Albany Herald
Reports: Warriors face Sun. deadline on Gary Payton II trade
The Golden State Warriors face a Sunday night deadline on whether to nix a four-team trade involving Gary Payton II after he failed his physical due to an abdominal injury, ESPN and The Athletic reported Saturday. Payton's injury could sideline him for the much of the remainder of the regular...
Albany Herald
Kings top Mavs in OT, spoil Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving debut
De'Aaron Fox scored 14 of his 36 points in overtime to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night and gain a split of a back-to-back set. Domantas Sabonis recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out and Terence Davis tallied...
Albany Herald
Cavs dominate 4th quarter to beat Bulls, win sixth straight
Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 to help the host Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 97-89 win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to six games. Cleveland outscored Chicago 28-15 in the fourth quarter as the Bulls slumped to their...
Albany Herald
Heat outlast Magic in OT, 107-103
Tyler Herro scored 23 points and Jimmy Butler collected 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to fuel the visiting Miami Heat to a 107-103 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Gabe Vincent scored 20 points and Bam Adebayo recorded 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat,...
Albany Herald
Report: Reggie Jackson to sign with Nuggets after buyout
Reggie Jackson intends to sign with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent after completing a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN reported late Saturday night. Jackson, 32, was traded to the Hornets on Thursday at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid rallies 76ers past Nets 101-98
Joel Embiid scored 37 points and hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied down the stretch for a 101-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at New York. The Sixers outscored the Nets 16-4 over the final 7:20 and beat...
Albany Herald
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (triple-double) stings Hornets again
Denver's Nikola Jokic turned in a triple-double with 30 points in another big game against the Charlotte Hornets as the visiting Nuggets won 119-105 on Saturday night. Jokic shot 11-for-22 from the field, collected 16 rebounds and distributed 10 assists. He also blocked two shots.
Albany Herald
Blazers F Jerami Grant enters concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant was placed into concussion protocol Saturday after sustaining a contusion over his right eye in Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant, 28, ended up returning to Friday's game after a medical evaluation but started to show concussion symptoms a day later. In...
Albany Herald
Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle propel Knicks past Jazz
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle became the first pair of New York Knicks teammates to score 30 points in consecutive games in almost 36 years Saturday night, when the duo combined to lead the Knicks past the visiting Utah Jazz 126-120. Brunson finished with 38 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer...
Albany Herald
Capitals edge Bruins after long break for both teams
Nicklas Backstrom and Garnet Hathaway scored a goal apiece to lead the Washington Capitals past the host Boston Bruins 2-1 Saturday in both teams' first game following the All-Star break. Washington earned its first regulation win since Jan. 19 but has won three of its last four games.
Albany Herald
Adrian Kempe scores 4 goals in Kings’ rout of Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo each scored goals as the Kings won in their first game...
Albany Herald
Wings acquire Diamond DeShields in four-team deal
The Phoenix Mercury dealt guard Diamond DeShields to the Dallas Wings on Saturday in a four-team trade that also included the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky. Phoenix landed 2021 Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere from the Liberty and Dallas sent guard Marina Mabrey to Chicago. The Liberty acquired the rights to forward Leonie Fiebich from the Sky.
Albany Herald
Deion Sanders Had a Perfect Line About Primetime vs. Today's Star WR's
Deion Sanders is a Hall of Fame cornerback who will always be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time. What he did in the NFL and in MLB, all at the same, was incredible.
Albany Herald
Golden Knights relieved to return home against Ducks
The Vegas Golden Knights play their first home game in 22 days when they open a three-game homestand with a Super Bowl Sunday matinee contest against the Anaheim Ducks in Las Vegas. The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights last played at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 21 when they defeated the Washington...
Albany Herald
ATP roundup: John Isner to face Yibing Wu in Dallas final
Top-seeded Taylor Fritz of the U.S. fell in a tough three-set match against Yibing Wu of China on Saturday in the semifinals of the Dallas Open. Wu, ranked 97th in the world, won 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4 in the 2 1/2-hour match and advances to Sunday's final against another American, fifth-seeded John Isner. The American defeated countryman J.J. Wolf, the sixth seed, in another three-set close call, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4). That match also topped 2 1/2 hours.
Albany Herald
Rangers' Artemi Panarin blows away Hurricanes with 4 goals
Artemi Panarin scored four goals to lead the New York Rangers to a 6-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday night. Panarin, who entered the game with 199 career NHL goals, scored three straight as the Rangers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win their fifth straight game. It was Panarin's first four-goal game, and he added an assist.
Albany Herald
Reports: Dodgers sign OF David Peralta, RHP Alex Reyes
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement with free agent outfielder David Peralta on a one-year, $6.5 million deal, while also adding right-hander Alex Reyes on a one-year, $1.1 million deal, multiple outlets reported. Peralta, 35, split the 2022 season with Arizona and Tampa Bay and batted .251 with 12...
