AI is coming to your Bing and Google searches, Apple’s M2 chip and Super Bowl streaming
And now, let’s get on with this week in AI — I mean, this week in tech news. Microsoft and AI: This week at a press event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that “it’s a new day for search.” He was referring to the company’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into Bing, its 13-year-old search engine. The hope, say the folks in Redmond, is that the integration will help Bing better compete with Google. Downloads of the app jumped 10x after the AI news broke since Microsoft promises priority access to the new Bing to those who have it installed. Wanna get more in-depth? Check out Frederic’s hands-on with the search engine.
Statsig expands its free feature management tools
The new allowance in the free plan, which previously allowed for 5 million events per month, is now 500 million events, which, according to the company, means that all but its largest customers will now be able to use this core part of its service for free. It’s worth stressing...
Hype machines
You so badly wish for the success of a concept that you lose the thread. Sprinkle in legitimately bad actors and platforms that allow such actions to thrive, and you’ve got a recipe for catastrophic implosion. None of this is to say, of course, that the end of a...
Twitter puts its developer community website behind a login after announcing new API pricing
Twittercommunity.com has been a home for developers to ask questions about Twitter APIs and get tips about making apps for the platform. Twitter staff also replied to developers posting bugs and problems to inform them about developments at the company level. It also served as the portal for certain developer-related announcements from Twitter.
Google is losing control
See, in 2017, Google researchers published the article “Attention is all you need,” introducing the concept of the transformer and vastly improving the capabilities of machine learning models. You don’t need to know the technical side of it (and indeed I am not the one to teach you), but it has been enormously influential and empowering; let it suffice to say that it’s the T in GPT.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
OkCupid is testing match questions generated by ChatGPT
The app’s match questions let you define yourself and what’s important to you, and your match percentage with someone shows how compatible OkCupid thinks you might be. The app has thousands of match questions and is now testing some that were generated by ChatGPT. “At OkCupid we always...
This Week in Apps: AI apps, Bing hits the Top Charts, Google and Mozilla test non-WebKit browsers
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to data.ai’s “State of Mobile” report. However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
Daily Crunch: Atlassian offers Jira Product Discovery in open beta release
It was a bit of a tense morning at TechCrunch HQ this morning: The news broke that the company that owns TechCrunch, Yahoo, announced it is laying off 20% of its staff, as Amanda reported. It seems the layoffs are mostly on the advertising tech side of the business, so hopefully the TechCrunch team’s jobs are safe — but this is tech layoffs hitting really close to home, with 1,600 coworkers shuffling on to new pastures. May you all find new employment opportunities soon, colleagues!
Factbox-Chinese tech firms working on ChatGPT-style technology
BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The global buzz around Microsoft chatbot ChatGPT has spread to China, shoring up stocks in artificial intelligence (AI) related firms and prompting a flurry of local companies to announce rival projects.
Flipboard launches its notes feature on iOS and Android
The notes feature offers an easy way to share ideas or start conversations, the company says. Flipboard’s curators can now publish original content into their magazine in order to engage with their readers in a conversation. You can also use a note to welcome new followers, or share your thoughts and ideas with them.
Low-code database APITable is another Airtable challenger
To grow their paying customers, Asia’s SaaS startups, built by seasoned and affordable developers, are venturing into the West. Hong Kong-headquartered low-code database APITable is one of them (it’s in the process of setting up a Canadian base). The company is unabashed about its ambition to take on Airtable. Case in point, its blog featured a step-by-step guide on how to migrate from Airtable to its own platform.
Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible
According to Amex, the initial solution will leverage machine learning and AI to automate expense reporting and approvals. This goes beyond simply learning how to classify certain expenses, as many of today’s tools already do. Instead, the new system will implement an AI-powered decision engine that understands the company’s own travel and expense (T&E) policy and how it applies to submitted expenses. It will use that understanding along with other factors — like the employee’s purchase and payment history — to categorize and assign a risk score to individual transactions.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
For one thing, there was little daylight left between the Galaxy S and Note lines. From a design standpoint, the two had become increasingly difficult to distinguish. The idea of a big phone is more normal than novel these days, and the addition of S Pen functionality to the former was the last straw. There’s also the simple fact that people just aren’t buying phones like they used to, so combining two similar premium lines was a logical move.
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
Measures that signatories of the Code commit to cover areas like fact-checking, demonetization of disinformation, transparency of political advertising, bots and fake accounts, user empowerment and providing data access for researchers. All the reports can be found at a new Transparency Center website that’s also launching today — called Disinfocode.eu....
GitHub lays off 10% and goes fully remote
GitHub will also continue its hiring freeze, which it first announced in January, and also make a number of other internal changes to “protect the short-term health” of its business. “We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of...
Daily Crunch: Sources say Times Internet plans to sell Indian streaming platform MX Player to Amazon
It’s Friday, and we’re slumping back in our office chairs with a hot cup of coffee after a week that’s been as slow as mid-winter molasses. For Black History Month, we are in awe of the story of Sojourner Truth, who was an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist. Born into slavery, she escaped with her infant daughter and became the first Black woman to successfully sue for a family member’s freedom in 1828. To learn more about her, this Ted-Ed mini documentary is a great place to start, and if you want to go deeper, don’t miss the stirring biography by Patricia and Frederick McKissack.
Uber is integrating its driver app with Apple CarPlay
The integration has been rolling out to drivers across the U.S., and all drivers should have access to it by the end of the month. CarPlay is an Apple product that is used by most major car manufacturers to allow the head unit to be a display and controller for an iOS device. Integrating the Uber driver app into CarPlay means drivers won’t have to switch between their phone and the screen, or between apps, to be able to view and accept trips, navigate and add rides to their queue.
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
The FTC sued Meta in July to block the purchase of Within, the creators of the VR fitness app Supernatural, alleging that the acquisition would be anti-competitive. Meta has a history of buying up promising VR technology to power its mutlibillion-dollar bet on the metaverse, including Beat Games, the studio behind Beat Saber, and Oculus, which powers Meta’s hardware. But after a trial in which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified, a judge ruled that Meta could go forward with the acquisition.
Cloudflare wants to help you set up your own Mastodon server in ‘minutes’
Wildebeest is a new project from Cloudflare that’s designed to make it easier for individuals to set up and run their own Mastodon-compatible servers. It highlights one of the key strengths of Mastodon over centralized competitors like Twitter, which is that anyone can host an instance of the microblogging service that’s connected it to the wider network (aka Fediverse).
