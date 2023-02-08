Read full article on original website
Local auctioneer named best in Virginia
After six long years, a Rockingham County auctioneer is now a Virginia state champion. According to Mountain Valley Auction Group in Dayton, Linford Berry was named a Virginia State Champion Auctioneer during a convention in late January. The group says Berry has taken home several awards since becoming an auctioneer in 2016 – including last year’s Mid-Atlantic Bid-Calling Championship.
12th-ranked Dukes Lacrosse drops opener to No. 1 North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – James Madison lacrosse could not overcome a big day in net for North Carolina, falling to the No. 1-ranked Tar Heels 14-9 at Dorrance Field Saturday afternoon. The Dukes fell to 0-1 while UNC went to 1-0. For the Dukes, redshirt junior Isabella Peterson got...
Social services warns of Scams with EBT cards
The commonwealth Department of Social Services is warning Virginians about a rise in scams targeting people with E-B-T cards. V-D-S-S said in a release that criminals are getting creative with the tricks they use to steal E-B-T benefits. Officials say that preventing unauthorized loss of benefits begins with not responding...
Icy Forecast Could Put Damper on Super Sunday
Valley roadways could be dangerous tonight and tomorrow as the latest round of winter weather moves through the area. A mix of rain and snow is forecasted to fall in the Shenandoah Valley by early Sunday, with a secondary blast possible later in the morning. According to the Virginia Department...
