to serve on committee
KEARNEY, Neb. – The precision agriculture trainer at Northeast Community College has been selected to serve on a committee affiliated with a state farm advocacy organization. Courtney Nelson joined more than 200 young farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals from across the state in Kearney recently to gain valuable insights...
klkntv.com
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska gas prices continue to sit under national average
STATEWIDE-- After hitting record highs in 2022, gas prices continue to fall nationwide thanks to decreased demand and lower oil prices. If you live in Nebraska, you're likely paying less to fill up your tank compared to the national average. According to AAA, the national average for gasoline is currently...
News Channel Nebraska
NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month
MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
doniphanherald.com
Bill would give most Nebraska families $1,000 tax credit per child
Two years ago, a temporary, pandemic-era boost in the federal child tax credit made back-to-school shopping fun for Cindy Meyer. The mother of two managed to get everything on her children's school supply lists without worrying about whether her budget would stretch far enough. She could even afford new first-day outfits to replace clothes her children had outgrown.
Tax credits for children and child care touted as helping many Nebraskans
LINCOLN — If Nebraska wants to help address its workforce shortage, it needs to provide more help to families dealing with inflation and expensive child care bills, a legislative committee was told Wednesday. Over and over, members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee were told stories of parents being forced to quit their jobs and remain […] The post Tax credits for children and child care touted as helping many Nebraskans appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Proposal to help dwindling pheasant population panned as wrong solution
LINCOLN — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant...
doniphanherald.com
Proposed Nebraska 'red flag' law draws opposition at hearing
When Mary Steiner’s son returned from a treatment program after a mental health crisis in 2020, she pleaded with the local sheriff not to return his guns. The sheriff agreed that her son, Richard, who was diagnosed with bipolar depression and struggled on-and-off with his mental health for years, shouldn’t have access to firearms, Steiner said. But the sheriff had no legal justification to hold the weapons if Richard asked for them back.
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska business sales tax exemption proposal postponed for study
Proposed legislation to provide a sales tax exemption for business inputs that could have resulted in an estimated $277 million reduction in state revenue by the 2026-27 fiscal year appears headed toward a legislative study following adjournment of the current legislative session. “It’s not ready for prime time,” Sen. Lou...
klkntv.com
Officials say ‘combination of factors’ led to pipeline leak at Kansas-Nebraska border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – TC Energy determined that a “combination of factors” caused the Keystone pipeline spill near the Kansas-Nebraska border in December. In a statement released Thursday, TC Energy said stress on the pipe and a welding flaw were some of the factors that led to the leak, which was about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska.
