TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck snarls traffic on I10 near Laurel
Beaumont — A wreck is backing up traffic on Interstate 10 near Laurel, according to Beaumont police. The two-vehicle collision was reported at about 8 a.m. KFDM/Fox 4 is checking on injuries.
Accident Sends Three to Hospital
Friday night a man riding a motorcycle was air lifted to a Beaumont hospital following an accident at the intersection of Hwy. 62 and FM2802. A four door Nissan was traveling north on 62 and was turning left onto 2802 when they were struck by a motorcycle traveling southbound. After the vehicle was struck, it hit another car that was on 2802.
UPDATE: Interstate 10 West reopens after 18 wheeler overturns near Smith Road
BEAUMONT — Interstate 10 West reopened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday after an overturned 18 wheeler shut down the freeway at about 1:30 a.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the big rig overturned and was lying in water near Smith Road. No injuries were reported. The Sheriff's Office...
Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
Three victims expected to recover following overnight shooting at Port Arthur Townhomes
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people are expected to recover following an overnight shooting in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police officers responded to a 10:30 p.m. call Thursday night reporting shots fired near the Port Arthur Townhomes in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive. Police found two men suffering...
Southeast Texans gathered for the SETX Craft BBQ Festival in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — Southeast Texans gathered for the SETX Craft BBQ Festival. Neches Brewing Company and Avenue Axe hosted the event on Saturday. The event featured various styles of BBQ. Proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Port Neches Police Department.
New autopsy results bring mother of Lumberton man who died in 2018 one step closer to closure
LUMBERTON, Texas — Kolby Kulhanek was 25 years old when deputies found his body near a dirt pit in October 2018. Jefferson County deputies flying the department's helicopter spotted him in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton. The Lumberton man had been missing for a week before his body was discovered.
Nederland PD asking for help in identifying a suspect following multiple thefts
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a suspect involved in multiple thefts. These surveillance images come from an incident on Februate 9th where the suspect stole cigarettes and other items from a Citgo on Nederland Avenue. If you know this person, please...
Another Dollar General has been hit by theives
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
Three arrested in Hardin County on drug and firearm charges
HARDIN COUNTY — Authorities were patrolling the Woodcrest Addition and surrounding area of Lumberton after receiving citizen complaints regarding high speeds and possible narcotics activity in the area. Investigators with Hardin County Special Assignments Unit attempted to stop a GMC Truck on February 6th. The driver refused to stop...
JCSO trying to ID store burglary suspects
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to assist them in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary case. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the crime occurred during the early morning hours on Monday at the Dollar General Store on Highway 63 West. Cherry says deputies...
Council to discuss possible May referendum on removing fluoride from drinking water
Beaumont — Beaumont City Council is scheduled to discuss fluoride in drinking water during a work session at Tuesday's council meeting, and the possibility of authorizing a referendum on whether to remove it. The work session on the agenda indicates council will review and discuss fluoride in water treatment,...
Man charged in Livingston murder case
A Livingston man has been arrested and charged in a murder case from late last week in Polk County. Polk County Today is reporting that 67-year-old Michael David Treadway is accused of stabbing to death Michael Shane Treadway, 47, of Elgin. It’s unknown what relation the two men had to each other.
2nd hung jury declared in trial of man accused of 2019 Independence Day assault
ORANGE, Texas — A second hung jury has been declared in the trial of a Houston man accused of aggravated assault. Terrance Watson is charged with assaulting Nederland man Brandon Scott. The incident happened on July 4, 2019. On that day, Orange Police were called to the Home Depot...
Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas
Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
Texas' 9th District Court of Appeals upholds 52-year sentence in 2015 Hardin County murder case
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Texas appeals court has upheld the sentence for a Silsbee man convicted of killing a Lumberton man in 2015. Texas' Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont has upheld Terrance Tyveone Williams' 52-year prison sentence for the fatal shooting of James Steven Clem, 27, of Lumberton. The courts opinion was delivered on Wednesday.
Legal legends taking their places in local history
Beaumont — During a dedication ceremony Thursday at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Ed Keller of the Beaumont Foundation of America talked about the accomplishments of Gilbert 'Buddy' Low, Wayne Reaud and Walter Umphrey. Three bronze busts of the men were unveiled in the courtyard area near the main entrance.
Beaumont animal group holds 'Not so sweet Valentine's Fundraiser'
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas animal rescue is having a little fun with its "Not So Sweet Valentine's Day Fundraiser." Beaumont Pets Alive is offering to place a label with your exes' first name (no last names, please) in the bottom of their shelter cat's litter boxes or on a stuffed animal to be thrown to the dogs.
Fourth grade teacher at Helena Park Elementary receives Milken Award and makes history
NEDERLAND — Jenna Dean, a fourth grade teacher at Helena Park Elementary School, was surprised at a school assembly Thursday morning with the nation's preeminent education award, The Milken Educator Award. Jenna Dean is the first educator in Nederland ISD to receive this award. The Milken Educator Award comes...
