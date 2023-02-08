Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jae Crowder's First Tweet After Getting Traded To The Bucks
Jae Crowder sent out a tweet after getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
TRADE: Milwaukee Bucks Sending Veteran Guard To Indiana Pacers
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are trading George Hill to the Indiana Pacers.
Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks
After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
CBS 58
Report: Milwaukee Bucks acquire veteran Jae Crowder via trade, deal Serge Ibaka and others
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - Hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly made a move. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Bucks have traded for Jae Crowder for five second round picks. Crowder has not played at all this season for the Phoenix Suns and...
TRADE: Brooklyn Nets And Milwaukee Bucks Make A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have made a trade.
Now with Milwaukee, Jae Crowder happy to play in the NBA once again
Jae Crowder can now heave a sigh of relief after getting exiled from the Phoenix Suns for most of the season.
Bucks’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the association, but they get a different spotlight and media attention than the others in their category. Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered by many as the best player in the NBA, and they are on track to embark on a deep playoff run as Khris Middleton is searching for his rhythm after recovering from a prolonged absence.
sportszion.com
Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo confesses his genuine thoughts on LeBron James stating Lakers’ king serves “absolute example” for NBA players
The NBA sensation Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the most prolific athletes in recent history, yet he doesn’t think of himself as an idol. On Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks star faced his idol’s team. The Lakers’ superstar, Lebron James, wasn’t featured in the game, but there was a ‘highest point scorer’ vibe at the Crypto.com Arena that night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Lakers Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against Los Angeles
Milwaukee Bucks (38-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-27, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Los Angeles. He ranks third in the league averaging 31.5 points per game. The Clippers are 14-12 on their home court. Los...
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Adrian Kempe (4 goals), Kings pound Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo each scored goals as the Kings won in their first game...
Clayton News Daily
Golden Knights relieved to return home against Ducks
The Vegas Golden Knights play their first home game in 22 days when they open a three-game homestand with a Super Bowl Sunday matinee contest against the Anaheim Ducks in Las Vegas. The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights last played at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 21 when they defeated the Washington...
Clayton News Daily
Scottie Scheffler holds 2-stroke lead at Phoenix Open
Scottie Scheffler shot a 3-under-par 68 Saturday for a two-shot lead after 54 holes on a long day at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. Scheffler sits at 13 under, two shots ahead of Canadian Nick Taylor (third-round 67) and Jon Rahm (68) of Spain. Roughly half of the...
