WATCH: Troy Taylor talks about next era of Stanford football, transfer portal and more

Troy Taylor opened up about rebuilding Stanford, the culture, the quarterback battle and so much more

For the first time since 2011, David Shaw will not be pacing the sidelines as the head coach for Stanford.

Following another sub .500 season, the program's all-time winningest head coach decided it was time for him to step down. The Cardinal did not have to go very far in the state of California to find his replacement, as Sacramento State's Troy Taylor will be Stanford's next leader.

The offensive guru renowned for what can best be described as a transcendent modern air raid offense with a heavy usage of the run to compliment the passing game, sat down with myself and former Stanford defensive lineman Jordan Watkins to talk all things Stanford.

We asked coach Taylor about rebuilding the program, the new culture, the quarterback battle, why he chose Stanford, and so much more!