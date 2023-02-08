Read full article on original website
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Chinese surveillance balloon debris reveals antennas capable of collecting intelligence
The debris gathered from the Chinese surveillance balloon revealed “multiple antennas” capable of collecting signals intelligence, U.S. officials say. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has the latest updates on what sensitive intelligence China could have gotten.Feb. 10, 2023.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
Chinese spy balloon carried 'multiple antennas' for collecting signals intelligence, State Dept. says
The Chinese balloon that flew above the U.S. for eight days included “multiple antennas” capable of collecting signals intelligence, a senior State Department official said Thursday, and the balloon maker has proven ties to the Chinese military. While China condemned the U.S. for destroying what it said was...
A new Russian offensive may be a death sentence for those stuck in the firing line
CHASIV YAR, Ukraine — At 9 months old, baby Alyona has lived through nothing but war. Such is the threat from constant Russian shelling; she rarely gets to leave the cramped, dark basement in the small eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar that she, her parents and five other adults call home.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Strategy: No More “Dishing Dirt” on the Royal Family, Apparently
The Sussexes are in a rebranding phase.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
Anger grows in Turkey as earthquake death toll passes 20,000 and rescue hopes dwindle
ADIYAMAN, Turkey — As the temperatures plunged, anger started to rise in Turkey over the government’s response to two massive earthquakes this week. On Thursday, the number of those killed by the tremors in Turkey and neighboring Syria passed 20,000. With their homes destroyed, thousands spent a freezing...
Unidentified object near Alaska shot down by U.S. fighter pilot
Under President Biden’s order, a U.S. fighter pilot shot down an unidentified, unmanned object above the Arctic waters off Alaska. U.S. officials are not saying this is another Chinese spy balloon at this point. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell has the latest updates.Feb. 11, 2023.
Ukraine's defiant city struggles to hold out as Russia pushes for a bloody victory
BAKHMUT, Ukraine — Surrounded on three sides, this eastern Ukrainian city has held out for months in bloody defiance against invading forces, Russian shells pounding day and night against streets coated with snow and rubble. But, as the Kremlin’s troops advance here and threaten a major offensive across the...
U.S. shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaskan airspace, White House says
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military on Friday afternoon shot down a "high-altitude object" flying over Alaskan airspace and Arctic waters, National Security Council official John Kirby confirmed at the White House. Kirby said the U.S. does not know who owns the object, and he would not call it a...
Watch: Tearful mom reunited with son rescued from collapsed building in Turkey
Adnan Muhammed Korkut, 17, had an emotional reunion with his mom after being trapped under a collapsed building for 94 hours in Gaziantep, Turkey.Feb. 10, 2023.
