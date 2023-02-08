Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
UC, District 12-AA Tourney Brackets Set
Union City, Tenn.–The District 12-AA Tournament brackets are now officially set. Milan’s 38-37 boys’ victory tonight gave the Bulldogs the regular season championship and host rights to the postseason event. Third-seeded Union City (9-17) will face No. 2 Gibson County (17-8) in the second of two semifinals...
radionwtn.com
Tornadoes Show Signs Of Promise Into Postseason
Union City, Tenn.–Things appear to be looking up for the Union City boys. The Golden Tornadoes closed their regular season Thursday night with a third straight win – a first this season – beating Westview 50-45 in Martin. The victory completed a regular season sweep of the...
Newbern, February 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
thunderboltradio.com
McKenzie’s Reynolds, Westview’s Harrison among TSSAA Miss Basketball Award finalists
McKenzie’s Kylie Reynolds and Westview’s Jada Harrison are among the finalists for the TSSAA Miss Basketball Awards. Reynolds is a finalist in Class 1A and Harrison is a finalist in Class 2A. Finalists were nominated by high school head basketball coaches and members of the media. The Mr....
thunderboltradio.com
Polar Plunge Takes Place in Union City on Saturday
Individuals and teams will take part in the annual Polar Plunge in Union City on Saturday. “Freezin’ for a Reason” is the theme of the event, which takes place at Aloha Pools and Spas, on West Reelfoot Avenue. Individuals will be diving into a swimming pool, to help...
westkentuckystar.com
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Feb. 10, 2023
Robert W. "Bob" McDaniel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Murray, to James C. McDaniel and Clarice Grogan McDaniel. He retired from General Tire in Mayfield, and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents,...
thunderboltradio.com
Mississippi Man Arrested for Multiple Charges in Western Kentucky
A Mississippi man, wanted on outstanding warrants in Western Kentucky, has been apprehended in Ballard County. Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 42 year old Wayne Daugherty, of Gulf Port, was taken into custody following a tip concerning his whereabouts. Daugherty had active arrest warrants in Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall...
New Madrid Fault Registers Strongest Quake of 2023 Thursday Night
After a very small quake swarm earlier this week, the New Madrid Fault has just registered its strongest quake of 2023 so far. While not even close to being strong enough to cause real damage, it's worth paying attention to. At approximately 9:10pm Thursday night, the USGS initially reported a...
Two charged in death of Haywood, TN teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Haywood County, Tennessee, the Haywood County Sheriff said. The sheriff said a Haywood High student was shot and killed in a vehicle when returning home to Brownsville. The victim has been identified as Christine Michael. The Haywood Sheriff’s Office said have arrested Kevion Davis, […]
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
KNOE TV8
Earthquake reported Thursday night
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
Kait 8
Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people reported feeling one of two consecutive earthquakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three miles northwest of Marston and 31 miles northeast of Kennett. The USGS reported the quake, which was recorded at 9:10 p.m....
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Will Re-Bid to Demolish Former Westover School
With the opening item of business at this week’s Union City Council meeting, City Manager Kathy Dillon said only one bid was received to demolish the former Westover School building. Ms. Dillon said findings with the contractor concerning asbestos removal, and proof of insurance, has resulted in the need...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray woman arrested following search of her home
A Murray woman was arrested following a search of her home on Tuesday. Deputies from Calloway and Marshall County executed a search warrant on a home in Murray. They allegedly found quantities of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs along with possible stolen property. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Hanna...
tourcounsel.com
Kentucky Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky
Kentucky Oaks Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky, United States. The mall was developed by the Cafaro Company, which owns and manages it. There are more than 100 stores. The anchor stores are Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, 2 Dillard's stores, HomeGoods, Best Buy, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Vertical Jump Park. Other major tenants of the mall include H&M, Five Below, and Shoe Dept. Encore.
KFVS12
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month, and it focuses on the importance of being prepared for the natural disaster. And just last night, an earthquake was detected in the Heartland that registered as a 3.1 in magnitude. According to Emergency Management officials, it’s important to...
Marshall County Daily
ALERT: Lane Restriction and Ramp Closures on I-24 in I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City
PADUCAH, Ky. (Feb. 10, 2023) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has restricted traffic to one lane on Interstate 24 eastbound and closed two ramps in the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City due to a monster pothole. I-24 eastbound traffic is restricted to one lane at the...
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
