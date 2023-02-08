ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

'You won't win:' Tennessee trans youth treatment ban continues to advance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A bill preventing gender-affirming care for minors continued to move forward in the Tennessee legislature. The Republican-backed bill will ban transgender Tennessee youth from accessing puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and other healthcare procedures. The bill passed out of a key Senate committee and continues to speed...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Georgia lawmakers work to reduce housing wait times for military families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia legislators are leading a bipartisan effort to shorten the housing wait times for military families. Senator Jon Ossoff and Congressman Buddy Carter are leading the charge to support military families who find themselves in this position. Senator Raphael Warnock and Congressman Sanford D. Bishop are backing the effort, as well.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVC

Tennessee AG battles FDA to stop abortion pill distribution over mail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee attorney general is battling the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to make abortion pills available through the mail. AG Jonathan Skrmetti joins 21 state attorneys general in filing a brief arguing that President Biden's Administration and the FDA trying to roll back safety mechanisms for the abortion-inducing drug along with making the drug greatly available through the mail which violates both federal and state laws, according to the Tennessee attorney general's office.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Vehicle stolen with dog onboard recovered in Tennessee, pup missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family in Illinois is desperate to find their dog after their SUV was stolen with the pup still inside. The Piatt County Sheriff's Office says the 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield, Illinois with Tess the Goldendoodle onboard. The SUV was later recovered...
MANSFIELD, IL
WTVC

Two-year-old accidentally shoots teen brother, says Chattanooga Police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old accidentally shot his brother. Officials say it happened Saturday at a home in the 500 block of Arlington Avenue. Chattanooga Police say they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy was taken...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth Saturday

CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Chatsworth Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night. Officials say it happened on Highway 76 West, near the Tractor Supply Store. When crews arrived, they found one vehicle had come to rest off an embankment. According to John Parker, the Deputy Chief of...
CHATSWORTH, GA

