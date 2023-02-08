ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Bay News 9

Sports medicine in the spotlight following Damar Hamlin collapse

Students hoping to enter the sports medicine field get hands-on training, as conversations surround the recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. This comes following his collapse during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football. When it comes to sports medicine, learning from a textbook isn’t...
Bay News 9

There's no place like home: Former coaches, colleagues reflect on Kelce brothers' humble journey to Super Bowl

Most people know Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce as NFL superstars set to make history as the first brothers to meet head-to-head in a Super Bowl. But their coaches, administrators and even the bar staff that served them describe the brothers as a couple of Ohio kids they knew were destined for greatness.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Bay News 9

How the weather has influenced past Arizona Super Bowls

All eyes are on the desert southwest as Super Bowl LVII will wrap up this year’s NFL season in style. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. And while the biggest question is who will win this year’s...
GLENDALE, AZ

