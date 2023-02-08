Read full article on original website
Related
Tony Khan: AEW Has The Capacity To Expand Its PPV Calendar If The Right Streaming Offer Came Along
Tony Khan addresses whether or not he has any desire to run monthly pay-per-views. The All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view schedule consists of five major pay-per-views a year. AEW Revolution, AEW Double or Nothing, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, AEW All Out, and AEW Full Gear. Outside of AEW, the traditional format for major wrestling promotions is a monthly pay-per-view offering.
Joey Janela Believes JCW J-Cup Will Be Talked About Similar To PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
After a nine-year hiatus, The Jersey J-Cup returns on Saturday, February 11 with a lineup that features "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, Billie Starkz, Alex Shelley, Alec Price, Joey Janela, and more. In the past, the J-Cup has been one of the top tournaments in independent wrestling with a winners...
AEW Plus Remains Exclusive Digital Platform For Live PPV In Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands
All Elite Wrestling recently announced a deal with ESPN to be the exclusive broadcast partner for AEW's programming. Following that announcement, FITE TV (via PWMania) noted that AEW Plus remained the region's exclusive digital partner for live pay-per-view and touted its service as "the best way to watch AEW in the region."
Reactions, Details To AEW House Shows Announcements
AEW has officially announced their first leg of house shows, and so far, we've heard positive reception from the roster. Multiple talent spoke with Fightful about the news of live events and house shows being added to AEW's schedule. Several said that they knew something like this had been coming for a while, with one source indicating that multiple wrestlers have pushed for this for multiple reasons. One talent told us they'd rather get their in-ring reps in under the All Elite Wrestling banner than working outside the company for various reasons, but didn't specify why.
Producers For February 1 AEW Dynamite Episode
Fightful Select has learned the following producers listed for AEW Dynamite from February 1. - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Briang Cage: Dustin Rhodes. - Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher: Jerry Lynn. - Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill: Billy Gunns. - Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe: Sonjay Dutt. This article first appeared...
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Says His Name Is Bigger Now Than It Was In WWE
As Brodus Clay in WWE, Tyrus experienced highs and lows in his career. He's well-known for his Funkasaurus gimmick, a dancing character who would bust a move during his matches. The character was initially well-pushed, embarking on a 21-match winning streak upon his introduction. Despite that, Clay was never in the main event picture, and was unable to win any championships during his tenure. But now Tyrus is the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion and headlining the Nuff Said pay-per-view for the NWA. In an interview with "The Ten Count", Tyrus talked about his journey after WWE.
The Usos Retain, McIntyre And Sheamus Dominate, Mark Briscoe Appears | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.
Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Portrayal Of 'The Tribal Chief' Is Deserving Of An Emmy
Paul Heyman believes "The Tribal Chief" and the story of Roman Reigns' historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion deserve an Emmy award. Roman Reigns' run from WWE SummerSlam 2020 up until now has weaved a continuous thread, telling a story of Reigns' shift from valiant babyface to power-hungry villain. Along the way, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and more have all been a vital part of the story, but Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side since the very first week.
Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Taya Valkyrie Talks Her MLW Return, Says Being The First Woman In The Battle Riot Was 'Really Cool'
Taya Valkyrie discusses her return to MLW. Upon her return to the promotion in 2022, Taya Valkyrie quickly made history in MLW, as she became the company's first ever Featherweight Women's Champion. Since winning the title, Valkyrie has went on to have bouts against Brittany Blake, Trish Adora, and Billie Starkz.
Eddie Kingston Called MJF WHAT?! | Newsworthy 2/11/23
Eddie's out here burying EVERYBODY not named Mox or Penta! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of February 11th... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Viewership Information For Episode 19 Of WOW In Syndication
Viewership information has been revealed for WOW's 19th syndicated episode following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the nineteenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on January 22, was watched by 326,000 viewers in syndication, up 6% from 308,000 viewers on January 15. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating with 71,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was down 13% from the previous week.
MJF Hates Snitches, Sami Zayn Is Laser-Focused, Rey Mysterio Respects Santos Escobar | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update ahead of NWA Nuff Said on Saturday, February 11, 2023. - MJF is tired of snitches calling the Nassau PD on him following the story he shared on the 2/8/23 AEW Dynamite:. - Tonight is NWA Nuff Said and the pre-show will be live...
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Key Demo Rating Record Slight Decreases On 2/8/23
The numbers are in for the February 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on February 8 drew 899,000 viewers. This number is down from the 901,000 viewers the show posted on February 1. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.30 (391,000 viewers) rating in the...
GUNTHER Makes Modern-Era WWE History, NJPW On AXS Viewership, Bowens Talks Title Loss | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Thursday, February 9, 2023:. - Today, WWE released the following video crediting GUNTHER as the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of the modern era. At 245 days, GUNTHER has outranked names such as Randy Orton. The Honky Tonk Man is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time with his historic reign that began in 1987.
Satnam Singh Files Trademarks On His 'One In A Billion' Nickname
New trademarks filed by AEW's goliath, Satnam Singh. All Elite Wrestling star Satnam Singh filed trademarks on his nickname"One in a Billion," and a logo mark for the nickname as well. Full description:. Mark For: ONE IN A BILLION trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in...
A Rough Night For Matt Cardona, The Build To IMPACT No Surrender Continues | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following IMPACT Wrestling on February 9, 2023:. - Tonight was not a good night for Matt Cardona. He had to change in the parking lot and came up short in his effort to dethrone Joe Hendry as Digital Media Champion. To top it all off, his favorite song played at the end of the night.
GCW Presents JCW Jersey J-Cup Session One (2/11) Results: Tournament Action Kicks Off
Game Changer Wrestling presented Jersey Championship Wrestling Jersey J-Cup Session One from the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The event was streamed live on FITE+. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below:. GCW Presents JCW Jersey J-Cup Session One (2/11)
Details Behind NXT And The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
NXT stars returned to the Royal Rumble this year, but only on the Women's side of things. Fightful Select reported last week that numerous women from the NXT roster were in town for the Royal Rumble, with three NXT talent appearing in the match itself. Shawn Michaels told Fightful Select that WWE main roster higher ups let NXT know who they wanted, and he provided feedback. They did make it known to NXT that they only needed female talent and were good on the men's side. Fightful had reported that WWE was more interested in unconventional surprises than bringing in past legends.
Himeka Announces Retirement, Final Match Set For April 23 Vs. Maika
Himeka announced at a press conference on Friday that she will be retiring from STARDOM and professional wrestling this year. Her final match will be at All Star Grand Queendom on April 23 as she hopes to take on Maika at the show. A retirement ceremony will be held at the Korakuen Hall show on May 14.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0