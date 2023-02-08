Read full article on original website
Woman's anger at 96 calls to dental phone line
A woman from Shropshire says she gave up trying to get an emergency dentist appointment after 96 attempts to call the hotline. Liz Lewis, from Clungunford, said she was suffering with severe toothache and called the Dental Advice Line for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin on 30 January because her own dentist was ill.
Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...
Cost of living: Seventy families on Sheppey food pantry waiting list
A food pantry in the most deprived ward on the Isle of Sheppey said demand has hit an all time high amid the cost of living crisis. Seashell's Children's Centre in Sheerness delivers around 50 emergency food parcels every week and currently has a waiting list of 70 families. A...
Pembrokeshire: Fears people will leave Solva as only GP retires
People in a seaside village where the only GP will soon retire say they could face lengthy journeys to see a doctor unless the health board takes action. The current GP in Solva, Pembrokeshire, is due to retire at the end of March. Residents fear they could have to travel...
NHS nurses’ strike action in England set to intensify
Nurses in England are preparing to escalate their dispute with the Government by involving staff from emergency departments, intensive care and cancer wards in the next round of industrial action.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is understood to be considering action across three separate days and throughout the night.The union is preparing to step up the dispute by ending a process where the RCN had agreed local exemptions from strike action with hospitals.The process, involving around 5,000 derogations or exemptions at a local level, had been decided through joint committees of NHS and RCN staff.The RCN told NHS leaders on...
Siblings from Georgia who claim to be members of British royal family lose fight for UK citizenship
Steven Lord Lloyd-Bagrationi and Kate Lloyd-Bagrationi say their grandmother was the illegitimate granddaughter of King Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark.
Energy support scheme: All vouchers to be received by next week
The government expects all eligible households in Northern Ireland will have received their £600 energy support by the end of next week. That is ahead of the target to have the payments made by the end of February. The payment has been made either by direct debit or as...
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
Firefighters’ strikes postponed after increased pay offer
Strikes by firefighters have been postponed following an increased pay offer during lengthy talks with employers, it was announced on Thursday.The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said it has been offered a 7% pay rise backdated to July 2022, and then 5% from July this year.The union had warned of strikes if a previous 5% pay offer was not increased following a huge vote in favour of industrial action.The union’s executive decided to put the new offer to a ballot of its members, and has postponed the announcement of strike dates pending the outcome.Yesterday, we were presented with a new...
Isle of Man teacher strike suspended for pay talks to continue
A planned two-day walk-out by Isle of Man teachers has been suspended, the Department of Education, Sport & Culture (DESC) has said. The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) strike over pay had been set to be held on 15 and 16 February. It had now been...
Developer plans 555 new homes on countryside site
Developers want to build more than 500 new homes on countryside in Bristol. Bellway Homes plans to construct 555 houses in Brislington, off the A4 Bath Road next to Brislington Park and Ride. Between 170 to 220 of the new homes would be classed as "affordable", and the nearby allotments...
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
Nigerian senator and wife on trial over alleged organ harvesting plot
A Nigerian senator is on trial charged with exploiting a 21-year-old to come to London and donate a kidney. Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, their daughter Sonia, 25, and an associate, Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, allegedly broke modern slavery laws. The Old Bailey heard on Monday that Mr Ekweremadu illegally...
Nurses strike: A&E and cancer staff could join further walkouts
Nurses from A&E, intensive care and cancer wards could strike in England, as a major nursing union considers escalating a dispute over pay. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) wants higher wages as the cost of living bites, but ministers argue that pay is set by an independent body. The...
Workers ‘told on Friday afternoons if they are working the weekend’ to strike
Workers who refuel naval ships will stage a series of strikes in a row over rotas.Unite members employed by Serco at the Devonport dockyard in Plymouth will take industrial action every weekend from Friday until the end of April.Under the current rota system, Unite said workers are not told if they will be working over the weekend until Friday afternoon.Our members employed by Serco at Devonport have the union’s unfailing support in their fight for fairness and decencySharon Graham, Unite general secretaryGeneral secretary Sharon Graham said: “Serco should be totally ashamed of introducing an impossible roster which means workers don’t...
Durham Police commissioner astonished by council's mast call
A police commissioner says she is "astonished" at a council's insistence the force keep a redundant Grade II-listed radio tower. The 160ft-tall (49m) mast was dismantled when Durham Police moved from its base at Aykley Heads in 2017. Durham County Council has insisted the "iconic" mast be kept despite police...
