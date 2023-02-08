ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Walk a Mile fundraiser held in Utica

Utica, N.Y.-- The Rescue Mission of Utica hosted its 12th annual “Walk a Mile in my Shoes” event to raise money and awareness for homelessness. The walk stepped off from Utica City Hall around 11 am Saturday and made its way to the rescue mission. The event is one of the mission’s biggest efforts to raise money and provide support for those in need.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

YWCA Mohawk Valley reveals 2023 Salute to Outstanding Women award winners

The YWCA Mohawk Valley has revealed the eight women honored with this year’s Salute to Outstanding Women awards. The annual award recognizes women who have made impacts in the community and in their professional industries. This year’s honorees are:. Business & Industry: Elizabeth Pellegrino. Education: Nancy Ketz. Entrepreneur:...
WHITESBORO, NY
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

SPORTS EXPRESS 2-10-23: Comets return from All-Star break with shutout win over Bears; Proctor boys basketball, New Hartford girls win head-to-head TVL Colonial battles; Mt. Markham, Oneida advance to semifinals in respective Section III tournaments

Goals by Jack Dugan, Nolan Foote, and Andreas Johnsson. Akira Schmid made 19 saves in the shutout victory. Danielle Serdachny breaks Raiders' single-season points record with three assists to bring her total to 55. WOMEN'S SOFTBALL. Portland St. 8, Colgate 0. MEN'S VOLLEYBALL. St. John Fisher 3, SUNY Poly 0.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Arson victim feeds those in need on National Pizza Day

UTICA, N.Y. -- It's National Pizza Day. For Chris Woodbeck, it's not about gluttony. It's about giving. "I chose the Rescue Mission because they serve the community and just in our recent fire, people have reached out to us and given us stuff and it's our way of giving back," says Woodbeck.
UTICA, NY
wrvo.org

Micron gives update, answers questions at town hall events

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh are looking forward to the partnership with Micron as they gave updates on the construction plans. McMahon and city leaders sat down with Micron’s Executive Vice President of Global Operations Manish Bhatia and Corporate Vice President of U.S. Expansion Scott Gatzemeier at two town halls this week to take questions from community members and give updates.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Protest Rally on the Steps of City Hall at 12:15 February 9 – The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network Demands Justice for Uniyah Chatman

The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network denounces excessive use of force/police brutality and violence against African-Americans in Syracuse and across the Country!. We demand Justice for Uniyah Chatman! Join us tomorrow at 12:15pm on the steps of City Hall!. “We must end this annual wave of excessive force...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others

THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

