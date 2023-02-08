ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

kogt.com

Accident Sends Three to Hospital

Friday night a man riding a motorcycle was air lifted to a Beaumont hospital following an accident at the intersection of Hwy. 62 and FM2802. A four door Nissan was traveling north on 62 and was turning left onto 2802 when they were struck by a motorcycle traveling southbound. After the vehicle was struck, it hit another car that was on 2802.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Another Dollar General has been hit by theives

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Three arrested in Hardin County on drug and firearm charges

HARDIN COUNTY — Authorities were patrolling the Woodcrest Addition and surrounding area of Lumberton after receiving citizen complaints regarding high speeds and possible narcotics activity in the area. Investigators with Hardin County Special Assignments Unit attempted to stop a GMC Truck on February 6th. The driver refused to stop...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

JCSO trying to ID store burglary suspects

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to assist them in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary case. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the crime occurred during the early morning hours on Monday at the Dollar General Store on Highway 63 West. Cherry says deputies...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Man charged in Livingston murder case

A Livingston man has been arrested and charged in a murder case from late last week in Polk County. Polk County Today is reporting that 67-year-old Michael David Treadway is accused of stabbing to death Michael Shane Treadway, 47, of Elgin. It’s unknown what relation the two men had to each other.
LIVINGSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas

Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Legal legends taking their places in local history

Beaumont — During a dedication ceremony Thursday at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Ed Keller of the Beaumont Foundation of America talked about the accomplishments of Gilbert 'Buddy' Low, Wayne Reaud and Walter Umphrey. Three bronze busts of the men were unveiled in the courtyard area near the main entrance.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont animal group holds 'Not so sweet Valentine's Fundraiser'

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas animal rescue is having a little fun with its "Not So Sweet Valentine's Day Fundraiser." Beaumont Pets Alive is offering to place a label with your exes' first name (no last names, please) in the bottom of their shelter cat's litter boxes or on a stuffed animal to be thrown to the dogs.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Fourth grade teacher at Helena Park Elementary receives Milken Award and makes history

NEDERLAND — Jenna Dean, a fourth grade teacher at Helena Park Elementary School, was surprised at a school assembly Thursday morning with the nation's preeminent education award, The Milken Educator Award. Jenna Dean is the first educator in Nederland ISD to receive this award. The Milken Educator Award comes...

