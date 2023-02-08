ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

UC, District 12-AA Tourney Brackets Set

Union City, Tenn.–The District 12-AA Tournament brackets are now officially set. Milan’s 38-37 boys’ victory tonight gave the Bulldogs the regular season championship and host rights to the postseason event. Third-seeded Union City (9-17) will face No. 2 Gibson County (17-8) in the second of two semifinals...
UNION CITY, TN
Tornadoes Show Signs Of Promise Into Postseason

Union City, Tenn.–Things appear to be looking up for the Union City boys. The Golden Tornadoes closed their regular season Thursday night with a third straight win – a first this season – beating Westview 50-45 in Martin. The victory completed a regular season sweep of the...
UNION CITY, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Newbern, February 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DYERSBURG, TN
Polar Plunge Takes Place in Union City on Saturday

Individuals and teams will take part in the annual Polar Plunge in Union City on Saturday. “Freezin’ for a Reason” is the theme of the event, which takes place at Aloha Pools and Spas, on West Reelfoot Avenue. Individuals will be diving into a swimming pool, to help...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis

Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Feb. 10, 2023

Robert W. "Bob" McDaniel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Murray, to James C. McDaniel and Clarice Grogan McDaniel. He retired from General Tire in Mayfield, and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents,...
MURRAY, KY
Mississippi Man Arrested for Multiple Charges in Western Kentucky

A Mississippi man, wanted on outstanding warrants in Western Kentucky, has been apprehended in Ballard County. Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 42 year old Wayne Daugherty, of Gulf Port, was taken into custody following a tip concerning his whereabouts. Daugherty had active arrest warrants in Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Two charged in death of Haywood, TN teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Haywood County, Tennessee, the Haywood County Sheriff said. The sheriff said a Haywood High student was shot and killed in a vehicle when returning home to Brownsville. The victim has been identified as Christine Michael. The Haywood Sheriff’s Office said have arrested Kevion Davis, […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
MISSOURI STATE
KNOE TV8

Earthquake reported Thursday night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
RIDGELY, TN
Kait 8

Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people reported feeling one of two consecutive earthquakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three miles northwest of Marston and 31 miles northeast of Kennett. The USGS reported the quake, which was recorded at 9:10 p.m....
KENNETT, MO
Union City Will Re-Bid to Demolish Former Westover School

With the opening item of business at this week’s Union City Council meeting, City Manager Kathy Dillon said only one bid was received to demolish the former Westover School building. Ms. Dillon said findings with the contractor concerning asbestos removal, and proof of insurance, has resulted in the need...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Murray woman arrested following search of her home

A Murray woman was arrested following a search of her home on Tuesday. Deputies from Calloway and Marshall County executed a search warrant on a home in Murray. They allegedly found quantities of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs along with possible stolen property. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Hanna...
MURRAY, KY
tourcounsel.com

Kentucky Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky

Kentucky Oaks Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky, United States. The mall was developed by the Cafaro Company, which owns and manages it. There are more than 100 stores. The anchor stores are Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, 2 Dillard's stores, HomeGoods, Best Buy, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Vertical Jump Park. Other major tenants of the mall include H&M, Five Below, and Shoe Dept. Encore.
PADUCAH, KY

