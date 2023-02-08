Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level

LINCOLN — If Nebraska wants to help address its workforce shortage, it needs to provide more help to families dealing with inflation and expensive child care bills, a legislative committee was told Wednesday. Over and over, members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee were told stories of parents being forced to quit their jobs and remain […] The post Tax credits for children and child care touted as helping many Nebraskans appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO