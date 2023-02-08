ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Murphy picks three Superior Court nominees in Somerset County

Gov. Phil Murphy took steps today to fill three vacant Superior Court judgeships in Somerset County, which could cause Chief Justice Stuart Rabner to lift his suspension of civil and matrimonial trials there. Murphy has notified the Senate that he intends to nominate Dalya Youssef, Wendy Reek, and Frank Kolodzieski,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RadarOnline

New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe

The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
DELAWARE STATE
New Jersey Globe

Schepisi backing Azzariti to join 39th district ticket

State Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-River Vale) said today that she’s supporting Saddle River Councilman John Azzariti for an open Assembly seat in her district, spurning several other candidates running to succeed Assemblywoman DeAnne DeFuccio (R-Upper Saddle River). “What I care about is our party, and growing our party,” Schepisi...
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy