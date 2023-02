Andolini’s Pizzeria has been serving up delectable pizza, pasta, and salad for years, and their weekday all-you-can-eat special has become the talk of the town. The special is not your average, run-of-the-mill buffet in Oklahoma… it’s a full-service dining experience where you get to order your food fresh from the menu and enjoy all the pizza, pasta, and salad your stomach desires. Keep scrolling to learn more:

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO