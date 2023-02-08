ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the association, but they get a different spotlight and media attention than the others in their category. Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered by many as the best player in the NBA, and they are on track to embark on a deep playoff run as Khris Middleton is searching for his rhythm after recovering from a prolonged absence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
sportszion.com

Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo confesses his genuine thoughts on LeBron James stating Lakers’ king serves “absolute example” for NBA players

The NBA sensation Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the most prolific athletes in recent history, yet he doesn’t think of himself as an idol. On Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks star faced his idol’s team. The Lakers’ superstar, Lebron James, wasn’t featured in the game, but there was a ‘highest point scorer’ vibe at the Crypto.com Arena that night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against Los Angeles

Milwaukee Bucks (38-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-27, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Los Angeles. He ranks third in the league averaging 31.5 points per game. The Clippers are 14-12 on their home court. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

NHL roundup: Adrian Kempe (4 goals), Kings pound Penguins

Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo each scored goals as the Kings won in their first game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Golden Knights relieved to return home against Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights play their first home game in 22 days when they open a three-game homestand with a Super Bowl Sunday matinee contest against the Anaheim Ducks in Las Vegas. The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights last played at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 21 when they defeated the Washington...
ANAHEIM, CA
Clayton News Daily

Scottie Scheffler holds 2-stroke lead at Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler shot a 3-under-par 68 Saturday for a two-shot lead after 54 holes on a long day at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. Scheffler sits at 13 under, two shots ahead of Canadian Nick Taylor (third-round 67) and Jon Rahm (68) of Spain. Roughly half of the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy