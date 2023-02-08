Read full article on original website
'You won't win:' Tennessee trans youth treatment ban continues to advance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A bill preventing gender-affirming care for minors continued to move forward in the Tennessee legislature. The Republican-backed bill will ban transgender Tennessee youth from accessing puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and other healthcare procedures. The bill passed out of a key Senate committee and continues to speed...
Conservative author has heated exchange with Tennessee lawmakers on trans youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — How old do you have to be to determine if you are male or female?. That question seems to be at the center of a heated debate between a popular blogger and a lawmaker from Nashville after Tennessee legislators advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor McNally hospitalized for heart issues Thursday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Lt. Governor Randy McNally shared on social media late Thursday night that he is currently in Vanderbilt Hospital receiving care to help with heart issues. The Lt. Governor says that he checked himself into the hospital after experiencing a irregular heartbeat. He has since undergone...
More than 75% of Tennessee's rural hospitals at high risk of closure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 75% of Tennessee’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closure in the next few years, according to the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. The study explains the biggest problem in keeping rural hospitals open is many of the patients are uninsured or unable to pay.
Georgia lawmakers work to reduce housing wait times for military families
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia legislators are leading a bipartisan effort to shorten the housing wait times for military families. Senator Jon Ossoff and Congressman Buddy Carter are leading the charge to support military families who find themselves in this position. Senator Raphael Warnock and Congressman Sanford D. Bishop are backing the effort, as well.
Tennessee AG battles FDA to stop abortion pill distribution over mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee attorney general is battling the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to make abortion pills available through the mail. AG Jonathan Skrmetti joins 21 state attorneys general in filing a brief arguing that President Biden's Administration and the FDA trying to roll back safety mechanisms for the abortion-inducing drug along with making the drug greatly available through the mail which violates both federal and state laws, according to the Tennessee attorney general's office.
Tennessee has highest rate of hospital closures per capita, what are the rural impacts?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 2010, Tennessee has had the highest number of hospital closures per capita in the nation and these closures are limiting access to healthcare for our rural communities. According to the Tennessee Health Care Campaign, more than one fourth of Tennessee’s rural counties have no...
Some school board members want district to make 3rd, 4th grade retention decisions
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Hamilton County school board members want school districts to make retention decisions for third and fourth graders instead of the state. Board members Ben Connor and gary Kuehn wrote a resolution requesting the change. A law that went into effect this year requries third...
Chattanooga Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective work gear
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scorching flames aren’t the only danger to firefighters. There’s an invisible fight that’s claiming lives. And the danger is in the very equipment that’s supposed to protect firefighters. Firefighter occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service....
TBI: Sequatchie County officer shoots inmate attempting to escape from Erlanger in Bledsoe
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A Sequatchie County corrections officer shot a non-compliant inmate who escaped from the Bledsoe County Erlanger while seeking treatment Friday, the TBI says. The TBI says the inmate was transported to the hospital from the Sequatchie County Jail for medical reasons. After being treated,...
Construction begins on new townhomes near proposed Chattanooga Lookouts site
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — New townhomes are being built just a few blocks away from the proposed Chattanooga Lookouts stadium at US Pipe and Wheland Foundry Site. The developer, David Tudor, says 60 townhomes will be located on St. Elmo Ave, and they will be the first housing option for the new stadium.
Vehicle stolen with dog onboard recovered in Tennessee, pup missing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family in Illinois is desperate to find their dog after their SUV was stolen with the pup still inside. The Piatt County Sheriff's Office says the 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield, Illinois with Tess the Goldendoodle onboard. The SUV was later recovered...
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
Two-year-old accidentally shoots teen brother, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old accidentally shot his brother. Officials say it happened Saturday at a home in the 500 block of Arlington Avenue. Chattanooga Police say they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy was taken...
Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth Saturday
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Chatsworth Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night. Officials say it happened on Highway 76 West, near the Tractor Supply Store. When crews arrived, they found one vehicle had come to rest off an embankment. According to John Parker, the Deputy Chief of...
Riverbend announces 2023 festival lineup; Festival to go 'cashless' for the first time
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Friends of the Festival announced the lineup for the 40th annual Riverbend festival Friday morning. Mavis Staples, Maren Morris, and Big Boi are a part of the lineup, in a festival that will be 'cashless for the first time.' Read on for details on that. First,...
