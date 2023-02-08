Kentucky Oaks Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky, United States. The mall was developed by the Cafaro Company, which owns and manages it. There are more than 100 stores. The anchor stores are Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, 2 Dillard's stores, HomeGoods, Best Buy, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Vertical Jump Park. Other major tenants of the mall include H&M, Five Below, and Shoe Dept. Encore.

