ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level

By MATT OLBERDING Lincoln Journal Star
doniphanherald.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

More NE Long-Term Care Facilities Risk Closure Without Funding

(KMAland) -- Nebraska's long-term care facilities face staffing shortages and other factors that could lead to more closures if state funding isn't increased. An estimated 400,000 people nationwide have left this facet of the health-care industry since the pandemic began. In Nebraska, the long-term care crisis has already led to...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

NU looking to reverse trend of Nebraska losing college graduates to other states

Nebraska is losing residents with a four-year college degree at increasing rates over the past decade, according to U.S. Census figures. The Cornhusker state has lost 45,000 residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher since 2010, Josie Gatti Schafer, director of the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, told the NU Board of Regents on Friday.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals are getting crowded again, but not because people are getting sicker. It’s actually because patients are getting better — but have nowhere they can go to receive necessary continued care. “Delays in patient discharges to post-acute care have become a growing challenge...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast’s Nelson selected to serve on committee

KEARNEY, Neb. – The precision agriculture trainer at Northeast Community College has been selected to serve on a committee affiliated with a state farm advocacy organization. Courtney Nelson joined more than 200 young farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals from across the state in Kearney recently to gain valuable insights...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska gas prices continue to sit under national average

STATEWIDE-- After hitting record highs in 2022, gas prices continue to fall nationwide thanks to decreased demand and lower oil prices. If you live in Nebraska, you're likely paying less to fill up your tank compared to the national average. According to AAA, the national average for gasoline is currently...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month

MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Bill would give most Nebraska families $1,000 tax credit per child

Two years ago, a temporary, pandemic-era boost in the federal child tax credit made back-to-school shopping fun for Cindy Meyer. The mother of two managed to get everything on her children's school supply lists without worrying about whether her budget would stretch far enough. She could even afford new first-day outfits to replace clothes her children had outgrown.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Tax credits for children and child care touted as helping many Nebraskans

LINCOLN — If Nebraska wants to help address its workforce shortage, it needs to provide more help to families dealing with inflation and  expensive child care bills, a legislative committee was told Wednesday. Over and over, members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee were told stories of parents being forced to quit their jobs and remain […] The post Tax credits for children and child care touted as helping many Nebraskans appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Proposal to help dwindling pheasant population panned as wrong solution

LINCOLN — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Proposed Nebraska 'red flag' law draws opposition at hearing

When Mary Steiner’s son returned from a treatment program after a mental health crisis in 2020, she pleaded with the local sheriff not to return his guns. The sheriff agreed that her son, Richard, who was diagnosed with bipolar depression and struggled on-and-off with his mental health for years, shouldn’t have access to firearms, Steiner said. But the sheriff had no legal justification to hold the weapons if Richard asked for them back.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
Nebraska Examiner

Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska

LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska business sales tax exemption proposal postponed for study

Proposed legislation to provide a sales tax exemption for business inputs that could have resulted in an estimated $277 million reduction in state revenue by the 2026-27 fiscal year appears headed toward a legislative study following adjournment of the current legislative session. “It’s not ready for prime time,” Sen. Lou...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy