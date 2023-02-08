Read full article on original website
'She needs it': Metro Detroit breast cancer survivor wins trip to Super BowlGeorge WinnerDetroit, MI
Nirvana Water Sciences Acquires Alder Creek Beverages, Expands Presence in New York StateJot BeatBoonville, NY
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
WKTV
Walk a Mile fundraiser held in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- The Rescue Mission of Utica hosted its 12th annual “Walk a Mile in my Shoes” event to raise money and awareness for homelessness. The walk stepped off from Utica City Hall around 11 am Saturday and made its way to the rescue mission. The event is one of the mission’s biggest efforts to raise money and provide support for those in need.
WKTV
YWCA Mohawk Valley reveals 2023 Salute to Outstanding Women award winners
The YWCA Mohawk Valley has revealed the eight women honored with this year’s Salute to Outstanding Women awards. The annual award recognizes women who have made impacts in the community and in their professional industries. This year’s honorees are:. Business & Industry: Elizabeth Pellegrino. Education: Nancy Ketz. Entrepreneur:...
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
WKTV
SPORTS EXPRESS 2-10-23: Comets return from All-Star break with shutout win over Bears; Proctor boys basketball, New Hartford girls win head-to-head TVL Colonial battles; Mt. Markham, Oneida advance to semifinals in respective Section III tournaments
Goals by Jack Dugan, Nolan Foote, and Andreas Johnsson. Akira Schmid made 19 saves in the shutout victory. Danielle Serdachny breaks Raiders' single-season points record with three assists to bring her total to 55. WOMEN'S SOFTBALL. Portland St. 8, Colgate 0. MEN'S VOLLEYBALL. St. John Fisher 3, SUNY Poly 0.
Small city, big style: 14 CNY clothing shops to fit your fashion sense
Syracuse is a small city with big fashion choices. You just need to know where to look. Tucked into plazas and villages across Central New York, you can find designer clothing boutiques owned by area residents. Local store owners hand-pick the inventory, giving each boutique a special personality and flavor.
WKTV
Arson victim feeds those in need on National Pizza Day
UTICA, N.Y. -- It's National Pizza Day. For Chris Woodbeck, it's not about gluttony. It's about giving. "I chose the Rescue Mission because they serve the community and just in our recent fire, people have reached out to us and given us stuff and it's our way of giving back," says Woodbeck.
wrvo.org
Micron gives update, answers questions at town hall events
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh are looking forward to the partnership with Micron as they gave updates on the construction plans. McMahon and city leaders sat down with Micron’s Executive Vice President of Global Operations Manish Bhatia and Corporate Vice President of U.S. Expansion Scott Gatzemeier at two town halls this week to take questions from community members and give updates.
WKTV
Herkimer Originals gear up for huge nationally-ranked contest against Springfield in battle for birthplace of basketball
HERKIMER, N.Y . - The rightful claim to the birthplace of basketball is on the line, on Saturday, as the Herkimer Originals will host Springfield 413 Elite in a battle of nationally-ranked ABA opponents. While Springfield has long been credited as the city where the sport was invented, Originals founder...
Union sues Upstate University Hospital to reinstate nurse fired for refusing Covid shot
Syracuse, N.Y — A union is suing SUNY Upstate University Hospital to make it reinstate a nurse fired for failing to get a state mandated Covid vaccination. The Public Employees Federation, which represents nurses at Upstate and other state hospitals, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Upstate in Onondaga County Supreme Court.
DA Fitzpatrick takes over Armory Square murder case, shares motive and dramatic video
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick believes he’s got an airtight case against a Syracuse man accused of killing one person and wounding four others last year in Armory Square. As proof, the DA played a dramatic video of the murder in court Wednesday of the...
syracuse.com
Doctor guiding merger of St. Joe’s with Albany hospital system takes over as CEO
Syracuse, N.Y. – Dr. Steve Hanks, the principal architect of the recent merger of St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse and St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany, has taken over as president and CEO of the regional health care organization. Trinity Health, which owns both hospital systems, announced...
WKTV
$3 Million in federal funding announced for new 'Internet of Things' development lab in Rome
Rome, N.Y.-- $3 Million from this year's Bi-Partisan spending bill will be coming right here to the Mohawk Valley. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado made the announcement Friday afternoon at Innovare Labs at the Griffiss Airport in Rome. The funding will be used to develop a new 'living lab' for smart devices.
Woman injured in Syracuse police arrest announces plans to file $21 million lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Faith leaders, activists, community members and family stood outside of City Hall Thursday as lawyers for a woman hurt when she was arrested announced plans to file a $21 million lawsuit. Lawyers Jesse Ryder and Charles A. Bonner said they have filed a notice of claim...
Onondaga County legislator will run for county exec if he gets medical clearance
Onondaga County Legislator Bill Kinne, a veteran Democratic lawmaker, says he will likely launch a campaign next week to unseat County Executive Ryan McMahon in the November election. Kinne, 66, of Syracuse, told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard he is waiting only for medical clearance from his neurologist before starting his...
urbancny.com
Protest Rally on the Steps of City Hall at 12:15 February 9 – The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network Demands Justice for Uniyah Chatman
The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network denounces excessive use of force/police brutality and violence against African-Americans in Syracuse and across the Country!. We demand Justice for Uniyah Chatman! Join us tomorrow at 12:15pm on the steps of City Hall!. “We must end this annual wave of excessive force...
WKTV
Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others
THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
