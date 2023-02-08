Nurses in England are preparing to escalate their dispute with the Government by involving staff from emergency departments, intensive care and cancer wards in the next round of industrial action.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is understood to be considering action across three separate days and throughout the night.The union is preparing to step up the dispute by ending a process where the RCN had agreed local exemptions from strike action with hospitals.The process, involving around 5,000 derogations or exemptions at a local level, had been decided through joint committees of NHS and RCN staff.The RCN told NHS leaders on...

12 HOURS AGO