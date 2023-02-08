UFC heads to Kansas City, Mo. with Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen main event

For the first time in almost five years, the UFC heads back to Kansas City, Mo.

Wednesday, the T-Mobile Center, a near-19,000 capacity indoor venue, listed the promotion’s upcoming April 15 event on its website, following an initial report by Sports Illustrated. The promotion subsequently confirmed the event on Instagram.

The UFC Fight Night card is headlined by former featherweight champion Max Holloway (23-7 MMA, 19-7 UFC) and fellow top contender Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC).

Also on the card, exciting featherweights Edson Barboza (22-11 MMA, 16-11 UFC) and Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) are set to fight.

The UFC has been to Kansas City, Mo. once prior, for UFC on FOX 24 in April 2017, an event headlined by then-UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who defended his title successfully against Wilson Reis. That event took place at Sprint Center, with an attendance of 12,171.

The UFC Fight Night lineup for April 15 includes: