ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

WATCH: Troy Taylor talks about next era of Stanford football, transfer portal and more

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeA4Q_0kh21eG100

Troy Taylor opened up about rebuilding Stanford, the culture, the quarterback battle and so much more

For the first time since 2011, David Shaw will not be pacing the sidelines as the head coach for Stanford.

Following another sub .500 season, the program's all-time winningest head coach decided it was time for him to step down. The Cardinal did not have to go very far in the state of California to find his replacement, as Sacramento State's Troy Taylor will be Stanford's next leader.

The offensive guru renowned for what can best be described as a transcendent modern air raid offense with a heavy usage of the run to compliment the passing game, sat down with myself and former Stanford defensive lineman Jordan Watkins to talk all things Stanford.

We asked coach Taylor about rebuilding the program, the new culture, the quarterback battle, why he chose Stanford, and so much more!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bvmsports.com

Comeback for the ages: No. 1 Dougherty Valley, down 27 in third quarter, stuns San Ramon Valley in EBAL tournament

SAN RAMON — Dougherty Valley coach Mike Hansen tried to explain the unexplainable. His team found an ignitor switch when all seemed lost Thursday night in an epic high school basketball game. What followed was simply stunning. Trailing San Ramon Valley by 27 points in the third quarter, Dougherty Valley erupted at home behind prolific scorers Ryan Beasley and Connor…
SAN RAMON, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Stanford University: Offers Free Tuition, Room and Board for Eligible Students

Stanford University has announced to increase in its undergraduate tuition fee by 7% for the 2023–2024 academic year. The increase is attributed to soaring inflation which affects the university’s expenses. It is also aimed at continuing high-quality academic and student support programs. Charges for room and board will also increase by 7%. An undergraduate paying for full tuition will pay $61,731 for tuition, $19,922 for standard room and board, and $753 for the mandatory health fee – a total of $82,406.
franchising.com

The Habit Burger Grill to Open Newest Location in the Bay Area: Mountain View, California

The Habit Burger Grill Offers Free VIP Events Prior to February 15 Launch. February 09, 2023 // Franchising.com // Irvine, CA - The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today their grand opening restaurant in Mountain View, CA. The Habit Burger Grill is located at 1040 Grant Road, Suite 370 Mountain View, CA 94040. Its famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Belmont Village Senior Living Breaks Ground on 177-Unit Project in San Ramon, California

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Belmont Village Senior Living, in partnership with Sunset Development, has broken ground on Belmont Village San Ramon. Located within the Bishop Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon, the 175,320-square-foot community will feature a heated saltwater pool, putting green, farm-to-table gardening areas, al fresco dining, outdoor yoga lawn and group fitness space, and a dog park.
SAN RAMON, CA
KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Experts Explain Why Bay Area Reservoirs Have Been Partially Drained

All the rain we got during January's atmospheric river did wonders for Bay Area reservoirs, adding billions of gallons of water in them. But now, even as water worries continue, some of those reservoirs are being partially drained. One reason is because scientists know more rain is likely on the...
All Cardinal

All Cardinal

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
687
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy