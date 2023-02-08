ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000

ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews on Friday pulled a 10-day-old boy and his mother from the ruins of a collapsed building in Turkey and dug out several people in other sites four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The confirmed...
msn.com

Turkey sees miraculous rescues, makes arrests as quake death toll tops 28,000

Rescuers continued to pull earthquake survivors out of the rubble in southern Turkey on Saturday, even as rescue efforts ended in northwest Syria and relief workers across the affected regions began to turn their focus to recovering bodies and providing shelter to the displaced. Turkish authorities launched an effort to...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
msn.com

In eastern Ukraine, snipers watch and wait

"I'm not afraid of Russians," says "Voron", a sniper with the State Border Guard of Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region. "But don't tell my mum I'm here," he adds, laughing. The 29-year-old soldier's mother probably guessed, as her son has been in the military for 12 years -- and that he has wanted to be a sniper since childhood.
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
msn.com

Poland hesitates on jets to Ukraine decision

One of Ukraine's closest allies has cast doubt on whether it would be able to supply President Volodymyr Zelenksy with the fighter jets he says are needed to win the war with Russia. Poland's President, Andrzej Duda - speaking exclusively to Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - said sending F-16 aircraft...
msn.com

Russia journalist who made TV protest describes escape to France

The Russian journalist who grabbed the world's attention last year when she protested against the war in Ukraine on live television, described her "extraordinary" escape to France on Friday. Marina Ovsyannikova, who was facing 10 years in prison, fled Russia in October just before being sentenced. The former editor at...

