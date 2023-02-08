Read full article on original website
Related
mytotalretail.com
How Retailers Can Thrive in a Recession
It’s no secret that today’s retail margins are under intense pressure. They’ve been cut dramatically over the past decade, exacerbated by intense competition, higher fulfillment costs, and higher return rates. Furthermore, consumer behaviors and preference are rapidly changing and retailers are trying to adapt. In CommerceNext’s 2022...
mytotalretail.com
Adapting to the New Truths of a Shifting Retail Paradigm
Retail is constantly evolving. Some changes are so small or happen over such a long period of time that the impact on day-to-day business is negligible. Then there’s the case of the past few years. We’ve seen technological and societal forces converge and drive enormous changes, incredibly quickly. Whether you call it a revolution, a quantum leap, or a paradigm shift, it’s brought about a new set of truths that retailers must first accept, then adapt, to remain competitive.
Comments / 0