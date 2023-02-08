Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Parents advocating for ABA therapy in Knox County Schools
Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home. Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says. Updated: 2 hours ago. The standoff lasted almost two hours, according to...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant
Tennessee plays two more games on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. ET against South Alabama. Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests for his birthday party. Knox County middle school students win science competition. Updated: 6 hours ago. L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville host a science...
californianewswire.com
Established Knoxville ophthalmology practice expands its services with a new doctor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, a leading eye care provider in East Tennessee, recently expanded its team of skilled medical professionals with the addition of General Ophthalmologist Andrew Johnston, M.D., to offer its growing patient base even more options for top-rate eye care.
wvlt.tv
First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
wvlt.tv
Kyle speaks to Northview Primary
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northview Primary in Sevier County has a full broadcasting club. The kids have a chance to make videos about the school. On Friday, I had a chance to visit the school and talk about weather forecasting and how I got a start in broadcasting. Thank you...
Nourish Knoxville hosts special Winter Farmers Market
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 800,000 people face hunger in Tennessee and 1 in 6 are children, according to Feeding America. A local nonprofit, Nourish Knoxville, hosted its Winter Farmer's Market and it was a special event. It was their Nourish Kids Club Day, which happens once a month.
wvlt.tv
Romantic ideas for a Valentine's Day getaway
Your headlines from 2/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Arson investigations in Loudon County, Explosion in Sevier County report, Death toll in Turkey rises. 3 Austin-East seniors earn surprise admission, scholarship from University of Tennessee. Updated: 10 hours ago. Three Austin-East Magnet High seniors received a surprise from the...
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
wvlt.tv
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
tnledger.com
Backyard solution to housing shortage
But Tennessee cities have varied tolerances for detached rentals. Call them DADUs or ADUs – just don’t call them STVRs. Also, are they a property, a use or both?. Welcome to the often-confusing state of play when it comes to adding a second dwelling to residential property in Tennessee’s urban cores.
Knox Pride Festival to be cancelled if drag show bill becomes law
Knox Pride has responded to the passing of a bill that seeks ban drag shows in specific areas, with the CEO calling it a direct attack against the LGBTQ community.
wvlt.tv
Knox County middle school students win science competition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, L&N STEM Academy hosted a science competition for dozens of middle school students from across Knox County. Jimm Allen, principal at L&N STEM Academy, said the event is perfect for kids interested in science, technology, engineering and math. “These are some of the top-tier...
WATE
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
WATE
Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley pizza place
The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report. Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley …. The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen...
wvlt.tv
Knox Pride Festival could be canceled
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Pride is canceling its annual Pride Festival in October if the Tennessee Senate Bill 3 legislation becomes law. On Thursday, the Tennessee Senate approved Senate Bill 3, legislation designed to restrict drag shows from taking place in public. Story VanNess is a drag performer in...
wvlt.tv
Family member of Lisa Edwards 'shocked' to learn of her death
3 Austin-East seniors earn surprise admission, scholarship from University of Tennessee. Three Austin-East Magnet High seniors received a surprise from the University of Tennessee Wednesday; admission offers and scholarships. Updated: 6 hours ago. A goal of housing more than 38,000 homeless veterans was surpassed by more than 6% nationally, while...
wvlt.tv
Historic Galbraith School getting major face-lift
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Galbraith School in South Knoxville was built in 1930, and has been vacant since the 80s. The building was sold and the new owners want to convert the school into a multi-family building. The Planning Commission met Thursday to hear the preliminary development plans...
wvlt.tv
Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville staple known for its gourmet hot dogs has opened a location in East Tennessee. Daddy’s Dogs partnered with Yee-Haw Brewing and Ober Mountain to bring a new location to the Smokies. The Gatlinburg restaurant marked the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.
WATE
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
